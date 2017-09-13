Getty

Rangers hand gritty veteran forward Andrew Desjardins a PTO

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
If nothing else, Andrew Desjardins finds a way to grind through a lot of NHL games, and that’s allowed him to amass 408 regular-season games and 53 postseason contests of experience, winning a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2014-15.

The New York Rangers apparently saw enough muck-and-grinding from the 31-year-old to hand him a PTO for training camp, as Newsday’s Steve Zipay notes.

The Rangers confirmed as much in listing Desjardins on their training camp roster.

Like a younger Matt Hendricks, Desjardins’ selling points largely come down to “intangibles.”

When you can’t score a goal and only manage an assist in 46 games, as Desjardins was limited to while averaging just 9:34 per night with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, you’ll need to accept the dirty work. To his credit, he clearly earned Joel Quenneville’s respect during the 2015 Stanley Cup run, as he played in 21 playoff games, scoring four points while averaging a playoff-career-high 13:56 TOI.

It’s unclear how strong a chance Desjardins has of making the Rangers.

For those Rangers fans who are relieved to rid themselves of the Tanner Glass era, there must be at least a bit of fear (maybe including “Jaws” music) that Desjardins could serve as something of a Glass replacement for Alain Vigneault.

(Though not to the same degree as Glass, it does seem like Desjardins is willing to mix it up.)

Door for NHL players to 2018 Olympics looks shut (even for Ovechkin)

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT
For most of us, the idea of a miracle deal being reached for NHL players to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics has long been buried.

Optimists holding out hope might have seen the final nail driven into the coffin on Wednesday. It doesn’t get much more final than IIHF Rene Fasel telling Reuters that it’s over.

“I can say that this is now gone. We can tick that off the list,” Fasel said. “We will have to look ahead to China and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games because there is an interest of the league and we have noted that.

“But logistically it is practically impossible for Pyeongchang. That train has left the station.”

*Sigh*

Fasel’s comments back up the many assertions of Gary Bettman and the NHL, bringing (sad) closure to this situation.

Granted, there’s at least one detail to consider: what if, say, Alex Ovechkin decided that he would represent Russia, putting his season with the Washington Capitals on hold?

The NHL’s possible response is fuzzy, but the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan passes along a report from R Sport that even Vladislav Tretiak, Olympic legend and head of the Russian Hockey Federation, stated that Ovechkin must realize that he won’t be able to participate.

Hearing that, and word that the IIHF will comply with the NHL’s demands that its players not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics, sure seems like it closes the book on this disappointing situation.

Perhaps there will be a different, happier narrative for the 2022 edition?

Avalanche will retire Milan Hejduk’s No. 23

Associated PressSep 13, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
DENVER (AP) The Colorado Avalanche will retire the number of forward Milan Hejduk in a January ceremony.

Hejduk played all 14 of his seasons with Colorado and helped the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup title in 2001. He finished with 375 goals and 805 points in 1,020 games.

The 41-year-old Hejduk will have his No. 23 raised to the rafters on Jan. 6 against Minnesota. He becomes the sixth Avalanche player to have his sweater retired, joining Joe Sakic (19), Peter Forsberg (21), Patrick Roy (33), Adam Foote (52) and Ray Bourque (77).

Sakic, who’s now the team’s general manager, described Hejduk as a “quiet leader who led by example and always represented this organization and himself with class.”

Hejduk was selected by Quebec in the fourth round of the 1994 draft.

Silver linings if Senators doctors don’t clear Clarke MacArthur

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
It’s difficult to recall a time when Clarke MacArthur didn’t stand out as a guy to cheer for, even among the many great people in the NHL.

Back in 2010, MacArthur dealt with the indignity of the Atlanta Thrashers (yes, the Thrashers) walking away from what was a $2.4 million arbitration verdict.

That turned out to be a mere footnote in his struggles, as MacArthur resurrected his career in a big way, only to deal with an honestly frightening slew of head injuries.

It made for some seriously conflicting emotions as sports fans and media types become increasingly aware of the risks of concussions (and how such issues only increase risks of additional concussions). On one hand, seeing MacArthur fight back to play for the Senators – and score the kind of goal that would happen in a Hollywood movie – was incredibly inspiring.

At the same time, there was the cringe-inducing concern that the next big hit could end his career, and maybe adversely affect his life after retirement.

Wednesday brought sad news for MacArthur, as TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that it’s not a sure thing that Senators doctors will clear the veteran winger to play.

McKenzie adds that Senators GM Pierre Dorion was “non-committal” when asked about MacArthur’s future.

Now, there’s no denying that this is sad news for MacArthur. He clearly worked hard to play again for Ottawa, and it would be crushing to experience another setback.

Still, his concussion issues stand out even in a physical sport where head injuries sometimes feel, unfortunately, like they’re the “nature of the beast.”

The silver lining would be that, with three years remaining on a contract that carries a $4.6 million cap hit, MacArthur can secure his financial future.

That’s not the absolute greatest situation for a Senators team that’s on a budget, but MacArthur possibly going to LTIR would save cap space if Ottawa changed course and decided to spend with the hopes of making another deep playoff run. There’s also the possibility that the Sens would convince a bottom-feeding team to take MacArthur’s LTIR cap hit in exchange for a roster-ready player (for the fee of, perhaps, a prospect and/or picks).

None of this erases the notion that this is a sad situation, and certainly not an ideal one.

It might just be the best move for all parties involved, particularly when considering MacArthur’s long-term health.

Reports: Pastrnak to miss start of Bruins’ camp, ‘KHL threat is always there’

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT
Let’s start with the lighter bad news for the Boston Bruins regarding David Pastrnak before we get pessimistic imaginations rolling too much.

Even if the two sides hammer out that much-belabored new contract before training camp officially begins, Pastrnak will reportedly miss at least a small chunk of it. The reasoning is simple, as Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston and others report: Pastrnak is currently still in the Czech Republic.

Now let’s sandwich some positive vibes in between the dread: Johnston and TSN’s Darren Dreger both report that the two sides have been negotiating under a variety of circumstances, including different potential terms for a possible contract. There’s even this to get happy about:

Dreger giveth and Dreger taketh away, as he followed it up with quite the doomsday scenario:

*Needs to sit down for a minute.*

The 2018 Winter Olympics present a wrinkle in a lot of these proceedings. As much as the KHL feels like a pure leverage threat during most summers, there really is something to be said for a player potentially making comparable money overseas and getting a chance to represent their country.

And, without official NHL representation, there’s the increased odds of Pastrnak bringing home a medal of some kind.

That’s not a bad Plan B, though you’d think that Pastrnak would still prefer – probably vastly prefer – signing a lengthy deal with the Bruins. It’s difficult to overstate the lure of that security, not to mention playing in the best league in the world.

So, in the grand scheme of things, this should work out for the Bruins, even if they suffer from some sticker shock. Management sure is adding an uncomfortable layer of drama to these proceedings, however.

