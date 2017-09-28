KHL

KHL player suspended eight games for incredibly dirty hit

By Joey AlfieriSep 28, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
The KHL was forced to hand out an eight-game suspension toAk-Bars Kazan defenseman Stepan Zakharchuk for his hit to the head of Magnitogorsk defenseman Alexander Budkin.

The league released a statement on the hit:

In the 31st minute of the match between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Ak Bars Kazan, visiting defenseman Stepan Zakharchuk was sent to the locker room after being called for charging. After reviewing the incident, the KHL Disciplinary Committee ruled that the foul was one of injuring an opponent by checking to the head and neck area. As a result, the major plus game misconduct penalty (5+20 minutes) remains in force, but Zakharchuk has also been fined and suspended for eight games.

Check out the video of the hit:

There’s no doubt about it, Zakharchuk is going for the head the whole way. Things happen fast on the ice, but that just looked like a player attempting to injure an opponent.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger sees it the same way:

Joel Ward decides not to kneel during national anthem

By James O'BrienSep 28, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Earlier this week, San Jose Sharks winger Joel Ward said that he would consider kneeling/protesting in some way during the national anthem, possibly becoming the first black NHL player to do so in the process.

Upon further reflection, Ward has decided not to do that.

The 36-year-old released an expansive statement on the matter that’s well worth a read:

Here is a key excerpt from his larger statement:

  … How can we be a part of the solution and not part of the problem – or be another distraction from what the real issues are?

Although I fully support those who before me have taken the lead in bringing awareness to these issues, I will not kneel during the national anthem like my brothers have done.

But now that I have the world’s attention, let’s meet at the kitchen table, the locker room or in the stands and continue the healing process.”

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews shared a similar opinion about “the real issues” being lost amid sometimes-heated debates, as the Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Lazerus reports.

“I’m sure a lot of players are doing some great work off the field at making that situation better, and educating young kids,” Toews said. “But at the end of the day as players, we all respect the flag, and respect the country, whether it’s Canada or the United States. We respect those who fought of reverting we have here. We need to get back to the real conversation and start trying to make a difference.”

Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds was rumored to be willing to join Ward if he decided to kneel. He supported Ward’s statement on Thursday, also signaling that attention should return to the issues that prompted Colin Kaepernick to kneel.

For those wondering if the NHL would end the tradition of anthem performances before games, the owners met and agreed to maintain the practice.

As PHT covered earlier on Thursday, the NHLPA came out in support of players making “peaceful protests.”

Such protests might happen, yet it doesn’t sound like Ward will be kneeling to make such a demonstration. We’ll see if anyone decides to do so as the 2017-18 regular season begins next Wednesday.

Islanders propose new arena plan for Belmont Park

By James O'BrienSep 28, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
With all the worries about where they’ll play and if John Tavares will continue to play for them, there have been a lot of negative bits about the New York Islanders lately. A so-so offseason* means that expectations are middling heading into 2017-18.

Thursday, however, presents news that could be great from a big-picture standpoint, and also an event that means pictures with puppies.

First, the more crucial bit: the Islanders submitted an arena plan at Belmont Park, according to Newsday’s Jim Baumbach. To be more precise:

The Islanders said Thursday they have “submitted a comprehensive proposal to create a world-class sports and entertainment destination at Belmont Park.”

Baumbach notes that there are other entities that are bidding to develop around the Belmont Park area, and that it could take months to see who wins the rights to do so. Still, it seems like a promising development for the Isles.

So, if you’re an Islanders fan who needs a pick-me-up, watch as John Tavares gets love-attacked by this puppy, and then imagine the possibility that he may be around for many other puppy-related photo-ops.

* – The Jordan Eberle trade was promising, yet you get the impression that GM Garth Snow is among the executives most frustrated to come up short in seeking Matt Duchene.

(At least so far?)

Blues have ‘talked about’ signing Jaromir Jagr amid wave of injuries

By James O'BrienSep 28, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
Even with terrible news such as Robby Fabbri being ruled out for the entire 2017-18 season by the St. Louis Blues, there can, conceivably, be a silver lining.

Or maybe it’s more like a gray-haired lining?

Blues GM Doug Armstrong admitted that the team has at least discussed the possibility of signing inexplicable* free agent Jaromir Jagr, though he provided himself plenty of wiggle room not to.

Interesting.

Blues fans can chime in here, but on paper, it seems like St. Louis might be able to find veteran/slower linemates who might make sense with Jagr.

Generally speaking, the Blues were a bruising team that still tried to significantly out-chance opponents under Ken Hitchcock. In a small sample size under Mike Yeo, they didn’t necessarily evoke the Pittsburgh Penguins’ attacking style in 2016-17, either.

The question is: would Yeo believe that Jagr could fit in to what he wants to do in 2017-18? With all of those injuries, there are at least seems to be some daylight for Jagr to assume the sort of role he likely craves: decent time on the power play, possibly some quality linemates. If nothing else, a Paul Stastny – Jagr combo would probably be dynamite for puck possession.

Actually, there’s one other question: money.

Cap Friendly pegs the Blues’ current cap space at $2.2 million. The final year of Fabbri’s rookie deal means he was carrying a cap hit just under $900K while Zach Sanford comes in at $875K. If Alex Steen and Jay Bouwmeester go on IR even for a limited time, that would open up a ton of money, temporarily.

In other words, they could probably squeeze Jagr in, though it could be a little tight. Most of us can agree that Jagr is probably worth the headache, and the Blues might just agree strongly enough to give the legend a contract.

* – OK, there are some hangups that make his free agent status possible to explain, but the consensus is that Jagr still deserves a chance.

NHLPA will support peaceful protests from players

By Joey AlfieriSep 28, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Last weekend, NFL players and teams decided to take part in peaceful protests during the playing of the American national anthem before their respective games.

Some players decided not to come out for the anthem, while others decided to take a knee or sit while it was playing.

In the last few days, Sharks forward Joel Ward and Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds have said that they’d consider a similar type of peaceful protest, while Predators defenseman P.K. Subban made it clear that he isn’t interested in doing that.

Regardless of which side of the fence players sit on, the NHLPA made it clear that they support any type of peaceful protest coming from their players.

The head of the players association, Donald Fehr, sent a memo to all players on Wednesday night. Here’s a portion of that memo via John Hoven:

“As you know, we now see a marked increase in the number of professional athletes kneeling, sitting, locking arms or otherwise taking a different approach to acknowledging the playing of the U.S. national anthem. It certainly appears this will continue in the near future, as will the public conversations surrounding the issue.

“We believe each player may choose to speak out or engage in peaceful protest on matter that are important to him. A player is entitled to his own views on political and social issues, and the right of each player to express such views deserves deserves respect. Should a player decide to make such a peaceful protest, he would of course have the full support of the NHLPA in regard to his right to do so.” 

