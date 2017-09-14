Flames sign former first-rounder Dylan Olsen to PTO

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Dylan Olsen didn’t play in the NHL last season, but the his hometown team, the Calgary Flames, will give him an opportunity to crack their roster for the upcoming season, per Darren Dreger.

Olsen has signed a professional tryout with the Flames. He last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 season, when he was a member of the Florida Panthers (he only suited up in eight games with the Panthers that season).

Last year, the 26-year-old played in six games with the Ranchland Hockey League’s Nanton Palominos (seriously).

Olsen was a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He’s accumulated five goals and 22 points in 124 games during his NHL career.

Here’s a fun fact for you: Dylan’s father, Darryl, played one game for the Flames during the 1991-92 season.

The addition of Olsen means that Calgary now has eight players signed to PTOs. Olsen will be joined by Tanner Glass, Joseph Cramarossa, Oleg Yevenko, Daniel Maggio, Rod Pelley, Joel Lowry and Colby Robak.