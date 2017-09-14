Jets ink Bryan Little to six-year, $31.75 million extension

The Winnipeg Jets took care of some business this morning, as they signed Bryan Little to a six-year, $31.75 million extension ($5.291 million AAV), according to Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman.

Little was going to play out the final year of his current contract this season, but this deal will keep him in Winnipeg for the foreseeable future. He’ll be making $4.7 million in 2017-18 before his new contract kicks in at the start of the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old had 21 goals and 47 points in 59 games last season. In 672 games with the Thrashers and Jets, Little has 184 goals and 432 points.

He’s been limited to 57 and 59 contests over the last two seasons. At the beginning of 2016-17, he suffered a lower-body injury during the first game of the season and he was forced to sit out until Nov. 27.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Little’s new contract comes with a no-movement clause through the 2019-2020 season. That turns into a modified no-trade clause after that point.