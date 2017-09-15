Getty

Penguins camp begins with a lot of news, including Kessel sticking with Malkin

By James O'BrienSep 15, 2017
Pittsburgh Penguins training camp is just now swinging back into action, and there was a lot to digest on Friday. Let’s take a look at everything in lightning-round fashion.

Phil Kessel + Evgeni Malkin … + basketball?

A lot – way too much, probably – was made of Kessel barking on the bench, with many perceiving it to be at Malkin, before scoring a huge goal against the Senators during the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.

Kessel told media members including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey that the yapping wasn’t directed at Malkin, and that they get along great. (He also had great things to say about Geno Malkin, basketball player. Picture Malkin’s sweet jumper for a moment or two if you’re bored.)

As a reminder, here’s Kessel yapping away.

Good times.

One thing Kessel wasn’t interested in talking about? Apparently he grew his hair out a bit this summer.

Never change, Phil.

Patric Hornqvist update

The bad news is that Patric Hornqvist’s hand issue required “a procedure” during the summer. The good news is that the Penguins expect him to be back toward the end of training camp. Even if that’s a bit optimistic, it seems like it’s a positive update overall for the guy who scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal.

The search to replace Nick Bonino

Is it too bold to wonder if the Penguins might just turn Matt Duchene‘s frown upside down?

OK, imagining Duchene as a third-line center seems like a stretch, but you have to admit that it’s quite the intriguing teaser for GM Jim Rutherford to leave things so enticingly vague.

The Penguins’ website goes deeper on the subject, including on easier-to-manage, in-house fixes, including possibly trying Jake Guentzel as their 3C.

***

Those are the biggest considerations coming out of Penguins camp, but there’s more, such as Letang initially lining up with Olli Maatta. Scroll Mackey’s feed and the Penguins’ official feed for more nuggets, among other sources, as there’s a lot out there regarding the back-to-back defending champs trying to make it three in a row.

Back injury keeps Parise out early in Wild training camp

Sep 15, 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise is being held out of the beginning of training camp because of a back injury.

Parise was not on the ice Friday for the first practice. His status is considered day to day. Coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn’t believe Parise’s condition is serious. He said the team is being “overly precautious.”

Parise had 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games in 2016-17, his lowest points total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year with New Jersey. Parise missed the playoffs after the 2015-16 season because of a back injury.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Need a break from bleak news? NHL 18’s mascot intros might do the trick

By James O'BrienSep 15, 2017
What’s scarier: the latest version of “It” or Edmonton Oilers mascot “Hunter?”

That question lingers on the brain this weekend, as the horror movie does well, while the release of “NHL 18” inspired a variety of fairly-great mascot intro GIFs on Twitter.

(You see, mascots can be used in the game’s arcade-style “NHL Threes” mode.)

Wading through some of the GIFs brings something else to mind: how many NHL mascots I’ve either forgotten about or never knew about until today.

Perhaps you’ll agree, at least regarding mascots for teams you don’t love or hate. Either way, this is entertaining stuff, and you can also watch NHL 18’s “launch trailer” in the video above this post’s headline.

We might as well pull off the Band-Aid right away and scream in horror at Hunter first:

*Shudders*

Also creepy: Ottawa Senators’ mascot Spartacat, although bonus points for the cheesy, punny name itself.

(Upon further reflection, Spartacat straddles the line between cute and creepy.)

Sharkie gets a lot of points for enacting the San Jose Sharks’ logo:

Nicely done. The best moment of them all might come from the same state, as the Kings’ mascot Bailey does a Hollywood-approved, glamor-shot turn that really takes the cake:

Not sure why, but Nordy makes the idea of Jaromir Jagr signing with the Wild that much more appealing …

Finally, there’s Carlton the Bear, favorite of at least one prominent PHT reader:

If you want more, EA Sports has them all listed here, and there are even some fantastic bios.

Ducks hope to get Kesler, Lindholm, Vatanen back before end of 2017

By James O'BrienSep 15, 2017
While it didn’t result in a Stanley Cup, the Anaheim Ducks were mostly successful in 2016-17, ending their run in the Western Conference Final.

Pushing that deep into the playoffs sometimes come at a price, and it seems like the Ducks will limp* into at least the first few months of 2017-18. Injuries accrued – possibly during that run – could make things difficult early on.

With Ducks training camp beginning, Ducks GM Bob Murray provided the OC Register’s Eric Stephens and Kyle Shohara of the team website with an unofficial timeline for when key players Ryan Kesler, Hampus Lindholm, and Sami Vatanen may return from their respective ailments.

Kesler by Christmas?

From Murray’s comments, a late-December return might be a little optimistic for Kesler’s recovery from hip surgery.

“As of right now, there is no timeline whatsoever,” Murray said. “He couldn’t skate [during the second half of the season]. No push-off on his right leg. He has to rebuild his glutes and quads. That’s what we’re in the process of doing right now. I’m hopeful to have him back before Christmas, but that’s all I’m going to say right now. You know how Kes is. He’s pushing it pretty good.”

MORE: Kesler stands out as one of the NHL’s hardest workers. Maybe that wear-and-tear caught up with him?

Early November for Vatanen, Lindholm?

Both young blueliners are healing up from shoulder surgeries. Vatanen was a piece Murray pulled strings to keep during the expansion draft, while Lindholm is quietly building his resume as one of the best-kept secrets among quality NHL defensemen.

***

This all makes you wonder about the Ducks possibly suffering from some growing pains in 2017-18, but Murray seems to take a pretty sober approach.

* – Yes, the urge was there to use “waddle.”

Report: Avalanche sign Zadorov for two years, $4.3M

By James O'BrienSep 15, 2017
The Colorado Avalanche haven’t resolved their biggest issue in trading Matt Duchene, but they reportedly took care of a more direct deadline on Friday.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Avs have a two-year deal in the works for RFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov, while TSN’s Pierre LeBrun puts the cap hit at $2.15 million per season. That would result in a two-year, $4.3M contract for Zadorov.

The Denver Post’s Mike Chambers passes along word from Jared Bednar, who confirmed that a Zadorov deal is done.

Let’s take a quick look at Zadorov, then.

The 25-year-old was a first-round pick (16th overall in 2013) by the Buffalo Sabres, ultimately becoming a part of Colorado’s takeaway in the Ryan O'Reilly trade.

After being limited to 22 games with the Avs in 2015-16, he played in 56 last season, failing to score a goal while compiling 10 assists. He averaged a career-high 19 minutes and two seconds per game.

Zadorov is very much a “work in progress,” and he has the erratic “HERO Chart” to go with such thoughts.

While Zadorov has some work to do, it’s not an outrageous price tag, particularly for an Avalanche team that has huge needs on the defensive side.

Training camps seem like they’ve been a helpful next deadline for teams and RFAs who were trying to come to compromises.