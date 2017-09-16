Getty

Clutch or not, Justin Williams felt ‘jittery’ to start Hurricanes training camp

Associated PressSep 16, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Justin Williams zipped up and down the ice with the Carolina Hurricanes – just like old times.

For the player known as “Mr. Game 7,” mark down Practice 1 as a success.

Williams went through his first practice with his new teammates – and his old club – Friday when the Hurricanes opened training camp with a sense of optimism that they’re on the cusp of ending the NHL’s longest active playoff drought.

“I don’t think it matters how many training camps you’ve been through,” Williams said. “You’re always a little jittery on the first one. Getting to know the coaches, getting to know the players. It’s all a feeling-out process for me, even though it’s my second time around.”

Williams provided perhaps the biggest moment in franchise history in 2006 with an empty-net goal against Edmonton in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final to seal the first title in club history.

“It doesn’t seem like yesterday,” Williams said, “but it doesn’t seem that far away.”

The Hurricanes haven’t done much after that, with their long postseason appearance since then coming in 2009.

Williams certainly has.

Since he was traded to Los Angeles during the 2008-09 season, he won the Cup twice with the Kings, was selected as playoff MVP in 2014, went 7-1 in Game 7s to earn his nickname and had 100 points combined the past two years with Washington.

“It’s great to see a familiar face, a guy who has a great past here – one of the best Hurricanes to put on the jersey is coming back,” said goalie Cam Ward, the only remaining teammate of Williams’ from that ’06 team.

“He’s `Mr. Game 7′ for a reason,” Ward added. “He comes up big in big games and big moments and I think it’s good to add a guy like that, a veteran, inside our locker room, too. We’re a young team and can tend to be a little bit quiet. Willie’s got a great personality to come in and lead by example.”

The 35-year-old signed a two-year, $9 million deal with Carolina on the first day of free agency.

“That’s why I signed here – I love what they’re doing here,” Williams said.

His signing was a key part of a busy offseason for the Hurricanes, who traded for goalie Scott Darling and signed him to a four-year contract and awarded long-term deals to a pair of young defensemen.

“All you have to do is look at the changes we made this summer,” Ward said. “Kudos to the organization for the moves that they made, and it’s created a buzz, it’s created an excitement among the guys that are here. … We’ve got a lot of skill and a lot of youth. It’s an exciting time to be a Hurricane.”

Ovechkin agrees: Capitals should still be competitive


Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) Alex Ovechkin is ready to get the Olympics out of his head and prepare for what could be a very different Washington Capitals season.

Gone are forwards Justin Williams, Marcus Johansson and Daniel Winnik and defensemen Karl Alzner, Nate Schmidt and Kevin Shattenkirk, and yet Ovechkin still considers the Capitals a good team and winning the Stanley Cup his priority. With the Russian superstar going into his 13th season, Washington has three first- and six second-round exits to show for the Ovechkin era.

External expectations are lower for the Capitals this season considering how much talent they lost. Ovechkin also turns 32 on Sunday and is coming off his lowest goal output in an 82-game season since 2010-11.

Ovechkin did more running and less lifting over the summer as general manager Brian MacLellan challenged him to train differently to prioritize speed over power. But Ovechkin downplayed losing weight or going on any kind of special diet.

Back injury keeps Parise out early in Wild training camp


Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise is being held out of the beginning of training camp because of a back injury.

Parise was not on the ice Friday for the first practice. His status is considered day to day. Coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn’t believe Parise’s condition is serious. He said the team is being “overly precautious.”

Parise had 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games in 2016-17, his lowest points total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year with New Jersey. Parise missed the playoffs after the 2015-16 season because of a back injury.

 

Need a break from bleak news? NHL 18’s mascot intros might do the trick

By James O'BrienSep 15, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT
What’s scarier: the latest version of “It” or Edmonton Oilers mascot “Hunter?”

That question lingers on the brain this weekend, as the horror movie does well, while the release of “NHL 18” inspired a variety of fairly-great mascot intro GIFs on Twitter.

(You see, mascots can be used in the game’s arcade-style “NHL Threes” mode.)

Wading through some of the GIFs brings something else to mind: how many NHL mascots I’ve either forgotten about or never knew about until today.

Perhaps you’ll agree, at least regarding mascots for teams you don’t love or hate. Either way, this is entertaining stuff, and you can also watch NHL 18’s “launch trailer” in the video above this post’s headline.

We might as well pull off the Band-Aid right away and scream in horror at Hunter first:

*Shudders*

Also creepy: Ottawa Senators’ mascot Spartacat, although bonus points for the cheesy, punny name itself.

(Upon further reflection, Spartacat straddles the line between cute and creepy.)

Sharkie gets a lot of points for enacting the San Jose Sharks’ logo:

Nicely done. The best moment of them all might come from the same state, as the Kings’ mascot Bailey does a Hollywood-approved, glamor-shot turn that really takes the cake:

Not sure why, but Nordy makes the idea of Jaromir Jagr signing with the Wild that much more appealing …

Finally, there’s Carlton the Bear, favorite of at least one prominent PHT reader:

If you want more, EA Sports has them all listed here, and there are even some fantastic bios.

Penguins camp begins with a lot of news, including Kessel sticking with Malkin


By James O'BrienSep 15, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Penguins training camp is just now swinging back into action, and there was a lot to digest on Friday. Let’s take a look at everything in lightning-round fashion.

Phil Kessel + Evgeni Malkin … + basketball?

A lot – way too much, probably – was made of Kessel barking on the bench, with many perceiving it to be at Malkin, before scoring a huge goal against the Senators during the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.

Kessel told media members including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey that the yapping wasn’t directed at Malkin, and that they get along great. (He also had great things to say about Geno Malkin, basketball player. Picture Malkin’s sweet jumper for a moment or two if you’re bored.)

As a reminder, here’s Kessel yapping away.

Good times.

One thing Kessel wasn’t interested in talking about? Apparently he grew his hair out a bit this summer.

Never change, Phil.

Patric Hornqvist update

The bad news is that Patric Hornqvist’s hand issue required “a procedure” during the summer. The good news is that the Penguins expect him to be back toward the end of training camp. Even if that’s a bit optimistic, it seems like it’s a positive update overall for the guy who scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal.

The search to replace Nick Bonino

Is it too bold to wonder if the Penguins might just turn Matt Duchene‘s frown upside down?

OK, imagining Duchene as a third-line center seems like a stretch, but you have to admit that it’s quite the intriguing teaser for GM Jim Rutherford to leave things so enticingly vague.

The Penguins’ website goes deeper on the subject, including on easier-to-manage, in-house fixes, including possibly trying Jake Guentzel as their 3C.

***

Those are the biggest considerations coming out of Penguins camp, but there’s more, such as Letang initially lining up with Olli Maatta. Scroll Mackey’s feed and the Penguins’ official feed for more nuggets, among other sources, as there’s a lot out there regarding the back-to-back defending champs trying to make it three in a row.