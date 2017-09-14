Penguins sign undrafted goalie Alex D’Orio to entry-level contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added another goalie to their organization, as they’ve signed Alex D’Orio to a three-year, entry-level contract.

D’Orio entered the 2017 NHL Entry Draft ranked as one of the top 15 North American goalies by Central Scouting, but he didn’t end up getting selected by any of the 31 teams.

The 18-year-old had a good rookie season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Saint John Sea Dogs in 2016-17. He had a 19-2-1 record with a 2.40 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage.

D’Orio attended Pens rookie camp in the last week and impressed the organization enough to hand him a contract.

He had a 2-0-1 record during the 2017 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. D’Orio also stopped 74 of 82 shots in the three games he played in.

“Everybody has a different path,” said D’Orio, per La Presse (quotes have been translated). The important thing is to arrive at your destination and to reach your goals. I’m really happy to have signed this contract and I hope to crack their lineup in two or three years.”