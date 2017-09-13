Craig Anderson ‘one hundred percent’ sure he wants to finish career in Ottawa

Craig Anderson and his family were able to overcome a lot of adversity last season.
Anderson was away from the team for a while because his wife was diagnosed with cancer. When he returned to the lineup, he provided the Senators with some strong goaltending, which helped get them to Game 7 the Eastern Conference Final.
Unfortunately, the Senators fell just short in their quest for a berth in the Stanley Cup Final, but the best news of all is that Anderson’s wife, Nicholle, is now cancer-free.
This season is the final year of Anderson’s contract with the Senators. The two sides haven’t talked about an extension just yet, but it sounds like the veteran isn’t planning on going anywhere else.
“One hundred per cent,” Anderson said when asked if he wants to finish his career in Ottawa, per The Citizen. “I think going back to when I came here seven, eight years ago, it’s one of those things where Ottawa has been a home for me since I got here. Welcomed me with open arms. I’ve set some pretty good roots here, as far as just getting used to the town, getting used to the fans and really enjoying my time here. It’s something that I enjoy playing for the city and for the Ottawa Senators.”
The 36-year-old posted a 25-11-4 record with a 2.28 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage in 40 games during the 2016-17 season.
Anderson’s contract comes with a $4.2 million cap hit, so it’ll be interesting to see what the final number looks like on his next deal.
“I know his agent is going to come into town at some point in time, during the first month or during camp,” GM Pierre Dorion said. “We’ll sit down. Usually, when you sit down with people, you have a really good opportunity to get contracts done.”
So, to reiterate, it could be quite a while before the Avalanche trade Duchene. It’s really difficult to tell, especially since moves can come together quickly after laying dormant for what seems like ages.
***
So, again, this isn’t to say a trade is coming. With training camp nearing, it’s fun to break down the facets of a possible move, anyway.
Let’s explore the logic of a possible move, though.
***
A game-breaker for Columbus?
The Hurricanes and Blue Jackets have at least two things in common that could make a Duchene trade more feasible and palatable: each franchise boasts a nice prospect stockpile and lack a true top center.
Now, you can argue that Duchene isn’t an “elite” No. 1 pivot, but he could really flesh out Columbus’ group (and take some pressure off, say, Alex Wennberg).
It’s easy to fixate on Duchene’s rough 2016-17 season, but at age 26, it’s fair to argue that last season was an anomaly. The Avalanche were a borderline historic disaster, and even if Duchene could have played better, it’s absurd to pin too much on the speedy scorer.
Look at his previous four sesaons and you’ll see evidence of a gamebreaker, especially in the low-scoring, modern NHL.
Duchene generated at least 20 goals in three straight seasons from 2013-14 to 2015-16, and he almost hit 20 (scoring 17) during the 48-game lockout season of 2012-13.
The Blue Jackets, to some extent, score by committee. Adding a little more dynamic skill could really help Columbus find that “extra gear.”
Portzline indicates that a package involving Murray and Jenner could move the needle more, so let’s ponder Murray for a moment.
Considering that the Avalanche are shooting high for a Duchene return, they’d have to figure that Murray, 23, needs a fresh start. Management might even see the potential for a high-draft-pick turnaround that parallels how Erik Johnson‘s enjoyed a nice run with the Avs.
Yep, that would require a leap of faith … or the Avalanche would really need to be smitten by Boone Jenner.
On Jenner
Jenner is an interesting test case in perception.
Yes, he scored 30 goals in 2015-16, but nine of them came on the power play. Jenner was limited to 18 goals in 2016-17, with none coming on Columbus’ locomotive man-advantage. Realistic expectations probably place him at 20 goals with modest playmaking.
Jenner brings nice size and is only 24, so there are selling points.
Jenner ($2.9M, RFA after 2017-18) and Murray ($2.825M, RFA after 2017-18) and Duchene ($6M, UFA after 2018-19) all have their strengths and weaknesses. They’re all at or approaching a fork in the road in their careers with little time on their current contracts.
A Jenner + Murray combo could make some sense for the Avalanche, especially with both being at prime ages. You’d think that the Blue Jackets might need to sweeten the deal with a prospect, at least considering how big Sakic is seemingly dreaming.
Personally, from a Blue Jackets perspective, this seems like a great deal.
It would set the stage for a potentially fascinating summer of 2019, as Duchene, Artemi Panarin, and Sergei Bobrovsky would all be eligible for unrestricted free agency. On the other hand, that would allow Columbus to assess where the franchise is at over a season or two, and pivot if they feel that this group just can’t get it done.
One understands the lure of hoarding prospects, especially with how fans can sometimes get attached to the daydream of production that may never come. Sometimes you have to swing for the fences, though, and the Blue Jackets might want to do that with Duchene.
You know, if they can actually convince Sakic to accept a reasonable deal.
Quebec League scoring leader Abramov believes he’s ready to play in Columbus
Vitaly Abramov had a Quebec League season to remember in 2016-17. The 19-year-old collected 104 points in 66 contests, which was tops among all players in the league last season.
Now, the Blue Jackets prospect believes he’s ready to make the leap straight to the NHL.
“I want to make NHL this year and I feel that I can do it,” said Abramov, per NHL.com. “I have improved my game and my [defensive] zone coverage, and I think I can do it.”
Of course, if the Blue Jackets decide not to keep him around, he’ll either have to go back to junior, or he’ll have to head overseas. But Abramov isn’t even thinking about either of those scenarios right now.
“I’m not even thinking about it right now, that I can go back. My goal is to make Columbus this year and that’s all I’m focusing on. I want to show them my best game in training camp and we’ll see what happens. I’m really focusing on making the team.”
It’s still early on in the process, but it certainly looks like the Blue Jackets got a steal when they selected him in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. There’s not many third-round prospects that feel ready to make the jump to the NHL as teenagers.
As talented as Abramov is, making his team’s final roster isn’t going to be easy. The Blue Jackets are pretty deep up front. In order for him to stick around, he’ll have to really stand out during training camp.
Veteran NHL forward Vernon Fiddler has officially announced his retirement from the NHL. He made the announcement official in a letter for The Players’ Tribune.
“My whole family pushed me to follow my goal of becoming a professional hockey player,” wrote Fiddler. “Their persistence helped get me to a tryout with the Kelowna Rockets in 1997. I hadn’t been drafted, and I hadn’t been heavily recruited — I was just invited to be an extra body at training camp. But I wound up making the team.
“The experience of making Kelowna that way prepared me for not getting selected in the 1998 NHL draft.”
For a player that wasn’t drafted in junior or the NHL, Fiddler managed to put together a solid career, as he played in 877 regular season games and 51 playoff games with Nashville, Arizona, Dallas and New Jersey. He accumulated 104 goals and 261 points during his career.
“When my chance in the NHL came with Nashville in 2002, Ray Shero, David Poile, Barry Trotz and Brent Peterson really helped me become the player I wanted to be — I’ll always be thankful to them. They didn’t let anybody slip through the cracks there. It didn’t matter if you were a first-round draft pick or an undrafted kid playing in Virginia.”
Fiddler never won a Stanley Cup during his years in the league, but he did take part in Nashville’s incredible run to the Stanley Cup final. Even though he only played in nine games during the 2017 playoffs, he still enjoyed the wild experience.
“The Cup run that that followed was the perfect way to finish my career. Even though we didn’t quite get the job done, it was an amazing few months. And to be honest, it was just icing on the cake — my whole career was.”
Kris Letang isn’t interested in getting less ice time now that he’s healthy
PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been cleared for contact before training camp opens Friday.
Letang, who underwent season-ending neck surgery on April 13 to repair a herniated disc, said he felt healthy Tuesday but continues to take his recovery one day at a time. He hopes to play when the defending Stanley Cup champions open their regular season against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 4.
“Health is pretty good,” Letang said. “I’ve been working out all summer. I was restrained at the beginning, but I got the clearance to start running and skating around July 5. Pretty full summer. … We’ll just start and go day by day. I got cleared to have contact and skate with the team. We’ll see how it goes the first few days and we’ll increase the workload.”
Letang had five goals and 29 assists in 41 games while battling various injuries last season. Throughout that season, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he would like Letang to adjust his style and avoid unnecessary hits.
If it’s up to Letang, nothing will change. He plans to average over 25 minutes per game again in 2017-18.
“(Playing at least 25 minutes is) what I want to do,” Letang said. “That’s part of my game, the way I play. So, obviously, it’s the goal. I have no expectation. I’m just going to go like I always did and go from there.
“There’s certain things to avoid, that’s for sure. But it’s not going to change my game. … I’m healthy. That’s the only thing I know. So, I don’t know why I would rest. The energy is going to be there, for sure.”
Letang hasn’t played since Feb. 2, when he had one assist in 28:49 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Penguins announced April 5 that Letang would miss 4 to 6 months after undergoing neck surgery. The surgery was successful, albeit slightly frightening for Pittsburgh’s defensive leader.
“When I woke up, it was hard,” Letang said. I’m not going to lie. It was a tough first two weeks. A lot goes through your mind, but after that, I got more confidence. When the guys were playing, I was actually able to work out, do little things. I got my confidence back then that I was going to be healthy.”