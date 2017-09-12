Lightning, Panthers, NHL, players donate $2.7M for Hurricane Irma relief

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Individual teams, the NHL, and the NHLPA are once again pitching in to help out with hurricane relief.

In this specific case, the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, league, and players combined to donate $2.7 million in hopes of helping those affected by Hurricane Irma.

(Read more about Hurricane Irma at NBC News.)

How to help

The NHL’s press release provides some information for those who want to add to the relief efforts:

Fans and members of the community who wish to support these efforts can donate through The Lightning Foundation, The Florida Panthers Foundation or by making contributions at the teams’ home preseason games, which begin next week. For more information, please visit NHL.com , NHLPA.com , floridapanthers.com or tampabaylightning.com .

The Florida Panthers are out in the community today, helping residents that say they're "desperate" for relief. pic.twitter.com/b1fkgSHQ2L — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 12, 2017

A tough couple of weeks

The Lightning already made a great gesture last week as owner Jeff Vinik and his wife Penny pledged a $1M donation to Hurricane Harvey relief. This added to the $200K the NHL and NHLPA donated to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

It’s been a busy summer of off-the-ice news for the Lightning, as they also chipped in with other local professional sports teams in an effort to move a Confederate monument from downtown Tampa.

The storms have disrupted some hockey activities, yet the Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith reports that Lightning training camp is still scheduled to begin on Thursday.

As an additional note, the Miami Herald’s George Richards reports that the Panthers donated $1M of the $2.7M total.