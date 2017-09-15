Ovechkin agrees: Capitals should still be competitive

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

What’s scarier: the latest version of “It” or Edmonton Oilers mascot “Hunter?”

That question lingers on the brain this weekend, as the horror movie does well, while the release of “NHL 18” inspired a variety of fairly-great mascot intro GIFs on Twitter.

(You see, mascots can be used in the game’s arcade-style “NHL Threes” mode.)

Wading through some of the GIFs brings something else to mind: how many NHL mascots I’ve either forgotten about or never knew about until today.

Perhaps you’ll agree, at least regarding mascots for teams you don’t love or hate. Either way, this is entertaining stuff, and you can also watch NHL 18’s “launch trailer” in the video above this post’s headline.

We might as well pull off the Band-Aid right away and scream in horror at Hunter first:

#NHL18 from @EASPORTSNHL is available today! RT for your chance to win a copy & visit https://t.co/qqxugDS3lA to check out the trailer. pic.twitter.com/NAD8ms6FGI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 15, 2017

*Shudders*

Also creepy: Ottawa Senators’ mascot Spartacat, although bonus points for the cheesy, punny name itself.

(Upon further reflection, Spartacat straddles the line between cute and creepy.)

Sharkie gets a lot of points for enacting the San Jose Sharks’ logo:

We’re so pumped that #NHL18 is out today, we’re giving some copies away. 🎮 RT for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/c7MobkR9Rx — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 15, 2017

Nicely done. The best moment of them all might come from the same state, as the Kings’ mascot Bailey does a Hollywood-approved, glamor-shot turn that really takes the cake:

It's finally here! #NHL18 launches today.

RT for a chance to win a copy! @EASPORTSNHL

Watch the trailer now > https://t.co/acKsBx5R3g pic.twitter.com/WI4FxpRuTb — LA Kings (@LAKings) September 15, 2017

Not sure why, but Nordy makes the idea of Jaromir Jagr signing with the Wild that much more appealing …

Hah! The lights and fog machines spooked me… @EASPORTSNHL … I'm in the game! #mnwild https://t.co/y7lrAWI7d5 — Nordy Minnesota Wild (@NordyWild) September 13, 2017

Finally, there’s Carlton the Bear, favorite of at least one prominent PHT reader:

If you want more, EA Sports has them all listed here, and there are even some fantastic bios.