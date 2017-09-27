Several first-rounders such as Etem, Bennett go on waivers

OK, let’s cover a variety of topics surrounding the political fallout of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ White House visit in one post.

Criticism for Crosby, specifically

Georges Laraque was disappointed with the Penguins, as a team, for accepting Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House.

Halfiax professor El Jones singled out Sidney Crosby, specifically, in a column for VICE:

Racism is a problem in the NHL. Sidney Crosby, the sport’s biggest name, had a chance to speak, not only in support of his colleagues in football and basketball, but for players like Dustin Byfuglien. Byfuglien was the only black player on the USA roster at the World Cup of Hockey, where coach John Tortorella threatened to bench any player who protested during the anthem.

As Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski reacted to that criticism while discussing P.K. Subban‘s decision to stand during the national anthem, it’s not too surprising that Crosby took this path as a “company man.”

Considering how annoyed Crosby seemed about Subban and Listerine, Wyshynski is accurate in describing number 87 as someone “who treats controversy like it’s radioactive.” Even so, as the captain of the Penguins and the face of the NHL, it’s also not surprising that Crosby is getting singled out, especially close to his hometown.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan expanded upon the issue with these comments.

For the record, here’s #Pens coach Mike Sullivan’s entire answer to question about anthem protests: pic.twitter.com/m0ibxNaCX1 — Sam Werner (@SWernerPG) September 27, 2017

Ryan Reaves would pass

Since Ryan Reaves was an enforcer for the St. Louis Blues in 2016-17, he’s not eligible to take that polarizing trip to the White House.

What if the Pittsburgh Penguins manage a three-peat, though? Reaves responded with “probably not, no” when asked if he would go to the White House in that scenario, as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Josh Mackey reports.

“I don’t know,” Reaves said when asked why not. “I just wouldn’t. I don’t agree with things. I don’t agree with certain things that [President Donald Trump] stands for or he says.”

Pittsburgh Mayor isn’t attending White House visit

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Bob Bauder reports that Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto won’t join the Penguins in their visit to the White House.

“Let’s just say if all of the attention was not focused on sports in the way that it has over the past week with the tweets that have been going out from the White House, I would have thought about it,” Peduto said. “It would just bring attention to the city in a way that could be negative. I’ll take a knee on this one and stay home.”

