Getty

How many rookies will be on Flyers’ opening night roster?

By Joey AlfieriSep 28, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia Flyers are coming into this season with arguably the best prospect pool of any team in the NHL.

They’ve done a terrific job of drafting and signing young talent over the last couple of years, and this preseason has just confirmed that.

There are a number of rookies vying for spots on their opening night roster, but how many of them will the Flyers actually keep?

It sounds like as many as six rookies could break camp with the team, which is remarkable.

Defensemen Travis Sanheim, Samuel Morin, Robert Hagg, and forwards Nolan Patrick, Oskar Lindblom, and Taylor Leier all have an opportunity to stick with the big club in 2017-18.

Sanheim, Morin and Patrick were all selected in the first round of their respective drafts, while Robert Hagg (second round), Lindblom (fifth round), Leier (fourth round) were all selected with later picks.

Of the six players mentioned above, only Leier would have to clear waivers if he was sent to the minors.

After he scored a pair of goals during one of last week’s split-squad games, Leier received praise from head coach Dave Hakstol.

“That’s what you love about Taylor. You know what you’re going to get from him,” Hakstol said, per CSN Philly. “He’s the guy who knows and understands the detail of the game. He’s a pretty consistent performer in the role that you give him.”

As for Lindblom, he’s found a way to impress some of his teammates.

“He’s a smart player who knows where he has to be to put the puck in the net,” Voracek said earlier this month, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He was one of the best forwards in the Swedish League last year. I would say that’s pretty impressive at his age.”

It’ll be interesting to see how many youngsters they end up keeping around when it’s all said and done. Of course, most of these players can easily be sent to the minors even if they do break camp with the team.

Dressing three rookie defensemen probably isn’t a recipe for success in 2017-18, but the long-term benefits could be gigantic for the organization.

Rangers’ defense makeover revolves around Shattenkirk – McDonagh, youth

Getty
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) After a second-round playoff exit last spring, the New York Rangers knew they needed to make some changes.

A core group that reached three conference finals in four years, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, had fallen short of advancing beyond two rounds in consecutive postseasons – losing to eventual champion Pittsburgh in the first round 2016 and then to Ottawa last season.

Some veterans were jettisoned and the defense was shored up with the signing of top free agent Kevin Shattenkirk and the influx of some younger players.

The offensive-minded Shattenkirk, signed to a four-year, $26.6 million deal, has had at least 30 assists and 40 points in six of his first seven seasons – with the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign the exception – and should help a power play that ranked 10th in the NHL last season at 20.2 percent.

“That puck-moving ability, 5-on-5 is definitely something we expect from him,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “He has been one of the best power play guys in the league for quite some time.”

Veteran Dan Girardi, 33, was bought out and 32-year-old Kevin Klein retired. Tony DeAngelo, 21, was acquired as part of the trade that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona. Brendon Smith, acquired at the trade deadline, was re-signed, and Vigneault said he expected Brady Skjei to build on his stellar rookie season in which he had five goals and 34 assists.

After playing in various pairings in the preseason, Shattenkirk is expected to join captain Ryan McDonagh as the team’s top defensive duo. The newcomer doesn’t believe it’ll take long for everyone to get on the same page.

“I think the only way we’re going to get better is by playing with each other,” he said, “and that’s how you start figuring out your chemistry with the guys.”

Some other things to know as the Rangers head into the new season:

YOUTH AT CENTER

Stepan’s departure means Mika Zibanejad is moving up to center the top line, with Kevin Hayes likely on the second. Rookies Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil – have impressed in the preseason, and free-agent addition David Desharnais could also be in the mix. Vigneault has liked what he’s seen from the two selected in the first round in this year’s draft – Andersson at No. 7 and Chytil at No. 21 – saying “they’ve played well” and that the team will “tough decisions” as they pare down to their opening-day roster.

Asked if he had any hesitation about the possibility having the youngsters – Chytil is 18 years old and Andersson will turn 19 next month – centering two lines, the coach said: “Talent has no age. These guys have talent.”.

J.T. Miller got a look at center in training camp and preseason games but the emergence of the rookies allows the 24-year-old to return to the wing.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Vigneault doesn’t have a specific number of games in mind for the 35-year-old Henrik Lundqvist, who is coming off a 31-20-4 season in which he had career worsts with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save-percentage. Ondrej Pavelec has replaced Raanta as the backup but has struggled the last few seasons. He had a 3.55 GAA last season with a .888 save-percentage in eight NHL games. Vigneault believes Pavelec could be ready to turn things around.

“He has had a couple of off years,” the coach said. “(We) got to have a highly-motivated guy that wants to listen to the goalie coach, help a team win so he can prove that he can play in the NHL. I think we got him at the right time.”

LEADERSHIP

With Stepan and Girardi gone, Mats Zuccarello and Miller will be among those looked upon to fill the leadership void behind McDonagh.

“It’s the evolution,” Vigneault said. “It’s their turn to assume that leadership role, and I think quite a few of them have been waiting for this opportunity for quite some time.”

Miller said he’s ready for the challenge and take on the added responsibility.

“It’s what they’ve been grooming me for the last handful of years, to hopefully step up in a time like this, leadership-wise and as a player, too,” he said. “I think it’s time. I have more to give and another level and I think I’m ready to take on that.”

SCHEDULING

The NHL’s best road team last season at 27-12-2 will start the season with nine of their first 11 games on home ice. A year ago, they opened with 10 of 14 at Madison Square Garden on the way to a 13-4-0 start.

Freelance writer Scott Charles contributed to this report.

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

More AP hockey: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Nolan Patrick raves about Flyers’ future – maybe even in short term

Getty
Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
8 Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Philadelphia Flyers bet their future on Nolan Patrick.

But for the present, Philadelphia is a team unsure of its identity: Does it believe it can get one more playoff push out of stalwarts Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds or is time for Patrick, Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Jordan Weal to carry the franchise?

The Flyers are counting on a blend of young and old to return to the postseason after a one-year absence. The Flyers, long held up as one of the league’s showcase franchises, haven’t won a postseason round since 2012 and missed the playoffs three times over that span. The Flyers, who last reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, missed the playoffs only once from 1995-2012.

Enter Patrick.

The 19-year-old fell to Philly when the New Jersey Devils passed on him with the top pick in the draft. Flyers general manager Ron Hextall was happy to swoop up the center, even though Patrick played through a hernia last year in the WHL and needed surgery in the summer. Patrick said he was healthy on the first day of training camp and seems ready to settle in as the second line center behind Giroux.

At the scouting combine in early June, Patrick said he actually had a sports hernia on both sides and one was “misdiagnosed.” He had surgery June 13.

“I just only want to make the NHL and establish myself,” Patrick said. “I’m just going to try to play my game and contribute as much as I can. I think the Flyers have a really good team, and if you look at their (defensive) core coming up, they’ve got some unbelievable prospects, so I think in a couple years they’re going to be a really good team, or even this year coming up. I think they’ve got all the tools to do that.”

Giroux was once Philadelphia’s star center of the future after he helped Philly’s run to the 2010 finals and was once dubbed by his former coach “the best in the world.”

The 29-year-old Giroux’s numbers in key categories have sagged so much (86 points in 2013-14 to 73 to 67 to 58) that the Flyers may play him on the wing this season to jumpstart his career. Third-year coach Dave Hakstol will try about anything to help the Flyers’ captain regain his All-Star form and had Couturier center Giroux and Voracek in the preseason.

“We’re in camp and we want to look at all the good options we might have,” Hakstol said. “I think it’s a challenge for any player to be versatile. G’s been our No. 1 centerman and he still is. He’s such a good player that I think he can play any position on the ice. There’s no question for a player like him, he can play anywhere on the ice.”

Last year, the Flyers had a 10-game winning streak in a 39-33-10 season that left them stuck in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. General manager Ron Hextall made few moves in the offseason and none that seem likely to send the Flyers on a major uptick in the East. Their biggest move was in the draft lottery when they somehow jumped 11 spots to nab Patrick.

Here are other things to watch with the Flyers this season:

GHOST BUSTER

Shayne Gostisbehere emerged as one of the top rookie defenseman two seasons ago and was named Philadelphia’s athlete of the year. He found out during the season he won the award on the day he was a healthy scratch. Gostisbehere slumped last season except for when Philadelphia was on the power play. Gostisbehere’s ability to bounce back – Hakstol scratched him to help him refocus on defense – could play a key role in Philadelphia’s season.

THAT DROUGHT

The Stanley Cup drought is one of the longest in the league: The Flyers haven’t had a championship since back-to-back Cups in 1974 and 1975. Philadelphia lost in the finals in 1976, 1980, 1985, 1987, 1997 and 2010.

WHO’S NO. 1

Look no further than Philadelphia’s usual unsettled goaltending to understand why the franchise has gone 41 years without a championship. The Flyers did little to address the situation after it let Steve Mason walk. They signed former Calgary goalie Chad Johnson to a $5.5 million, two-year deal and expect him to share time with Michal Neuvirth.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

With Kesler on the mend, Ducks need more from Rakell

Getty
Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Anaheim Ducks have stayed the course, even as a second Stanley Cup title has eluded them.

They have stuck with their core players, staying true to a philosophy of building from within and only adding via trade or free agency without making undue sacrifices of future flexibility. It is an approach the Ducks believe will be rewarded, perhaps as soon as next spring.

The Ducks won another division title last season and outlasted the surging Edmonton Oilers in a fantastic seven-game series before falling to the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference final. Injuries decimated the Ducks as they lost in six games, playing without top goal-scorer Rickard Rakell and midseason addition Patrick Eaves, while others dealt with the usual postseason bumps and bruises.

Those sorts of ailments would seem to be the only thing that can keep the Ducks from reaching the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Center Ryan Kesler could be sidelined until January because of hip surgery, though it didn’t impact his sense of humor during the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, where he joked that he would abscond with the motorized scooter Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson was using to get around after his own offseason medical procedure.

“It’s going to take a while,” Kesler said in June. “It sucks, but it had to be done. It was a struggle all year.”

With Kesler out, Rakell has been working at center in training camp. The Swede scored a career-high 33 goals last season but the hope is that featuring him as more of a playmaker can offset the loss of Kesler’s offensive production. As for Kesler’s ability to frustrate the opposition’s top line, there are few players in the sport capable of so consistently mucking things up.

Rakell hasn’t exactly been gung-ho about the switch, preferring to play alongside captain Ryan Getzlaf. Getzlaf had 73 points last season, notching a point in 17 of the Ducks’ final 22 regular-season games, and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

“He’s got to get over the personal view of it that he wants to play with Ryan Getzlaf. So do I, if I was player, but that’s just not the way it’s going to be right now,” head coach Randy Carlyle said. “We don’t have that luxury.”

Still, the mix of rising talents like Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg and established veterans Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Andrew Cogliano could vindicate the Ducks’ calm and cautiousness.

Here are more things to know about the Ducks:

DEFENDERS DOWN: D Hampus Lindholm (shoulder) and Sami Vatanen (shoulder) could miss the first month of the season as they recover from offseason surgeries. However, the Ducks have plenty of options until they return. Francois Beauchemin, who spent nine years with the Ducks in two previous stints, is back for a third go-round. Brandon Montour came up big in the playoffs as a rookie. And Cam Fowler will get more opportunities to justify the eight-year, $52 million extension he inked in July.

MILLER TIME: After three seasons in Vancouver, G Ryan Miller signed a two-year deal with the Ducks to back up John Gibson. At age 36, Miller started 54 games and allowed 2.80 goals with a .914 save percentage, and should be more effective as a spot starter with an upgraded supporting cast. Gibson started a career-high 49 games last season, and then manned the net for 16 playoff games.

LEAVING MONEY IN VEGAS: The Ducks got the Vegas Golden Knights to take D Clayton Stoner and his pricey $3.25 million cap hit in the expansion draft, helping give them the flexibility to re-sign Eaves on a three-year contract. The man with the mighty beard scored 11 goals in 20 regular-season games after being acquired from the Dallas Stars in a trade, and added two goals and two assists in seven playoff games before being hampered by a high-ankle sprain. But the Ducks had to give up promising D Shea Theodore to get the Knights to take Stoner and pass on one of the many other youngsters on the roster.

PACIFIC POWERS: The streak of nine consecutive division titles by the Colorado Avalanche, including one from their final season as the Quebec Nordiques, seems unlikely to ever be matched in the salary-cap era. But the Ducks are making a solid push, having won the Pacific Division five years in a row.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Victor Mete is turning heads at Canadiens camp

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 27, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Throughout most of the offseason, people in Montreal were wondering which defenseman would be paired with Shea Weber in 2017-18.

Most figured it would be Andrei Markov, but he left the team to join the KHL. Some speculated that it would be David Schlemko, who the club acquired from Vegas. No one predicted that it would be 19-year-old rookie Victor Mete, but that’s exactly how things have panned out.

When head coach Claude Julien paired Mete with Weber on the first day of training camp, it surprised everyone. Now, more than two weeks into training camp, Mete is still on the first pairing and he hasn’t looked out of place.

What makes this so surprising is his age combined with the fact that he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. It’s rare to see players that are selected that late play in the league as teenagers, but Mete seems to have a shot.

In Montreal’s preseason game against Toronto on Monday, Mete picked up the primary assist on Jeff Petry‘s power play goal.

“He was one of the bright lights in our game tonight,” Julien said of Mete after Monday’s loss, per the Montreal Gazette. “He handled himself against lots of NHL players. I thought he was good. He moved the puck well, he skated well. You can see that he’s gaining confidence at this level and it’s nice to see that.”

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound blue liner hasn’t been overwhelmed during his second professional training camp. Whether or not he’s done enough to earn himself a spot with the big club remains to be seen, but Montreal’s only other option is to send him back to OHL London if they don’t keep him around.

The Habs could opt to give him a nine-game audition during the regular season without burning the first year of his entry-level contract.