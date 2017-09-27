Getty

Nolan Patrick raves about Flyers’ future – maybe even in short term

Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Philadelphia Flyers bet their future on Nolan Patrick.

But for the present, Philadelphia is a team unsure of its identity: Does it believe it can get one more playoff push out of stalwarts Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds or is time for Patrick, Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Jordan Weal to carry the franchise?

The Flyers are counting on a blend of young and old to return to the postseason after a one-year absence. The Flyers, long held up as one of the league’s showcase franchises, haven’t won a postseason round since 2012 and missed the playoffs three times over that span. The Flyers, who last reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, missed the playoffs only once from 1995-2012.

Enter Patrick.

The 19-year-old fell to Philly when the New Jersey Devils passed on him with the top pick in the draft. Flyers general manager Ron Hextall was happy to swoop up the center, even though Patrick played through a hernia last year in the WHL and needed surgery in the summer. Patrick said he was healthy on the first day of training camp and seems ready to settle in as the second line center behind Giroux.

At the scouting combine in early June, Patrick said he actually had a sports hernia on both sides and one was “misdiagnosed.” He had surgery June 13.

“I just only want to make the NHL and establish myself,” Patrick said. “I’m just going to try to play my game and contribute as much as I can. I think the Flyers have a really good team, and if you look at their (defensive) core coming up, they’ve got some unbelievable prospects, so I think in a couple years they’re going to be a really good team, or even this year coming up. I think they’ve got all the tools to do that.”

Giroux was once Philadelphia’s star center of the future after he helped Philly’s run to the 2010 finals and was once dubbed by his former coach “the best in the world.”

The 29-year-old Giroux’s numbers in key categories have sagged so much (86 points in 2013-14 to 73 to 67 to 58) that the Flyers may play him on the wing this season to jumpstart his career. Third-year coach Dave Hakstol will try about anything to help the Flyers’ captain regain his All-Star form and had Couturier center Giroux and Voracek in the preseason.

“We’re in camp and we want to look at all the good options we might have,” Hakstol said. “I think it’s a challenge for any player to be versatile. G’s been our No. 1 centerman and he still is. He’s such a good player that I think he can play any position on the ice. There’s no question for a player like him, he can play anywhere on the ice.”

Last year, the Flyers had a 10-game winning streak in a 39-33-10 season that left them stuck in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. General manager Ron Hextall made few moves in the offseason and none that seem likely to send the Flyers on a major uptick in the East. Their biggest move was in the draft lottery when they somehow jumped 11 spots to nab Patrick.

Here are other things to watch with the Flyers this season:

GHOST BUSTER

Shayne Gostisbehere emerged as one of the top rookie defenseman two seasons ago and was named Philadelphia’s athlete of the year. He found out during the season he won the award on the day he was a healthy scratch. Gostisbehere slumped last season except for when Philadelphia was on the power play. Gostisbehere’s ability to bounce back – Hakstol scratched him to help him refocus on defense – could play a key role in Philadelphia’s season.

THAT DROUGHT

The Stanley Cup drought is one of the longest in the league: The Flyers haven’t had a championship since back-to-back Cups in 1974 and 1975. Philadelphia lost in the finals in 1976, 1980, 1985, 1987, 1997 and 2010.

WHO’S NO. 1

Look no further than Philadelphia’s usual unsettled goaltending to understand why the franchise has gone 41 years without a championship. The Flyers did little to address the situation after it let Steve Mason walk. They signed former Calgary goalie Chad Johnson to a $5.5 million, two-year deal and expect him to share time with Michal Neuvirth.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

With Kesler on the mend, Ducks need more from Rakell

Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Anaheim Ducks have stayed the course, even as a second Stanley Cup title has eluded them.

They have stuck with their core players, staying true to a philosophy of building from within and only adding via trade or free agency without making undue sacrifices of future flexibility. It is an approach the Ducks believe will be rewarded, perhaps as soon as next spring.

The Ducks won another division title last season and outlasted the surging Edmonton Oilers in a fantastic seven-game series before falling to the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference final. Injuries decimated the Ducks as they lost in six games, playing without top goal-scorer Rickard Rakell and midseason addition Patrick Eaves, while others dealt with the usual postseason bumps and bruises.

Those sorts of ailments would seem to be the only thing that can keep the Ducks from reaching the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Center Ryan Kesler could be sidelined until January because of hip surgery, though it didn’t impact his sense of humor during the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, where he joked that he would abscond with the motorized scooter Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson was using to get around after his own offseason medical procedure.

“It’s going to take a while,” Kesler said in June. “It sucks, but it had to be done. It was a struggle all year.”

With Kesler out, Rakell has been working at center in training camp. The Swede scored a career-high 33 goals last season but the hope is that featuring him as more of a playmaker can offset the loss of Kesler’s offensive production. As for Kesler’s ability to frustrate the opposition’s top line, there are few players in the sport capable of so consistently mucking things up.

Rakell hasn’t exactly been gung-ho about the switch, preferring to play alongside captain Ryan Getzlaf. Getzlaf had 73 points last season, notching a point in 17 of the Ducks’ final 22 regular-season games, and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

“He’s got to get over the personal view of it that he wants to play with Ryan Getzlaf. So do I, if I was player, but that’s just not the way it’s going to be right now,” head coach Randy Carlyle said. “We don’t have that luxury.”

Still, the mix of rising talents like Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg and established veterans Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Andrew Cogliano could vindicate the Ducks’ calm and cautiousness.

Here are more things to know about the Ducks:

DEFENDERS DOWN: D Hampus Lindholm (shoulder) and Sami Vatanen (shoulder) could miss the first month of the season as they recover from offseason surgeries. However, the Ducks have plenty of options until they return. Francois Beauchemin, who spent nine years with the Ducks in two previous stints, is back for a third go-round. Brandon Montour came up big in the playoffs as a rookie. And Cam Fowler will get more opportunities to justify the eight-year, $52 million extension he inked in July.

MILLER TIME: After three seasons in Vancouver, G Ryan Miller signed a two-year deal with the Ducks to back up John Gibson. At age 36, Miller started 54 games and allowed 2.80 goals with a .914 save percentage, and should be more effective as a spot starter with an upgraded supporting cast. Gibson started a career-high 49 games last season, and then manned the net for 16 playoff games.

LEAVING MONEY IN VEGAS: The Ducks got the Vegas Golden Knights to take D Clayton Stoner and his pricey $3.25 million cap hit in the expansion draft, helping give them the flexibility to re-sign Eaves on a three-year contract. The man with the mighty beard scored 11 goals in 20 regular-season games after being acquired from the Dallas Stars in a trade, and added two goals and two assists in seven playoff games before being hampered by a high-ankle sprain. But the Ducks had to give up promising D Shea Theodore to get the Knights to take Stoner and pass on one of the many other youngsters on the roster.

PACIFIC POWERS: The streak of nine consecutive division titles by the Colorado Avalanche, including one from their final season as the Quebec Nordiques, seems unlikely to ever be matched in the salary-cap era. But the Ducks are making a solid push, having won the Pacific Division five years in a row.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Victor Mete is turning heads at Canadiens camp

By Joey AlfieriSep 27, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Throughout most of the offseason, people in Montreal were wondering which defenseman would be paired with Shea Weber in 2017-18.

Most figured it would be Andrei Markov, but he left the team to join the KHL. Some speculated that it would be David Schlemko, who the club acquired from Vegas. No one predicted that it would be 19-year-old rookie Victor Mete, but that’s exactly how things have panned out.

When head coach Claude Julien paired Mete with Weber on the first day of training camp, it surprised everyone. Now, more than two weeks into training camp, Mete is still on the first pairing and he hasn’t looked out of place.

What makes this so surprising is his age combined with the fact that he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. It’s rare to see players that are selected that late play in the league as teenagers, but Mete seems to have a shot.

In Montreal’s preseason game against Toronto on Monday, Mete picked up the primary assist on Jeff Petry‘s power play goal.

“He was one of the bright lights in our game tonight,” Julien said of Mete after Monday’s loss, per the Montreal Gazette. “He handled himself against lots of NHL players. I thought he was good. He moved the puck well, he skated well. You can see that he’s gaining confidence at this level and it’s nice to see that.”

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound blue liner hasn’t been overwhelmed during his second professional training camp. Whether or not he’s done enough to earn himself a spot with the big club remains to be seen, but Montreal’s only other option is to send him back to OHL London if they don’t keep him around.

The Habs could opt to give him a nine-game audition during the regular season without burning the first year of his entry-level contract.

Jared Cowen among players released from tryouts today

By James O'BrienSep 27, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT
So, is Jared Cowen going to torch the Colorado Avalanche this time around?

During his PTO with the Avs, Cowen criticized the “joke” of a buyout experience he had with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now that’s over, as Cowen headlined Wednesday’s list of players released from their tryouts.

The Avalanche made the news official this evening:

Cowen isn’t the only one looking for another shot. R.J. Umberger was released from his tryout from the Dallas Stars as well, although Ken Hitchcock still believes the veteran winger might have some gas left in the tank.

The Los Angeles Kings released Andrei Loktionov from his PTO as well.

Finally, the Calgary Flames released Joseph Cramarossa from his PTO, too.

When combined with all of the fairly notable players who were placed on waivers, teams have plenty of options if they want to add some depth.

(Now, are they good options? That likely comes down to which GMs you ask.)

Blues rule out Robby Fabbri for entire 2017-18 season

By James O'BrienSep 27, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT
6 Comments

This has already been a rough summer/preseason for the St. Louis Blues, but Wednesday presented the worst news so far.

The Blues announced brutal news: the promising young forward Robby Fabbri will miss the entire 2017-18 season after re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee.

With this coming season already off the table, the bigger questions revolve around Fabbri’s long-term future.

Is this the sort of issue he’ll just need some time to bounce back from? Will he ever be the same if he does return? As a smaller scorer, a loss of speed and agility could be a huge problem.

Hopefully these broader concerns are overly pessimistic. Either way, this is lousy news for the Blues, and really for fans of exciting offense in general.

Promising signs early on

The 21-year-old seemed like a potential steal for the Blues as the 21st pick of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Fabbri showed some significant flashes of brilliance even as a rookie in 2015-16. He almost scored 20 goals (18 goals, 37 points in 72 regular-season games) despite modest ice time with an average of 13:19 per night. The 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs were an even better showcase for Fabbri, who managed 15 points in 20 games despite still receiving only modest ice time.

Unfortunately, his sophomore season was derailed by these issues, as Fabbri last suited up for St. Louis in early February. To call this another setback is an understatement.

Bruised Blues

Fabbri isn’t the only key Blues player dealing with a substantial issue.

Bad news could conceivably come when St. Louis takes another look at Jay Bouwmeester‘s fractured ankle. Patrik Berglund is expected to miss months while Alex Steen might begin 2017-18 on IR. Zach Sanford‘s season was essentially derailed thanks to a shoulder injury, too.

The Blues were coming into this campaign with a chance to sneak up on some people, especially with Mike Yeo getting a chance to truly put his stamp on the team. That can still happen, but these injury issues likely take the wind out of some of their buzz as a dark horse team in the West.