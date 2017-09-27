Getty

Deep playoff run showed Predators importance of home ice

Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
The Nashville Predators are proof anything is possible in the NHL playoffs. History suggests they are up against quite a challenge.

Nashville made it into the last postseason as the eighth-seeded team in the Western Conference and ended up becoming just the third team seeded last to reach the Stanley Cup Final since 1994.

The Predators couldn’t stop Pittsburgh from repeating, and they’re about to find out how hard it is to defend a championship in their stacked conference. The Western Conference has not had a repeat champion since the Detroit Red Wings pulled off the feat in 2008 and 2009, hosting a Stanley Cup and then losing a Game 7 against the Penguins.

Nashville’s appearance in the playoffs, though, was not fluke. The franchise was in the postseason for the third straight year and the 10th time in 13 seasons. And, the city should be prepared to have a good time again next spring, catfish and all.

“This year, our expectation is to be in the playoffs, but our expectation is also to give ourselves the best opportunity to win hockey games and to play in our building as much as we can because our fans were so great, especially through the run,” defenseman P. K. Subban said. “It was a huge edge for us in the playoffs being at home. We went most of the playoffs without losing at home. That’s what we’re going to need. We’re going to need our team to realize how important it is for us to win at home.”

The Predators seem set up for more success.

Mike Fisher retired and was effectively replaced on the ice by Penguins center Nick Bonino. General manager David Poile has goaltender Pekka Rinne under contract for two more seasons to go with top-line forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg, along with defenseman Subban for at least five years.

“We all know it was a lot of fun, and it was a tremendous experience going through all that,” Johansen said. “At the end of the day like 29 other teams, we didn’t reach our goal.”

Here’s a look at some other things to watch in the West:

LOGJAM AHEAD

The Colorado Avalanche, easily the NHL’s worst team last season, may be the only team in the Central Division without a legitimate shot to make the playoffs. The division was so tough last year that Nashville finished a relatively distant fourth behind Chicago, Minnesota and St. Louis. Each of those teams figures to be just as good this season and will have to compete with Dallas, which seemed to lead the league in major moves .

Don’t sleep on Winnipeg, either. The Jets have made the playoffs only once in the last decade, but they could break through this season. Mark Scheifele, a 24-year-old center, quietly ranked among league leaders with 82 points last season. He leads a team with rising stars Patrik Laine, a 19-year-old winger who was taken No. 2 behind Auston Matthews, and 21-year-old Nikolaj Ehlers.

CAUTIOUS CONNOR

The Pacific Division is so stacked even the 20-year-old, reigning NHL MVP with a $100 million contract is far from cocky about his team’s chances.

“It’s so competitive,” said Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who was given an eight-year extension last summer. “It is a grind. And the Pacific, especially, I think you see a lot of teams that are right around that 100-point mark, 95-point mark, that are kind of right on the cusp.”

WELCOME BACK

Chicago raised some eyebrows by trading Artemi Panarin one season after he was rookie of the year to Columbus for Brandon Saad. The move likely saves the Blackhawks some money as they manage the salary cap in future years. Saad’s return may bring the best out of Jonathan Toews , coming off one of the worst seasons of his career.

CALIFORNIA DREAMING

Ryan Getzlaf, who shows no sign of slipping at the age of 32, is back to lead the five-time defending Pacific Division champion Anaheim Ducks. Coming off their second trip to the conference finals in three years, they’re desperately seeking their first trip to the Cup final since winning it in 2007. The San Jose Sharks are without Patrick Marleau for the first time in two-plus decades after he left in free agency for Toronto, and the Los Angeles Kings are hoping to re-open their championship-contending window with coach John Stevens replacing Darryl Sutter.

VETERANS IN VEGAS

The Vegas Golden Knights are betting a few veterans making at least $5 million this season to make help them be relatively competitive in their debut season: goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forwards James Neal and Reilly Smith. The franchise’s path to potential success won’t be with castaways from other teams, but by drafting and developing talent. The Knights had three of the top 15 picks in the draft, including center Cody Glass sixth overall, but they don’t plan to rush any of them to the big show on the Strip. Prospect Alex Tuch, a 21-year-old forward, was acquired from Minnesota and the 2014 first-round pick may get a chance to play a lot.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Follow Larry Lage at http://www.twitter.com/larrylage

Video: Cody Eakin scores first goal in Vegas for Golden Knights

By Joey AlfieriSep 27, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
The Golden Knights scored their first goal at T-Mobile Arena, and it took them less than four minutes to do it.

If you had Cody Eakin in the “first Golden Knight to score in Vegas” pool, you’d have been correct. The former Dallas Star beat Jack Campbell with a one-timer during Vegas’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

David Perron picked up the only assist on Eakin’s goal.

“It was exciting to get the first goal,” said Eakin, per the Las Vegas Reivew-Journal. “The fans were excited, and it got them going right away. It was fun to be part of.”

Here’s the goal:

William Carrier also scored for the Golden Knights, but Kings forward Brooks Laich netted the game-winning goal in overtime.

Sharks’ Joel Ward ‘wouldn’t say no’ to kneeling during national anthem

By James O'BrienSep 26, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
It’s unclear if San Jose Sharks winger Joel Ward will end up being the first black NHL player to kneel during the national anthem, following in the footsteps of Colin Kaepernick and other professional athletes.

Ward might be the first one to state that he’s mulling it over, though.

Earlier today, PHT took a look at how NHL players are reacting to the controversy surrounding Donald Trump and the NFL, including Kyle Okposo and Josh Ho-Sang in this follow-up.

Ward, 36, probably provided the rawest take so far, as he told the Mercury News’ Paul Gackle that he might just kneel during the national anthem, and also shared his experiences dealing with racism in hockey and in a broader sense.

“It’s definitely something I wouldn’t cross out,” Ward said of possibly kneeling.

“I’ve experienced a lot of racism myself in hockey and on a day-to-day occurrence. I haven’t really sat down to think about it too much yet, but I definitely wouldn’t say no to it.”

Ward really opened up to Gackle, speaking of experiences as both a child and an adult.

As a reminder, the veteran forward dealt with racist and threatening comments after scoring a Game 7 overtime-winning goal against the Boston Bruins during a 2012 playoff series when he was a member of the Washington Capitals. Ward was contacted by the FBI after facing death threats.

MORE: Joel Ward on racism in hockey: “It’s a battle I think will always be there.”

Again, Ward isn’t guaranteeing that he will make such a gesture during one or more anthem performances. It’s courageous for him to be so open about the possibility – and his own feelings on the matter – either way.

End the dog days of hockey summer with Vlasic, Kopitar

By James O'BrienSep 26, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
You might look at Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka as the MVP of this hockey summer after a dramatic makeover of his team. Others might prefer perennial offseason All-Star GM Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars.

Personally, the credit should go to a different kind of MVP, whether the “P” stands for puppies or pooches.

During the dog days of this hockey summer, when politics have heated up to an especially nasty temperature and very little was going on, players and their furry beasts have frequently provided smiles and respite.

So, with the season-opener barely more than a week away, let’s look at two more adorable pets.

Let’s start with another perennial star: Gustl Kopitar, Anze Kopitar‘s well-documented, absurdly cute dog:

Almost feels like a riff on Captain America’s reunion:

San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic might be underrated, at least from a mainstream perspective, but dog lovers might just have to get a number 44 jersey at this rate:

That straddles the line between cute and kind of creepy, doesn’t it?

Also, who is this dog painter and will they charge less for a blogger’s dog? Asking for a friend.

Quick hits: Couture, Neal, Stralman deal with injuries

By James O'BrienSep 26, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
With the regular season looming, a lot is going on. Let’s cover some additional bases in quick hit fashion. If you need even more updates, Rotoworld’s news feed goes even deeper.

Injuries

  • The San Jose Sharks are an aging bunch, with even younger players carrying some mileage. Logan Couture already dealt with a dental nightmare late in 2016-17, and now the team is holding its breath that his leg injury is no big deal.

  • James Neal has experienced his fair share of bad breaks, including a literal one in injuring his right hand during the Nashville Predators’ run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Neal was able to skate for the Vegas Golden Knights, yet the team stated that they’re not looking to rush him back for the season-opener. It sounds like the power forward’s situation is touch-and-go.
  • It’s a good news – bad news scenario for Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman.

On the positive side, Stralman is suiting up for the Bolts’ preseason game and hopes to get one more under his belt. Is anyone else a little concerned that Stralman might be limited for 2017-18 and beyond, even if it’s not with a major issue?

Hmm.

Some cuts

(Again, this isn’t comprehensive. Check here for even more.)

  • The Washington Capitals made Jyrki Jokipakka one of their training camp cuts on Tuesday. CSN Washington has more.
  • Jokipakka wasn’t the only PTO who didn’t make it, as the Ottawa Senators parted ways with Chris VandeVelde.