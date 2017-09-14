Flames sign former first-rounder Dylan Olsen to PTO

Dylan Olsen didn’t play in the NHL last season, but the his hometown team, the Calgary Flames, will give him an opportunity to crack their roster for the upcoming season, per Darren Dreger.
Olsen has signed a professional tryout with the Flames. He last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 season, when he was a member of the Florida Panthers (he only suited up in eight games with the Panthers that season).
Last year, the 26-year-old played in six games with the Ranchland Hockey League’s Nanton Palominos (seriously).
Olsen was a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He’s accumulated five goals and 22 points in 124 games during his NHL career.
Here’s a fun fact for you: Dylan’s father, Darryl, played one game for the Flames during the 1991-92 season.
The addition of Olsen means that Calgary now has eight players signed to PTOs. Olsen will be joined by Tanner Glass, Joseph Cramarossa, Oleg Yevenko, Daniel Maggio, Rod Pelley, Joel Lowry and Colby Robak.
No captain? No problem last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Maple Leafs will go without a captain for the 2017-18 season, as well.
General manager Lou Lamoriello suggested a few months ago that this was a possibility, and on Thursday, both him and coach Mike Babcock confirmed the news.
“When it’s the right time, there will be a captain,” said Lamoriello, per the Toronto Star. “If it was the right time, we would have a captain. It’s something internal. Right now where we are as a team, and the number of leaders that we have in that room, we don’t think it’s necessary. It’s as simple as that.”
Auston Matthews has been mentioned as the likely candidate to eventually become the next captain of the Maple Leafs.
With a talented young roster and Matthews at the centerpiece as a rookie, Toronto jumped from being a lottery team in 2016 to a playoff team in 2017, giving Washington a difficult first-round series. Matthews, who scored 40 goals in his freshman year, won the Calder Trophy.
“It would be a privilege and honour,” said Matthews earlier this summer, per Sportsnet. “If you look at the line of captains that have come before us, the players that have come before us, it would definitely be a pretty big honour.”
The Dallas Stars began training camp on Thursday, however, forward Martin Hanzal will not be taking to the ice — at least not right away.
Signed by Dallas to a three-year, $14.25 million contract on the first day of free agency, Hanzal is dealing with an ankle sprain, per Mark Stepneski of the Stars’ website.
So far, there doesn’t seem to be a specific timeline for when the 6-foot-6 center could return to the ice.
The Stars made a number of big moves this offseason. It started with the hiring of Ken Hitchcock behind the bench, and continued with the acquisition of goalie Ben Bishop and defenseman Marc Methot, and the additions of Hanzal and Alex Radulov in free agency.
Dallas had a disappointing 2016-17 campaign, missing the playoffs after finishing as the top Western Conference team during the 2015-16 regular season.
Signing Hanzal provides the Stars with a versatile center, capable of playing in a shutdown role or perhaps moving into a top-six spot if Hitchcock decides that’s an option.
Clarke MacArthur, who has a documented history of concussions throughout his career, did not pass his medical testing on Thursday, according to Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.
As a result, MacArthur will not be a part of training camp, according to the Ottawa Citizen.
There have been questions about the future of his playing career for a few years now as a result of the head injuries he’s sustained. At age 32, MacArthur has appeared in only eight regular season games over the last two campaigns. He did, however, return to Ottawa’s lineup for its playoff run in the spring after getting cleared.
Read more: Silver linings if Senators doctors don’t clear Clarke MacArthur
The Senators made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final and MacArthur posted three goals and nine points in 19 post-season games, while averaging more than 15 minutes of ice time per game. That included time on the penalty kill and power play.
Following Ottawa’s playoff run, MacArthur was adamant that he wanted to continue playing if he could. He did reveal that he went through the playoffs with discomfort in his neck and would be meeting with doctors during the offseason.
The Boston Bruins made news Thursday, signing restricted free agent forward David Pastrnak to a contract extension. There was also another nugget of information to come from Don Sweeney’s meeting with the media.
According to Joe Haggerty of CSN New England, the Bruins have interest in a contract extension for defenseman Zdeno Chara, and there have been discussions between the team’s general manager and its captain.
Chara turned 40 years old in March and has 1,350 regular season games under his belt, not to mention almost 150 playoff games. He also has one year remaining on his seven-year, $45 million contract, which, according to CapFriendly, has a cap hit of $4 million for the upcoming season.
Chara has been a beast for the Bruins for many years, imposing his will on opposing forwards and putting up impressive offensive numbers on numerous occasions throughout his career. Last season, he led all Boston players in overall ice time and time on the penalty kill — both by a sizable margin.
But he’s only getting older, which raises the discussion about whether he can still handle such a significant workload going forward, especially if he does return beyond this season. The Bruins also have defensemen like Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy who could be ready to take on even more responsibility on the blue line.
“It’s something that probably management has to think about and make a decision on that,” Chara told NESN in April
. “I’ve said many times I want to play and would like to play beyond this contract. I want to still be very effective and still want to get better and improve and maintain my game and keep adding to my game.”