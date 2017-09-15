Getty

Crosby believes Reaves will create ‘room for guys’ this season

The Pittsburgh Penguins added a little muscle to their lineup this offseason, as they acquired Ryan Reaves from the St. Louis Blues.

Despite winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, Pens GM Jim Rutherford obviously felt like he could protect his superstars a little better than they have been over the last couple of years.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby seems to agree with Rutherford’s way of thinking.

“Early on, I was used to having a guy on your team like that,” Crosby said told USA Today. “Every team had a tough guy. I grew up used to that. But for a period of time, it hasn’t been the case.

“When you get a player like that who is that tough it creates some room for guys.”

As Crosby mentioned, the Penguins surrounded him with some tough customers early on in his career. During his rookie season, the Pens had players like Andre Roy and Eric Cairns on the roster. They also employed Georges Laraque for two seasons between 2006 and 2008.

Since entering the league in 2010-11, Reaves has averaged over a penalty minute per game. Last season, he had 104 penalty minutes in 80 games with St. Louis. So there’s no doubt that he’ll add a little bit of sandpaper to the roster.

It’s an old school way of thinking, but the Penguins hope it will help keep their guys protected.

Training camp isn’t off to a roaring start for Reaves:

Sorry Matt Duchene, these sad memes are pretty funny

Even when Matt Duchene does the right thing, it feels like he can’t win.

Duchene was quite the trooper for showing up to Colorado Avalanche training camp this week, saying all the right things. And, hey, this is on the Avalanche for handling this situation with the poise of someone handling a live hand grenade.

That said, footage of Duchene at a video/photo shoot with very much a not wanting to be there facial expression allowed Hockey Twitter to run with many memes. Apologies to Duchene, but some of this stuff is just gold.

The highlight might be applying the “Ben Affleck, sad at a press junket” meme to Duchene.

That might be the best of the bunch, but there are plenty of other gems.

This “Office Space” comparison matches up well, and thus works on multiple levels:

Nicely done here:

A fun throwback to Olympic disappointment:

And, naturally, you must have a Simpsons reference.

These seem to all be in good fun, right?

While Twitter provided cheeky shenanigans, the Avalanche’s seem more cruel and tragic.

That’s harsh.

There are still rumblings that a Duchene trade could happen soon. If not, an abundance of memes may stand as one of the lone bright spots.

Report: Anton Rodin can head back to Sweden if he doesn’t make Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks drafted Anton Rodin in the second round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. That’s a long time ago. But the 26-year-old has yet to establish himself as a regular in their lineup.

Last season, he was limited to just three games because of a significant knee injury. This year, he’ll look to become a full-time NHL player.

But if he’s unable to stick with the Canucks, Rodin will reportedly be allowed to head back to Sweden, per TSN 1040’s Matt Sekeres. 

The winger has spent most of his professional career in Sweden. He played for Brynas in 2010-11 and then from 2013 to 2016.

Even though the Canucks probably won’t be very competitive this season, it still won’t be easy for Rodin to stick on the roster. They currently have 14 forwards on one-way contracts and that doesn’t include top prospect Brock Boeser, who is on an entry-level deal. Vancouver has also signed Scottie Upshall and Ryan White to professional tryouts.

Rodin could very well play the upcoming season in Europe.

Islanders want to avoid another ‘terrible’ start to season

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) The New York Islanders got off to a slow start last season and, despite a strong second half that followed a midyear coaching change, finished a point out of a playoff spot.

Now, Doug Weight has promised a hard camp as he heads into his first full season at the helm, hoping that will help the team get off to a better start.

“We know camp is going to be tough,” forward Casey Cizikas said. “Dougie’s been telling us that from the get go. … We gave away a lot of games last year where we could have got points and that’s what kind of impaired us at the end.”

The Islanders had just six wins in their first 20 games, and had stretches of improved play but struggled with consistency when Weight replaced Jack Capuano on Jan. 17 with the team last in the Eastern Conference at 17-17-8. The Islanders closed the season with six straight wins to finish 24-12-4 under Weight, who was hired on a permanent basis days after the season ended.

Missing the postseason by a point after the slow start stuck with the players in the offseason and many pointed to it as a motivating force.

“You think about it all summer,” veteran defenseman Johnny Boychuk said. “Our start last year, it was terrible and we know that, and that’s why we weren’t in the playoffs.”

Captain John Tavares was looking forward to a full training camp after missing out last year while helping Canada win the World Cup of Hockey. With the departure of several longtime teammates and the additions of free agents Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera, the team struggled to develop chemistry and was juggling lines combinations through much of the first half of the season.

With the addition of forward Jordan Eberle in a trade with Edmonton, Tavares is looking forward to having the extra time to develop chemistry with his new teammate this year.

“Certainly it’s great to be here with your teammates that you’re going to be with all year from Day 1,” Tavares said. “Start the grind and build the camaraderie, that closeness you need to have success.”

Some other things to know as the Islanders head into their first day of practice Friday:

CAPTAIN’S CONTRACT: Tavares is still not signed beyond this season, but said he has not ruled out ongoing talks between agent Pat Brisson and team management during the season.

“I’m open to anything,” he said. “Communications are great. We’ll continue to keep that open, let the process continue to move along.”

The face of the franchise since he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 draft, Tavares is heading into the final season of a six-year, $33 million deal. He has averaged 33 goals and 41 assists the last three seasons, and his goal in the second overtime of Game 6 of the first round against Florida in March 2016 gave the franchise its only postseason series win since 1993.

LINING UP: Much of the focus in the offseason was on adding offense around Tavares. Though General Manager Garth Snow was unable to pry Matt Duchene from the Avalanche, Eberle should provide a big boost. The 27-year-old right wing has averaged 24.3 goals and 32.3 assists the last four years.

Though Weight hasn’t given any indication, the expectation is Eberle could replace Josh Bailey on the top line with Tavares and Anders Lee, who is coming off career highs of 34 goals and 52 points. The trickle-down effect will result in other lines being shuffled as well.

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Thomas Greiss and Jaroslav Halak should give the Islanders a strong goaltending duo. Greiss took over as starter when Halak was waived and sent to minors on Dec. 31, but struggled down the stretch. Halak was called up and finished 6-1-0 with a 1.58 goals-against average as the Islanders made their late playoff push.

It’s unclear if Weight will name either the starter.

“Depends, too, on whoever plays good will play, I guess,” said Greiss, who was 26-18-5 with a 2.69 GAA while appearing in a career-high 51 games. “So just make sure you play well.”

YOUTH ON D: After trading longtime defensive stalwart Travis Hamonic to Calgary in the offseason, the Islanders will be turning to their farm system to fill the void. Adam Pelech, who appeared in 44 games last season, will likely get more playing time, and Ryan Pulock, who played in 15 in 2015-16, will get an extended look.

Scott Mayfield will be in the mix, too.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Islanders’ long-term arena situation remains unclear as they head into the third year at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center while eyeing the possibility of building a new home near Belmont Park.

However, they will be returning to their former home – the Nassau Coliseum, where they spent the franchise’s first 43 years – for the preseason opener Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen so many veterans say they want to play the first preseason game,” forward Cal Clutterbuck said.

Ovechkin: ‘It sucks’ NHL players won’t be allowed to compete in 2018 Olympics

Alex Ovechkin has been defiant at times that he will compete for Russia in the 2018 Olympic hockey competition.

Even into early August, there were reports the Washington Capitals star was still hopeful he was going to South Korea to play for his country.

It’s possible NHL players go to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. But, if there was still even an ounce of hope remaining for a miracle decision to be made for this upcoming February, it was terminated earlier this week with IIHF president Rene Fasel telling Reuters that, for 2018, “That train has left the station.”

On Thursday, Ovechkin released a statement through the Capitals. It appears he’s come to grips with the reality that he will not be playing in the upcoming Olympics, although his statement expressed a heartfelt disappointment that the NHL wouldn’t allow its players to participate.

“I see the news this week and I am very disappointed that IOC, IIHF and NHL put me and all NHL players in this position when some of the best players in world do not have chance to play in the Olympic Games,” Ovechkin wrote in the statement.

“This is not just about me but all the NHL players who want to play and have a chance to win Gold for their country. Our countries are now not allowed to ask us to play in the Olympics. Me, my teammates and all players who want to go all lose. So do all the fans of hockey with this decision that we are not allowed to be invited. NHL players in the Olympics is good for hockey and good for Olympics. It sucks that will we not be there to play!!

“There is nothing like Olympic Games. It is still my dream to win an Olympic Gold medal for my country. I hope things will change and all of us will have a chance to go again in 2022. What’s most important to remember is kids have lots of dreams. My focus as it always is this time of year is on my other dream as a kid, to try to win the Stanley Cup. I am excited training camp has started in Washington and the time for talking is done.  We just have to go out and do it and I will try my hardest to help my teammates win like I do every year since I came to the NHL.”

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis has offered his support for Ovechkin when it comes to going to the Olympics, and Ovechkin thanked him for that in his statement.