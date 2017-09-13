Getty

Kris Letang isn’t interested in getting less ice time now that he’s healthy

Associated PressSep 13, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
1 Comment

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been cleared for contact before training camp opens Friday.

Letang, who underwent season-ending neck surgery on April 13 to repair a herniated disc, said he felt healthy Tuesday but continues to take his recovery one day at a time. He hopes to play when the defending Stanley Cup champions open their regular season against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 4.

“Health is pretty good,” Letang said. “I’ve been working out all summer. I was restrained at the beginning, but I got the clearance to start running and skating around July 5. Pretty full summer. … We’ll just start and go day by day. I got cleared to have contact and skate with the team. We’ll see how it goes the first few days and we’ll increase the workload.”

Letang had five goals and 29 assists in 41 games while battling various injuries last season. Throughout that season, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he would like Letang to adjust his style and avoid unnecessary hits.

If it’s up to Letang, nothing will change. He plans to average over 25 minutes per game again in 2017-18.

“(Playing at least 25 minutes is) what I want to do,” Letang said. “That’s part of my game, the way I play. So, obviously, it’s the goal. I have no expectation. I’m just going to go like I always did and go from there.

“There’s certain things to avoid, that’s for sure. But it’s not going to change my game. … I’m healthy. That’s the only thing I know. So, I don’t know why I would rest. The energy is going to be there, for sure.”

Letang hasn’t played since Feb. 2, when he had one assist in 28:49 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Penguins announced April 5 that Letang would miss 4 to 6 months after undergoing neck surgery. The surgery was successful, albeit slightly frightening for Pittsburgh’s defensive leader.

“When I woke up, it was hard,” Letang said. I’m not going to lie. It was a tough first two weeks. A lot goes through your mind, but after that, I got more confidence. When the guys were playing, I was actually able to work out, do little things. I got my confidence back then that I was going to be healthy.”

After playing 877 games in the NHL, Vernon Fiddler has announced his retirement

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 13, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Veteran NHL forward Vernon Fiddler has officially announced his retirement from the NHL. He made the announcement official in a letter for The Players’ Tribune.

“My whole family pushed me to follow my goal of becoming a professional hockey player,” wrote Fiddler.  “Their persistence helped get me to a tryout with the Kelowna Rockets in 1997. I hadn’t been drafted, and I hadn’t been heavily recruited — I was just invited to be an extra body at training camp. But I wound up making the team.

“The experience of making Kelowna that way prepared me for not getting selected in the 1998 NHL draft.”

For a player that wasn’t drafted in junior or the NHL, Fiddler managed to put together a solid career, as he played in 877 regular season games and 51 playoff games with Nashville, Arizona, Dallas and New Jersey. He accumulated 104 goals and 261 points during his career.

“When my chance in the NHL came with Nashville in 2002, Ray Shero, David Poile, Barry Trotz and Brent Peterson really helped me become the player I wanted to be — I’ll always be thankful to them. They didn’t let anybody slip through the cracks there. It didn’t matter if you were a first-round draft pick or an undrafted kid playing in Virginia.”

Fiddler never won a Stanley Cup during his years in the league, but he did take part in Nashville’s incredible run to the Stanley Cup final. Even though he only played in nine games during the 2017 playoffs, he still enjoyed the wild experience.

“The Cup run that that followed was the perfect way to finish my career. Even though we didn’t quite get the job done, it was an amazing few months. And to be honest, it was just icing on the cake — my whole career was.”

‘It’s not going to be easy’ for Alex Tuch to stick with Golden Knights

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 12, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to get an intriguing prospect when they acquired Alex Tuch from the Minnesota Wild.

Tuch is already one of the best youngsters in the organization, but that doesn’t mean he’s a shoe-in to make the roster out of training camp.

“Obviously, that’s my goal,” Tuch said of making the team, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But it’s not going to be easy. There’s a lot of competition. But I’m here to compete and win a job, definitely.

“These next two weeks are going to be extremely important. There’s a lot of work to be done so I’m not worrying about opening night.”

The 21-year-old made the jump to the pro ranks last season after spending two years at Boston College. Tuch spent most of last season with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, where he had 18 goals and 37 points in 57 games. He also had no points and a minus-3 rating in six games with the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild have a deep prospect pool, which allowed them to part ways with Tuch in order to keep the Golden Knights from selecting Matt Dumba or Marco Scandella.

Tuch should have a decent chance of cracking the opening roster. Vegas currently has 13 forwards on one-way contracts, but that number will drop after they place David Clarkson and Mikhail Grabovski on long-term injured reserve.

Maple Leafs will wear sweet throwback jerseys for ‘Next Century Game’

via Maple Leafs
By James O'BrienSep 12, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

On Dec. 19, 1917, the Toronto Arenas played in the first game in NHL history.

The Maple Leafs will commemorate that occasion by hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 19, 2017, and they’ll wear some sweet throwback duds to really hammer home how historic the “Next Century Game” will be.

You can see one angle of those sweet sweaters (which will probably make a healthy profit in merchandising), while others tweeted out fuller shots:

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced that Dec. 19 will also stand as “Toronto Maple Leafs Day,” which called for this great bit, via Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

Heh, nice.

For way more details about this event, check out the Maple Leafs’ full release.

Flames’ future in Calgary in jeopardy? King says new arena talks are over

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 12, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
11 Comments

Mark Sept. 12, 2017 as a particularly rough day regarding arena news for NHL teams (and cities wanting to add or retain them).

First, a seemingly promising Seattle arena announcement either unraveled or was put on hold after Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigned amid sexual abuse allegations.

The Calgary Flames’ situation isn’t quite as bizarre or scandalous; it’s possible that there might be some typical bluster involved when teams try to cajole cities into helping build new arenas. Still, Sportsnet’s Eric Francis broke some troubling news: Flames exec Ken King said that the team is no longer looking to build a new arena in Calgary.

Francis reports that King said that, while he doesn’t know what this development means for the Flames’ future in Calgary, they will operate there “as long as we can.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman provided some tough talk, as Francis reports:

Fun.

This isn’t the first time that Bettman’s threatened Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi about this process; back in January 2016, he warned against the city “falling further behind” in getting a new building secured. In April 2016, the Flames still seemed determined for at least some public funding to come their way.

The Flames have become more aggressive in their phrasing lately, back in June, Brian Burke reportedly wondered if the team might need to move if a new arena can’t be found. King wondered the same thing on April 1.

The franchise walks a tightrope here, with columns criticizing the plan sprouting up as early as 2015. When it comes to securing funding for a new arena, cities tend to differ wildly. Abundant stories about “white elephants” from Olympic years have only increased scrutiny over how wise it really is to devote taxpayer money to professional sports teams.

Again, it’s common for ownership groups to try to flex their muscles, yet the NFL’s Los Angeles movements also show that relocation isn’t always an idle threat. Will that happen with Calgary? Much like with any arena situation, we’ll need to wait and see (while likely navigating some twists and turns).

Speaking of expansion and relocation, this bit about NHL players favoring Quebec for expansion seems increasingly relevant one day later.