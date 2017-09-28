Getty

Quick hits: Sens waive Hammond, Rangers send Andersson to Sweden

By James O'BrienSep 28, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NHL teams have until Tuesday to get their rosters down to 23 players (or perhaps less in specific, tight cap situations), so the waiver wire could be intriguing to watch until then.

Between that and sending prospects to the AHL, juniors, or even overseas, there are quite a few things going on. Let’s take care of some of those items in one convenient spot.

(Note: this isn’t necessarily comprehensive; if you want to cover every base, check out Rotoworld’s NHL page.)

  • First things first, waiver notes for Thursday. The two most prominent names are Matt Puempel of the New York Rangers and Andrew Hammond of the Ottawa Senators.

Hammond is an especially interesting case.

The 29-year-old memorably saved the Senators’ season in 2014-15, also earning McDonald’s for life. Since then, he’s largely been lost in the shuffle of Ottawa: seemingly too prominent for the AHL but not quite established enough to take starts from Craig Anderson (and eventually passed by Mike Condon).

Hammond’s numbers haven’t been the greatest since then, and his $1.35 million cap hit isn’t the cheapest for someone who might not be a difference-making backup. Still, it’s plausible that some team – maybe one with a lot of space and some questions – might want to take a look. In this specific case, the odds increase because at least that cap hit will expire after 2017-18.

  • The New York Rangers loaned their first-round pick Lias Andersson to Sweden, where he’ll play for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League. As the seventh pick of this past draft, Andersson is a guy to keep an eye on, possibly not too long from now.
  • There’s some belief that, while it isn’t official, the Dallas Stars are expected to send Julius Honka to the AHL, meaning that he’d lose out to the likes of Jamie Oleksiak.

Some believe that the Stars would be making the safe move as far as waivers go, rather than opting to put the best team on the ice.

With new arena and similar roster, Red Wings need to improve from within

Getty
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
7 Comments

DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Red Wings’ new arena has an enormous, four-sided videoboard hanging over the ice surrounded by steeply pitched, red seats and spectacular suites.

“It’s just an unbelievable building,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s got to be the best building in the world.”

The NHL team that plays there? Well, it needs a lot to go well to surpass low expectations.

The Red Wings failed to make the playoffs last year for the first time since 1990, ending a streak that was tied for the third longest in NHL history, in their last year at Joe Louis Arena . In the offseason, they added a solid defenseman, Trevor Daley, and found out forward Andreas Athanasiou may choose to make more cash in the AHL than he would in Detroit.

“We didn’t make a lot of changes,” general manager Ken Holland acknowledged. “We have to get better internally. We need players to bounce back that didn’t produce as much as they or we would like last year, and we need some of our young people to step forward.”

In their first season at Little Caesars Arena, the proud franchise will aim to avoid missing out on the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since a five-year drought from 1978-83.

“Coming off a very disappointing season, we know we have to be a lot better,” Holland said. “The challenge is, everyone in the Eastern Conference is good and eight teams will make it and eight won’t.”

Here are some things to watch when Detroit opens the season in its new home on Oct. 5 against Minnesota:

NHL OR KHL

The Red Wings planned on having Athanasiou back this season and they still might, but preseason games rolled on without the restricted free agent signing. His agent said the speedy center may leave to play in Russia. If Detroit loses the 23-year-old Athanasiou, who scored 18 goals last season, it might have to settle for a stop-gap veteran to take his place. PA Parenteau, who split last season between New Jersey and Nashville, accepted an opportunity to try out for a team that might need him. The 34-year-old forward had 13 goals and 15 assists last season and has nearly 300 points in his career.

DALEY ON D

The Red Wings have struggled on defense since seven-time Norris Trophy winner Nicklas Lidstrom retired in 2012. Niklas Kronwall has been solid, but he is not a star, while Jonathan Ericsson and Danny DeKeyser have been relatively average players. Holland’s priority in the offseason was to add one of the top defenseman available and he did, signing Daley to a $9.5 million , three-year deal at the start of free agency.

PUNCHLESS PP

Detroit was one of the NHL’s worst teams on the power play last season, scoring just 15 percent of the time it had an extra skater. Coach Jeff Blashill believes the team will take advantage of opportunities on the power play more often this season because players in the unit will be together for a second season.

“There’s chemistry that was built a year ago,” Blashill said.

ON THE MEND

The Red Wings haven’t rushed captain Henrk Zetterberg (neck), forward Justin Abdelkader (lower body) or Kronwall (back) into early preseason games, hoping to help them recover from injuries. They need those veterans to get and stay healthy after enduring a season stunted by injuries.

ON THE BENCH

Holland chose to keep Blashill after he won an average of 37 games in his first two seasons as an NHL coach. Instead of starting over with a new coach in a new arena, Holland determined the team’s best chance to win was to stick with the 43-year-old Blashill.

“He’s one of the youngest coaches in the National Hockey League and if you look at the injuries he had to deal with, those experiences will prepare him to do his job even better,” Holland said. “He’s won at every level and I’m sure he’s learned a lot to help him win at this level, too.”

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Follow Larry Lage at http://www.twitter.com/larrylage

Crosby on Penguins’ push for another title: ‘Nobody gives you anything’

Getty
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

PITTSBURGH (AP) The chance to make history doesn’t come up in the Pittsburgh Penguins dressing room. It doesn’t have to.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and company understand the stakes: that no team since the New York Islanders of the early 1980s has won three straight Stanley Cups, something the Penguins can do if they can navigate the next nine months with the combination of grit and talent they’ve mustered each of the last two springs.

Yet it’s not that opportunity that is providing the fuel for what the Penguins hope is another short summer in 2018 following another parade through downtown Pittsburgh. They want to win the Cup every year. Thinking this winter might be different just because their names take up a significant portion of their league’s most cherished piece of hardware is silly.

“I think you have to prove it every year,” Crosby said. “Nobody gives you anything. Just because you were able to do something before it doesn’t guarantee anything for next year. We have to have that mindset and we did lose a number of guys.”

Beloved goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, is now with expansion Vegas. Center Matt Cullen, nicknamed “Dad” for the 40-year-old’s paternal presence, is playing one final season back home in Minnesota. Chris Kunitz, who carved out a niche for his ability to create havoc around the net, is in Florida. Third-line center Nick Bonino and his intelligent two-way play is in Nashville. Defenseman Trevor Daley, whose steadiness helped keep the blue line together after Kris Letang was forced to miss the second half of last season with health issues, is in Detroit.

The Penguins doubled down in the summer of 2016, bringing back nearly every piece of a championship team. Not this time.

“Yes, we’ve lost a ton of great guys on and off the ice personality wise,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “But the ability to bring young guys in and assimilate them quickly I think is very key for our team culture and we’ve done that and we’ll continue to do that.”

Jake Guentzel was a revelation as a rookie last season, leading the NHL in playoff goals while developing an immediate chemistry with Crosby. Conor Sheary has won it all twice. So have defensemen Olli Matta and Justin Schultz, all of them 26 or younger.

Keeping the edge needed to navigate the grind of 82 regular-season games and up to another two dozen in the playoffs can be difficult. That’s what Penguins coach Mike Sullivan believes separates his group from others.

“I think the fact this team has won two championships back-to-back should just fuel our passion even more to do it again,” he said.

Some things to look for as the Penguins eye the NHL’s first three-peat of Crosby’s lifetime.

MUSCLING UP

Pittsburgh brought in forward Ryan Reaves from St. Louis in an effort to provide a physical presence the team hopes deters opponents from making runs at Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. While Malkin pointed out he can fend for himself, Reaves understands his job, one he intends to do with a sense of humor. Asked what he brings to the table, Reaves – who had 27 goals and 695 penalty minutes in seven seasons in St. Louis – couldn’t resist.

“They’re excited there’s definitely going to be a lot more goals scored, I know (they) were struggling with that,” he said with a laugh.

MURRAY TIME

Fleury’s departure leaves Murray as the team’s fully entrenched No. 1 goaltender since he made his debut during the 2015-16 season. Murray considers Crosby and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady role models in terms of mental preparation and focus.

“(Brady) is so much more than a quarterback and I want to be so much more than a goalie,” Murray said.

Antti Niemi will serve as the backup following a bumpy season in Dallas last year when he finished just 12-12-4 with a 3.30 goals against average.

TANGER’S BACK

Letang watched Pittsburgh’s Cup run from the press box after undergoing neck surgery in April. He’s missed at least 10 games in each of the last six seasons. If he’s able to stay on the ice, the Penguins have one of the league’s elite defenders who has the speed and hockey IQ to make a massive impact on both ends of the ice.

WHO’S ON THIRD

Bonino’s exit leaves a hole at third-line center, one general manager Jim Rutherford is in no hurry to fill. Given Sullivan’s penchant for frequently tinkering with lines in an effort to find a spark, whoever gets the nod probably shouldn’t get comfortable. Given the firepower on the top two lines, Pittsburgh can get by in the short term and give Rutherford time to find an answer on the open market if necessary.

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

KHL player suspended eight games for incredibly dirty hit

KHL
By Joey AlfieriSep 28, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
12 Comments

The KHL was forced to hand out an eight-game suspension toAk-Bars Kazan defenseman Stepan Zakharchuk for his hit to the head of Magnitogorsk defenseman Alexander Budkin.

The league released a statement on the hit:

In the 31st minute of the match between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Ak Bars Kazan, visiting defenseman Stepan Zakharchuk was sent to the locker room after being called for charging. After reviewing the incident, the KHL Disciplinary Committee ruled that the foul was one of injuring an opponent by checking to the head and neck area. As a result, the major plus game misconduct penalty (5+20 minutes) remains in force, but Zakharchuk has also been fined and suspended for eight games.

Check out the video of the hit:

There’s no doubt about it, Zakharchuk is going for the head the whole way. Things happen fast on the ice, but that just looked like a player attempting to injure an opponent.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger sees it the same way:

(h/t: Yahoo! Sports)

Joel Ward decides not to kneel during national anthem

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 28, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
27 Comments

Earlier this week, San Jose Sharks winger Joel Ward said that he would consider kneeling/protesting in some way during the national anthem, possibly becoming the first black NHL player to do so in the process.

Upon further reflection, Ward has decided not to do that.

The 36-year-old released an expansive statement on the matter that’s well worth a read:

Here is a key excerpt from his larger statement:

  … How can we be a part of the solution and not part of the problem – or be another distraction from what the real issues are?

Although I fully support those who before me have taken the lead in bringing awareness to these issues, I will not kneel during the national anthem like my brothers have done.

But now that I have the world’s attention, let’s meet at the kitchen table, the locker room or in the stands and continue the healing process.”

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews shared a similar opinion about “the real issues” being lost amid sometimes-heated debates, as the Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Lazerus reports.

“I’m sure a lot of players are doing some great work off the field at making that situation better, and educating young kids,” Toews said. “But at the end of the day as players, we all respect the flag, and respect the country, whether it’s Canada or the United States. We respect those who fought of reverting we have here. We need to get back to the real conversation and start trying to make a difference.”

Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds was rumored to be willing to join Ward if he decided to kneel. He supported Ward’s statement on Thursday, also signaling that attention should return to the issues that prompted Colin Kaepernick to kneel.

For those wondering if the NHL would end the tradition of anthem performances before games, the owners met and agreed to maintain the practice.

As PHT covered earlier on Thursday, the NHLPA came out in support of players making “peaceful protests.”

Such protests might happen, yet it doesn’t sound like Ward will be kneeling to make such a demonstration. We’ll see if anyone decides to do so as the 2017-18 regular season begins next Wednesday.

More on this issue

Penguins make controversial decision to accept White House invitation.

Donald Trump tweets about their visit.

Auston Matthews and others on the subject.

Ho-Sang, Okposo also weigh in.