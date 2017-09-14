Bruins sign David Pastrnak to six-year, $40 million deal

The Boston Bruins have finally found a way to get restricted free agent David Pastrnak under contract, according to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger.

Update: The Bruins have now confirmed the Pastrnak extension.

Pastranak new contract is reportedly for six years and $40 million (annual average value of $6.67 million). That makes him third highest paid forward on the team behind David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, but slightly ahead of Brad Marchand, who makes $6.125 million per season.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout season last year, as he accumulated 34 goals and 70 points in 75 games.

Pastrnak will earn $4 mil more than Filip Forsberg who signed a $36 mil ext in Nashville in 2016. Used as a comp in the negotiation. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 14, 2017

CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty is reporting that the two sides tried to come to terms on a seven or eight-year contract, but they just couldn’t get the numbers to work. The assumption is that Pastrnak would’ve wanted more money on a longer contract because it would eat into his free agent years.

Pastrnak, who is currently in the Czech Republic, will miss the first couple of days of training camp. He’s expected to fly into Boston tomorrow and be back on the ice with his teammates by the weekend.