Ales Hemsky opened camp skating on the Canadiens’ top line

By Adam GretzSep 17, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT
Even before the Montreal Canadiens lost Alexander Radulov in free agency to the Dallas Stars they had a need to add some offensive firepower to their lineup.

They attempted to do that by acquiring Jonathan Drouin from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for top defense prospect Mikhail Sergachev, and then taking a chance on veteran free agent forward Ales Hemsky on a one-year, $1 million contract.

Both Drouin and Hemsky opened camp this week skating on the team’s top line alongside Max Pacioretty, via the Montreal Gazette.

It is a very interesting combination because it involves Drouin playing center, an experiment the team wants to try in its quest to find a top-line center, and Hemsky getting an opportunity to rediscover his offensive game.

Hemsky, entering his age 34 season, has always been a skilled, gifted playmaker and a better all-around player than he has sometimes been given credit for being. But injuries, as well as the usual regression for players in their 30s, have taken away a lot of that offense in recent seasons.

He only appeared in 15 games for the Stars a year ago. He scored four goals to go with three assists.

He spent the past three seasons in Dallas and mostly played in a complementary role, never averaging more than 14:25 of ice time per game in a single season. Prior to last season he had been able to stay relatively healthy. If he can manage to do that this season and continue to get a look alongside players like Drouin and Pacioretty it might be just what he needed to experience a bit of a resurgence offensively.

Draisaitl shrugs off pressure of new deal, starts on different line than McDavid

By James O'BrienSep 17, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT
If nothing else, Leon Draisaitl is saying all the right things about how he’ll handle the contract he received from the Edmonton Oilers.

Deep down, he might be nervous about justifying an $8.5 million cap hit over eight years, but as Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun reports, the German forward insists that he won’t change the way he plays.

“I think that’s the worst thing I could do right now, try and do too much,” Draisaitl said on Friday. “I’m going to try and be myself, play the same way, do the same things I did last year, but still try and improve my game.

“For me (the contract) doesn’t change much.”

Todd McLellan discussed that situation in the same story, making a fair point: sometimes people assume that a player struggles because of contract pressures, when it could be something else.

In Draisaitl’s case, the “something else” could be fairly obvious: carrying his own line rather than being on Connor McDavid‘s wing.

You can go blue in the face debating nature vs. nurture regarding Draisaitl, but it’s undeniable that he spent about half of his even-strength minutes with McDavid in 2016-17, his breakthrough season.

So far, it looks like Draisaitl will line up with a relative unknown (Drake Caggiula) and a guy with an equally polarizing contract (Milan Lucic), at least early on in training camp. As you might expect, Draisaitl’s saying the right things about that, and he’s impressed Lucic.

“He has showed he can help take this team to another level and we’re going to need him to be the same type of player he was last year,” Lucic said, via the Oilers site. “He’s a lot of fun to play with. He uses his linemates, he uses his size, he uses his speed and I’m excited to see what kind of player he’s going to be for us this season.”

Edmonton noted that McDavid and Draisaitl could pair up again, but if you look at teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, they often manage their rosters by having their high-priced players bring along younger, cheaper players and veterans alike.

The comparisons will be there for years when it comes to Draisaitl, and some might not be so flattering.

Give him credit for having a good attitude, though.

Devils expecting more from Taylor Hall this season

By Adam GretzSep 17, 2017, 9:14 AM EDT
Taylor Hall‘s first season with the New Jersey Devils could probably be described as a solid season. In 72 games he scored 20 goals, added 33 assists and posted some pretty good possession numbers. On a per-game average, it was very similar to what he did in his previous two years with the Edmonton Oilers.

Heading into his second season with the team, the Devils are looking for more this time around.

“I expect more and he knows that,” said general manager Ray Shero when the team opened training camp this week, via NHL.com. “We met at the end of the year for a long time and wanted him to understand what it is to become the best player he can be. I think he’s been fantastic this summer and he’s capable of more, but it starts with a lot of different things than what’s happening on the ice in terms of training.”

The Devils acquired Hall last summer in a one-for-one swap involving defenseman Adam Larsson, giving the Devils what should be the type of top-line winger they have been missing since Zach Parise and Ilya Kovalchuk left the organization several years ago. Hall is still only 26 years old and under contract for three more seasons at a reasonable $6 million per year salary cap hit. Given his age and contract status, he can still be a part of the next competitive team in New Jersey as it continues on its rebuild under Shero and coach John Hynes.

They have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since reaching the Stanley Cup Final during the 2011-12 season and are coming off of a 2016-17 season that saw them finish with the fourth-worst record in the league and what was, by a pretty big margin, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The team made a lot of moves this summer to get Hall some additional help front. After getting some luck in the draft lottery the Devils selected Nico Hischier with the No. 1 overall pick, then also added Marcus Johansson, Brian Boyle and Drew Stafford. They are also looking for young players like Pavel Zacha and Blake Speers to take big steps forward.

Boeser helps Canucks beat Kings to open NHL pre-season

Associated PressSep 17, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) Brock Boeser scored at 4:38 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in the first NHL exhibition game of the preseason.

Sven Baertschi tied it for Vancouver with 2:54 left in regulation. Markus Granlund and Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks.

Jake Muzzin, Dustin Brown and Oscar Fantenberg scored for Los Angeles.

Vancouver led 2-0 midway through the second period.

Muzzin scored with 4:51 left in the period, and Brown tied it with 57 seconds left in the period.

Fantenberg gave Los Angeles the lead 1:25 into the third.

Anders Nilsson was credited with the win for Vancouver. He made 10 saves and had the primary assist on Boeser’s goal. Starter Jacob Markstrom stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Jonathan Quick started for Los Angeles and made nine saves on 11 shots. Darcy Kuemper took the loss, allowing two goals on nine shots in the third and overtime.

Sadly, but not surprisingly, Horton and Lupul fail Maple Leafs physicals

By James O'BrienSep 16, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT
When it comes to NHL players failing physicals, expected news can still be sad news.

It’s unfortunate – though maybe for the best – that Clarke MacArthur failed his physical with the Ottawa Senators. A long run, with some great moments with the same Chicago Blackhawks, might be over for Michal Rozsival after failing his.

Even ones that feel like formalities are a drag because we’re reminded of what once was, and perhaps what could have been had these players stayed even reasonably healthy.

So, it’s not surprising that Joffrey Lupul and Nathan Horton failed their Toronto Maple Leafs physicals, as Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported. Both cases are unfortunate nonetheless.

Lupul, 33, stated that he wanted to continue his career when it was clear he’d enter the 2016-17 season on injured reserve. His $5.25 million cap hit expires after this coming season.

If this is it for Lupul, he can look back at multiple 20+ goal seasons and two strong playoff runs during his career.

Horton, 32, will see his $5.3M cap hit expire in three seasons. He won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins and enjoyed some strong years as a power forward, yet he barely suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets team that signed him to his mammoth contract and was traded to Toronto in a bizarre swap of cap hits (David Clarkson, his spiritual salary cap sibling, went to Columbus).

In a strange twist, both forwards look like they’ll finish their careers with nearly identical point totals; Lupul is at 420 while Horton scored 421.