Wild agree to terms with Foligno on four-year, $11.5M deal

The list of remaining restricted free agents still waiting for new contracts is down to three, after the Wild announced a deal for Marcus Foligno.

The Wild announced the contract on Thursday. It’s a four-year deal, worth a total of $11.5 million and an average annual value of $2.875 million.

That’s a bump up from the $2.25 million he earned last season in Buffalo.

Minnesota acquired the 26-year-old Foligno — as well as Tyler Ennis — on June 30, while sending Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella to Buffalo.

#mnwild have signed Marcus Foligno to a four-year, $11.5 million deal (2.875 AAV). Depending on who makes team, less than mil of space left https://t.co/d5xIXRqI2k — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 14, 2017

Foligno isn’t known for producing big offensive numbers, scoring a career best 13 goals last season. His career high for points in a single season is 23 — a mark he set in two consecutive years with Buffalo. That said, he has quite the goal in mind for 2017-18 with his team, aiming for 20 goals as a member of the Wild.

“We are happy to officially have Marcus as a part of our club for the next four seasons,” Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement.

“Marcus is a big, physical forward who is capable of playing a heavy game while also contributing offensively. We are excited to add his presence to our lineup and watch him continue his growth as a player.”

Per Michael Russo of The Athletic, Foligno is expected to join the Wild on Friday.