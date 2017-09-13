Reports: Pastrnak to miss start of Bruins’ camp, ‘KHL threat is always there’

Let’s start with the lighter bad news for the Boston Bruins regarding David Pastrnak before we get pessimistic imaginations rolling too much.
Even if the two sides hammer out that much-belabored new contract before training camp officially begins, Pastrnak will reportedly miss at least a small chunk of it. The reasoning is simple, as Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston and others report: Pastrnak is currently still in the Czech Republic.
Now let’s sandwich some positive vibes in between the dread: Johnston and TSN’s Darren Dreger both report that the two sides have been negotiating under a variety of circumstances, including different potential terms for a possible contract. There’s even this to get happy about:
No hard evidence, but a feeling something happens tonight between Bruins and Pastrnak. Obviously, camp opens so makes sense…However…
The 2018 Winter Olympics present a wrinkle in a lot of these proceedings. As much as the KHL feels like a pure leverage threat during most summers, there really is something to be said for a player potentially making comparable money overseas and getting a chance to represent their country.
And, without official NHL representation, there’s the increased odds of Pastrnak bringing home a medal of some kind.
That’s not a bad Plan B, though you’d think that Pastrnak would still prefer – probably vastly prefer – signing a lengthy deal with the Bruins. It’s difficult to overstate the lure of that security, not to mention playing in the best league in the world.
So, in the grand scheme of things, this should work out for the Bruins, even if they suffer from some sticker shock. Management sure is adding an uncomfortable layer of drama to these proceedings, however.
It’s difficult to recall a time when Clarke MacArthur didn’t stand out as a guy to cheer for, even among the many great people in the NHL.
Back in 2010, MacArthur dealt with the indignity of the Atlanta Thrashers (yes, the Thrashers) walking away from what was a $2.4 million arbitration verdict.
That turned out to be a mere footnote in his struggles, as MacArthur resurrected his career in a big way, only to deal with an honestly frightening slew of head injuries.
It made for some seriously conflicting emotions as sports fans and media types become increasingly aware of the risks of concussions (and how such issues only increase risks of additional concussions). On one hand, seeing MacArthur fight back to play for the Senators – and score the kind of goal that would happen in a Hollywood movie – was incredibly inspiring.
At the same time, there was the cringe-inducing concern that the next big hit could end his career, and maybe adversely affect his life after retirement.
Wednesday brought sad news for MacArthur, as TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that it’s not a sure thing that Senators doctors will clear the veteran winger to play.
Will be interesting to see Clarke Macarthur's status with OTT this year. He'll report to camp but will he be cleared by Sens' Dr. to play?
That’s not the absolute greatest situation for a Senators team that’s on a budget, but MacArthur possibly going to LTIR would save cap space if Ottawa changed course and decided to spend with the hopes of making another deep playoff run. There’s also the possibility that the Sens would convince a bottom-feeding team to take MacArthur’s LTIR cap hit in exchange for a roster-ready player (for the fee of, perhaps, a prospect and/or picks).
None of this erases the notion that this is a sad situation, and certainly not an ideal one.
It might just be the best move for all parties involved, particularly when considering MacArthur’s long-term health.
Kings, Golden Knights are already trash-talking each other (on Twitter)
As an expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights need to do some legwork to drum up some rivalries.
Granted, Nashville Predators fans (or at least GM David Poile) might grumble when the Golden Knights roll out James Neal. But for the most part, Vegas has some work to do, especially if they struggle like just about every expansion team has in sports history.
They say that you should keep your friends close and your enemies closer, so regional and divisional rivals stand as natural adversaries.
Now, it’s understandable if you dismiss a Twitter battle as a … well, nerd war. But the Los Angeles Kings and Golden Knights at least provided a deliciously salty one on Wednesday.
It began with a little pre-season scoreboarding by the Kings:
LA Kings score 5 times (FIVE TIMES) in the 3rd@GoldenKnights all-time win percentage = .000
***
So, again, this isn’t to say a trade is coming. With training camp nearing, it’s fun to break down the facets of a possible move, anyway.
Let’s explore the logic of a possible move, though.
***
A game-breaker for Columbus?
The Hurricanes and Blue Jackets have at least two things in common that could make a Duchene trade more feasible and palatable: each franchise boasts a nice prospect stockpile and lack a true top center.
Now, you can argue that Duchene isn’t an “elite” No. 1 pivot, but he could really flesh out Columbus’ group (and take some pressure off, say, Alex Wennberg).
It’s easy to fixate on Duchene’s rough 2016-17 season, but at age 26, it’s fair to argue that last season was an anomaly. The Avalanche were a borderline historic disaster, and even if Duchene could have played better, it’s absurd to pin too much on the speedy scorer.
Look at his previous four sesaons and you’ll see evidence of a gamebreaker, especially in the low-scoring, modern NHL.
Duchene generated at least 20 goals in three straight seasons from 2013-14 to 2015-16, and he almost hit 20 (scoring 17) during the 48-game lockout season of 2012-13.
The Blue Jackets, to some extent, score by committee. Adding a little more dynamic skill could really help Columbus find that “extra gear.”
Portzline indicates that a package involving Murray and Jenner could move the needle more, so let’s ponder Murray for a moment.
Considering that the Avalanche are shooting high for a Duchene return, they’d have to figure that Murray, 23, needs a fresh start. Management might even see the potential for a high-draft-pick turnaround that parallels how Erik Johnson‘s enjoyed a nice run with the Avs.
Yep, that would require a leap of faith … or the Avalanche would really need to be smitten by Boone Jenner.
On Jenner
Jenner is an interesting test case in perception.
Yes, he scored 30 goals in 2015-16, but nine of them came on the power play. Jenner was limited to 18 goals in 2016-17, with none coming on Columbus’ locomotive man-advantage. Realistic expectations probably place him at 20 goals with modest playmaking.
Jenner brings nice size and is only 24, so there are selling points.
Jenner ($2.9M, RFA after 2017-18) and Murray ($2.825M, RFA after 2017-18) and Duchene ($6M, UFA after 2018-19) all have their strengths and weaknesses. They’re all at or approaching a fork in the road in their careers with little time on their current contracts.
A Jenner + Murray combo could make some sense for the Avalanche, especially with both being at prime ages. You’d think that the Blue Jackets might need to sweeten the deal with a prospect, at least considering how big Sakic is seemingly dreaming.
Personally, from a Blue Jackets perspective, this seems like a great deal.
It would set the stage for a potentially fascinating summer of 2019, as Duchene, Artemi Panarin, and Sergei Bobrovsky would all be eligible for unrestricted free agency. On the other hand, that would allow Columbus to assess where the franchise is at over a season or two, and pivot if they feel that this group just can’t get it done.
One understands the lure of hoarding prospects, especially with how fans can sometimes get attached to the daydream of production that may never come. Sometimes you have to swing for the fences, though, and the Blue Jackets might want to do that with Duchene.
You know, if they can actually convince Sakic to accept a reasonable deal.
Quebec League scoring leader Abramov believes he’s ready to play in Columbus
Vitaly Abramov had a Quebec League season to remember in 2016-17. The 19-year-old collected 104 points in 66 contests, which was tops among all players in the league last season.
Now, the Blue Jackets prospect believes he’s ready to make the leap straight to the NHL.
“I want to make NHL this year and I feel that I can do it,” said Abramov, per NHL.com. “I have improved my game and my [defensive] zone coverage, and I think I can do it.”
Of course, if the Blue Jackets decide not to keep him around, he’ll either have to go back to junior, or he’ll have to head overseas. But Abramov isn’t even thinking about either of those scenarios right now.
“I’m not even thinking about it right now, that I can go back. My goal is to make Columbus this year and that’s all I’m focusing on. I want to show them my best game in training camp and we’ll see what happens. I’m really focusing on making the team.”
It’s still early on in the process, but it certainly looks like the Blue Jackets got a steal when they selected him in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. There’s not many third-round prospects that feel ready to make the jump to the NHL as teenagers.
As talented as Abramov is, making his team’s final roster isn’t going to be easy. The Blue Jackets are pretty deep up front. In order for him to stick around, he’ll have to really stand out during training camp.