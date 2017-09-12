NHL-friendly arena presser canceled as Seattle Mayor faces sex scandal

It seemed like there might be some significant steps taken in the quest to lure an NBA and/or NHL team to Seattle on Tuesday, until a very ugly, personal scandal derailed the day’s expected announcement.
The press conference was canceled after the latest sexual abuse allegations surfaced regarding Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.
Murray and the Oak View Group (headed by former Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings executive Tim Leiweke) had been expected to unveil an arena plan that was anticipated to be in the $600-$660 million range. It was expected to be privately funded with contributions made by David Bonderman, a billionaire looking to invest in a possible NHL franchise.
Friedman indicates that the Blue Jackets’ offering* wasn’t sufficient, and raised eyebrows that a Duchene – P.K. Subban swap was at least broached, though maybe just by one side.
The Hurricanes stand as an especially interesting consideration because they’re hoping to take that next step to become a real player in the Metropolitan Division. Check out this intriguing assessment from Friedman:
This is my opinion, but the kind of player Colorado covets is Carolina’s Noah Hanifin. Hurricanes GM Ron Francis has made it clear he doesn’t like the idea of trading for two years of Duchene if Hanifin is the price, but there comes a time a GM must gamble.
The Hurricanes are doing the right things — building, trending in a good direction. You see it coming. Their window to chase a playoff berth is opening. They are deep on the blue line, but need scoring. In hockey’s toughest division, your flaws are even more exposed. Would it surprise you if Sakic is looking at his fellow Hall of Famer, thinking Francis is ready to play the final card for a big pot?
Trading from a position of strength
The Hurricanes are loaded with quality, young defensemen. Hanifin may boast one of the highest ceilings, but Justin Faulk is a scoring machine on the blueline while Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin are up-and-comers who just signed beefy contract extensions. The Hurricanes also have some intriguing defensive prospects, Jake Bean included.
Meanwhile, the Avalanche are downright atrocious on the blueline, and it’s plausible that they won’t return to respectability anytime soon. They’d likely relish getting the chance to develop 20-year-old Hanifin, thus landing an intriguing asset for 26-year-old Duchene.
Struggles in 2016-17
It’s fair to argue that the scary thing for the Hurricanes is that Hanifin is less of a known quantity.
There’s the risk of this trade looking quite bad if Hanifin explodes to a star-level in Colorado, even if Duchene seems likely to at least flirt with the 25-goal, 60-point form we’re more accustomed to.
Interestingly enough, both players would hypothetically be moved at moments of perceived lower value. Canes Country’s Peter Dewar notes that Hanifin’s game really blossomed once he was given more reps following Ron Hainsey‘s departure, but there are a lot of ways in which the fifth pick of 2015 looked overwhelmed last season:
In a strange way, it would be oddly fair: both players are likely to play at a higher level than they did in 2016-17. The challenging part would be gauging just how much better Duchene and Hanifin might be.
There are issues on both sides. Hanifin’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, so a breakthrough year could be very costly. Duchene’s $6M cap hit expires after two seasons; after that, he’d be eligible for unrestricted free agency.
Cost certainty wouldn’t be included in this deal, so the Hurricanes could worry that they’d end up paying a lot more for Duchene than the Avalanche will for Hanifin, at least any time soon. And, again, there’s the concern that Hanifin could see dramatic growth upward.
Still, much like the Predators when they dealt Jones, sometimes you need to give up a valuable asset to make your team better. That’s particularly true when you’re addressing a strength while dealing with a weakness. Even Francis (kind of, sort of) admits that the Hurricanes lack a true No. 1 center.
Duchene might not be perfect in that role, but a Duchene – Victor Rask – Jordan Staal trio could get things done by committee. (Duchene or someone else could go to the wing and allow Marcus Kruger to be part of that pivot group, too.)
Now, it’s crucial to remember that Friedman was merely providing his opinion in stating that Hanifin might be the guy that the Avalanche desire in a potential Duchene trade. If that’s indeed true and you were in Francis’ shoes, would you pull the trigger?
The Isles didn’t specify how Quine was hurt, but this puts his timetable somewhere between the early part of the 2017-18 or possibly close to November. If the upper-body injury is code for a concussion or some other more serious ailment, perhaps that six-week maximum would stand as a touch optimistic.
Either way, this opens the door for other Islanders hoping to make the club, even if it ends up being for little more than a “cup of coffee” in the NHL.
After playing two games in 2015-16, Quine appeared in 61 contests for the Islanders in 2016-17 season. During that time, the 24-year-old generated five goals and 18 points.
Quine is no stranger to setbacks in his NHL career. He was originally a third-round pick (85th overall in 2011) by Detroit, only needing to re-enter the draft in 2013, where the Isles snatched him up at 166th overall.
The NHL’s press release provides some information for those who want to add to the relief efforts:
Fans and members of the community who wish to support these efforts can donate through The Lightning Foundation, The Florida Panthers Foundation or by making contributions at the teams’ home preseason games, which begin next week. For more information, please visit NHL.com, NHLPA.com, floridapanthers.com or tampabaylightning.com.
The Florida Panthers are out in the community today, helping residents that say they're "desperate" for relief. pic.twitter.com/b1fkgSHQ2L
Mark Scheifele became a household name last season, as he put up 32 goals and 82 points in 79 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season.
It was a terrific campaign for the 24-year-old, but he’s clearly looking for more from himself going forward. Scheifele doesn’t just want to be mentioned in the same breath as players like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, he wants to be better than them too.
“In this sport, you can’t say, ‘Oh, you know, that was great. I just hope to stay amongst them.’ I’m pushing to be better than Connor, better than Sid,” said Scheifele, per NHL.com.
“Obviously they’re pretty lofty goals. Those guys are special players. They work unbelievably hard at their game. But at one time last year, I was top in the league in scoring.”