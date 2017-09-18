Getty

Lupul calls out Maple Leafs on Instagram for cheating

By Adam GretzSep 18, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT
For the second time this week an NHL player is accusing the Toronto Maple Leafs of some shady dealings.

The Maple Leafs announced this week that forward Joffrey Lupul failed his physical for the upcoming season, the second year in a row that has happened for him.

On Sunday night Lupul posted a picture on Instagram — apparently of himself snowboarding — and then went into the comments where he seemed to argue that he is not injured and is ready to play, saying “I’m ready … just awaiting the call” and “haha failed physical? They cheat. Everyone lets them.”

Lupul has deleted the cheating comment, but here is a screengrab, via TSN.

Lupul has not played for the Maple Leafs since the 2015-16 season and is under contract for one more season with a salary cap hit of $5.25 million.

Placing him on the long-term injured list gives the Maple Leafs an extra roster spot as well as some salary cap relief. The Maple Leafs have had a tendency to put their unwanted contracts  — most famously defenseman Stephane Robidas — on LTIR.

On Monday NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told TSN’s Darren Dreger that the league isn’t in a position to comment on Lupul’s accusation at this time but “that may or may not change when we know more.” The Maple Leafs did not comment.

Lupul, who will turn 34 later this week, has dealt with injury issues throughout his career but has been a very reliable scorer when healthy, scoring at least 20 goals five different times in his career. He has 205 goals and 420 total points in 701 regular season games as a member of the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers and Maple Leafs.

This situation comes just a couple of days after defenseman Jared Cowen called his buyout situation with the Maple Leafs “a joke of a process.”

Cowen never actually played a game for the Maple Leafs after he was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators a couple of years ago and was then bought out for salary cap relief. Cowen argued that he was injured at the time and was not eligible to be bought out, but he ended up losing the arbitration case as well as $3 million.

He is in Colorado Avalanche camp this season on a tryout contract.

The Panthers have made a lot of changes and shed a lot of salary

By Adam GretzSep 17, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT
Dale Tallon continued his summer-long overhaul of the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening when he traded veteran defenseman Jason Demers to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Jamie McGinn.

It was an exciting addition for the Coyotes and a pretty eye-opening trade for the Panthers.

First, even though he was coming off of a down year in 2016-17, Demers can still be a very good second-pairing defenseman and it creates a pretty big opening on their blue line.

Meanwhile, McGinn probably tops out as a third-or fourth-line winger. Looking at it strictly from a talent and upside perspective the Panthers would seem to be getting the short end of the trade on paper. The only thing it really does do for them is save a lot of salary over the next few years.

That is something has been a theme with a lot of the Panthers’ moves this summer.

Demers is still signed for another four years at a salary cap hit of $4.5 million per season.

The Panthers are retaining 12 percent of that salary and will pay around $575,000 of it per season.

McGinn is signed for two more years at $3.3 million per season.

So while there are only marginal savings for the Panthers in the short-term, once McGinn’s deal is finished (assuming he is not traded before then) the Panthers will shed around $4 million per year in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

That is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Panthers’ changes this past summer.

They decided to part ways with veteran forward Jaromir Jagr and opted not to bring him back after paying him $4 million a season ago. They also bought out the final year of Jussi Jokinen‘s contract, a move that saved them $2.7 million.

Along with losing Jonathan Marchessault — their leading goal-scorer last season — to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft, they traded veteran forward Reilly Smith to the Golden Knights for a draft pick, dumping his entire five-year, $25 million contract in the process.

In total, five of their top-eight point producers from a year ago (Marchessault, Jagr, Smith, Jokinen, Demers) are now gone.

When you add up the salaries from all of the trades and buyouts it ended up taking $12.45 million in salary off the cap this season alone (and that does not include not re-signing Jagr) with only McGinn’s $3.3 million coming in to replace them.

The Panthers did dip into free agency and replace some of that by paying $6.5 million this season ($4 million to Evgeni Dadonov and $2.5 million to Radim Vrbata), and they do still have a significant portion of their young core, including Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Vincent Trocheck, Nick Bjugstad and Aaron Ekblad all signed to long-term deals.

At this moment they have the third smallest cap figure in the league for this season, ahead of only the Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes.

With Jagr, Jokinen, Demers, Marchessault, and Smith all getting shipped out, with only Dadonov, Vrbata and McGinn coming in it, seems pretty clear management was not only trying to dump some salary, but also shed away a lot of the complementary players that were a part of what was a bitterly disappointing 2016-17 season.

Will it work? That remains to be seen.

(All salary cap information via CapFriendly.com)

Golden Knights score 9 goals, rout Canucks in first preseason game

By Adam GretzSep 17, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT
It may not have counted in the official standings, but the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice for a game for the first time on Sunday afternoon and put on quite a show.

The Golden Knights absolutely obliterated the Vancouver Canucks by a 9-4 margin in their first exhibition game thanks to four-goal outbursts in the first and third periods.

Leading the way for the Golden Knights on Sunday was 21-year-old forward Tyler Wong.

Wong not only opened the scoring for the Golden Knights just 4:58 into the game, he added two more goals later in the game to complete the hat trick. He also picked up an assist for a four-point night.

Nick Suzuki, one of three first-round picks by the Golden Knights, also scored in the win.

Both teams used fairly bare bones rosters that were made up mostly of prospects, but Vegas’ young players clearly ended up getting the better of the play with nine goals from six different players and 38 shots on goal.

Vegas didn’t have Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith or David Perron in the lineup, while the Canucks didn’t use Henrik or Daniel Sedin, Loui Eriksson, Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, or any of the regular defenseman.

The Golden Knights continue their preseason on Tuesday night when they visit the Colorado Avalanche.

They will play their first home preseason game on Tuesday, September 26 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Coyotes-Kings game canceled due to bad ice after concert

Associated PressSep 17, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Poor ice conditions after a weekend concert has forced the Arizona Coyotes to cancel their scheduled preseason home game Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Coyotes president and CEO Steve Patterson announced Sunday that the game – which was to be the team’s preseason opener – won’t be rescheduled.

He says the ice at Gila River Arena “was not in suitable playing condition for the game,” but didn’t elaborate.

Latin pop artists Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman played a concert at the venue Saturday night.

Patterson says the company that manages the arena has assured the team that “all measures are being taken to repair the ice as soon as possible.”

Arizona plays Wednesday night at Anaheim and Friday night at Calgary before hosting San Jose on Saturday night.

NHL stars on knocking off Penguins, the ‘heavyweight champs’

Associated PressSep 17, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Each time Seth Jones felt like the Columbus Blue Jackets were dominating, the Pittsburgh Penguins went down the ice and scored. The series was over fast.

T.J. Oshie knows the feeling because the Penguins did it to the Washington Capitals often during playoff series the past two years.

“It kind of deflates what we’re doing and it’s hard to trust your game after that,” Oshie said.

Opportunistic, well-coached and talented, Pittsburgh has won eight consecutive playoff series to become the NHL’s only back-to-back Stanley Cup champion of the salary-cap era and the first since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. Now everyone’s trying to figure out how to stop the march of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins as they go for the three-peat.

“It’s not one thing,” Jones said. “There’s not a Crosby stopper. There’s not a Malkin stopper. You can’t put a stop on them. You just have to contain them.”

No one has contained them so far. The Penguins mowed through the New York Rangers, Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks to win the Cup in 2016 and then the Blue Jackets, Capitals, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators in 2017, and only three of those series needed seven games.

Patrick Kane acknowledged that while he and the Chicago Blackhawks used to be the standard after winning the Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, the Penguins have surpassed them. While the Los Angeles Kings rivaled the Blackhawks during their heyday, the Penguins have shown to be unbeatable when it matters most.

“It seems like they’re on the brink sometimes, and they find their way out of it,” Kane said. “Just watching games, it’s almost like you have that feeling that they’re going to win, especially in playoffs. Whether that’s the coaching staff or the players or just that organization, it seems like they have something pretty special going right now.”

If there are cracks in Pittsburgh’s armor, they came this offseason with the losses of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defenseman Trevor Daley and forwards Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz and Matt Cullen. But Crosby, Malkin, goalie Matt Murray, winger Phil Kessel, top defenseman Kris Letang and coach Mike Sullivan remain, which explains why the Penguins are favored to win again and make it three in a row for the first time since the early 1980s New York Islanders dynasty.

“When you get Sid, Geno, Letang on the team, you always have a chance,” said Fleury, who went to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. “That’s how I felt every time. When every season started I always felt like we had a chance to do great. I think they’ll be dangerous again.”

Usually the grind of playing over 100 games in a season wears on a team. Ryan Getzlaf, whose Anaheim Ducks won the Cup in 2007 and lost in the first round the next year, said a team needs luck and a group that’s able to sustain a high level of game through fatigue the entire next year.

Now that the Penguins have sustained to win twice, no one’s betting against them doing it again.

“They’re a good team, and they’re going to continue to be a good team,” Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. “They’re the heavyweight champs right now, and you’ve just got to knock them off.”

Easier said than done. Now maybe Murray will struggle with a heavier workload or the depth that Fleury said paved the way to the championships will wear thin.

But if there’s a blueprint to attacking the Penguins, it might be putting pressure on their blue line.

“You have to play a physical style, but also you have to play a skill style, as well,” Jones said. “You got to get to them, you got to get to the defensemen, I think and that’s something that teams may focus on.”

The Penguins won last spring with a no-name defense while being outshot 794-718, yet they found ways to win. Oshie said any potential Pittsburgh-killer must be more resilient, and Predators defenseman Roman Josi knows there’s a mental aspect to facing a team with so much success.

“Once you win a lot of series, you start to believe more and more and the confidence grows,” Josi said. “As an opponent you’ve got to get in there and believe that you can beat them. Obviously it’s tough. They’re a great team. But you got to have that belief.”

