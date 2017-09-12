Despite winning two Stanley Cups, Matt Murray still has ‘a ton to prove’

Penguins goalie Matt Murray is just 23 years old, but he’s already won the Stanley Cup twice in his young career.
As impressive as that is, Murray understands that he has a ton to prove now that he’s the undisputed number one goalie on the Pens roster.
Murray played a key role in both of Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup triumphs, but he had Marc-Andre Fleury as his backup goalie to help him out during the runs. With Fleury now in Vegas, Murray will have to shoulder more of the responsibility if the Pens will win a third consecutive Stanley Cup.
“Well, [winning the Cup twice] is part of being on a really good team at a really good time,” Murray said, per NHL.com. “I feel very lucky to be with the Penguins so early in my career. Not just to be with the team, but to have a chance to play and especially in these big games, in these big moments. To win two Cups in two years is obviously a good accomplishment, but it’s definitely not an individual accomplishment. I feel very lucky to be on a good team, but to an extent I feel I haven’t done much at all and I still have a ton to prove.”
Injuries have held him back early on in his career. Murray missed the start of last season because of a hand injury he suffered with Team North America during the World Cup of Hockey. He missed a pair of games because of a groin injury between Dec. 31 and Jan. 8, and he was also forced to sit out 11 playoff games last spring due to a hamstring injury.
If Murray can’t stay healthy, the Penguins could be in trouble. Instead of being able to rely on Fleury, they’ll have to turn to Antti Niemi, whose numbers have been less than stellar over the last few seasons.
“Some of that is bad luck, but some of that is I think a little more preventable,” Murray said of his injury history. “It’s about trying to get stronger, trying to eat better, sleep better — everything is going to help your longevity and your fitness. That’s what I’ve been focusing on.”
Individual teams, the NHL, and the NHLPA are once again pitching in to help out with hurricane relief.
In this specific case, the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, league, and players combined to donate $2.7 million in hopes of helping those affected by Hurricane Irma.
(Read more about Hurricane Irma at NBC News.)
How to help
The NHL’s press release provides some information for those who want to add to the relief efforts:
Fans and members of the community who wish to support these efforts can donate through The Lightning Foundation, The Florida Panthers Foundation or by making contributions at the teams’ home preseason games, which begin next week. For more information, please visit NHL.com, NHLPA.com, floridapanthers.com or tampabaylightning.com.
A tough couple of weeks
The Lightning already made a great gesture last week as owner Jeff Vinik and his wife Penny pledged a $1M donation to Hurricane Harvey relief. This added to the $200K the NHL and NHLPA donated to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
It’s been a busy summer of off-the-ice news for the Lightning, as they also chipped in with other local professional sports teams in an effort to move a Confederate monument from downtown Tampa.
The storms have disrupted some hockey activities, yet the Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith reports that Lightning training camp is still scheduled to begin on Thursday.
As an additional note, the Miami Herald’s George Richards reports that the Panthers donated $1M of the $2.7M total.
Mark Scheifele became a household name last season, as he put up 32 goals and 82 points in 79 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season.
It was a terrific campaign for the 24-year-old, but he’s clearly looking for more from himself going forward. Scheifele doesn’t just want to be mentioned in the same breath as players like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, he wants to be better than them too.
“In this sport, you can’t say, ‘Oh, you know, that was great. I just hope to stay amongst them.’ I’m pushing to be better than Connor, better than Sid,” said Scheifele, per NHL.com.
“Obviously they’re pretty lofty goals. Those guys are special players. They work unbelievably hard at their game. But at one time last year, I was top in the league in scoring.”
Scheifele ranked seventh in the NHL in points last season behind McDavid, Crosby, Patrick Kane, Nicklas Backstrom, Nikita Kucherov and Brad Marchand.
As good as he was last season, the Jets still didn’t manage to make the playoffs. Of all the players that finished in the top seven in scoring, Scheifele’s team finished the lowest in the standings.
Winnipeg finished ninth in the Western Conference with 87 points, which was seven points behind Nashville for the final Wild Card spot.
“It’s about getting your team into the playoffs and trying to win a Stanley Cup,” added Scheifele. “That’s why I try to get better and I hope every guy on the team is trying to get better.”
Daniel Winnik has found a new home…for now.
After spending the last year and a half with the Washington Capitals, the unrestricted free agent has decided to join the Minnesota Wild on professional tryout.
Winnik put together a decent season with the Caps last season, as the bottom-six forward collected 12 goals and 25 points in 72 games in 2016-17.
Since coming into the league in 2007-08, the veteran has moved around quite a bit. He began his career with Arizona before making stops in Colorado, San Jose, Anaheim, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Washington.
In 717 career NHL games, the 32-year-old has 76 goals, 152 assists and 340 penalty minutes.
The move makes sense for Minnesota. Head coach Bruce Boudreau always enjoys icing four balanced lines and adding Winnik certainly gives them another capable veteran forward that can kill penalties and play well in his own end.
The Wild currently have over $2 million in cap space, so they could fit Winnik under the cap if they like what they see from him in training camp.
A pair of NHLers have earned professional tryouts with Canadian clubs.
Forwards Joseph Cramarossa and Chris VandeVelde will attend training camp with the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators respectively.
Cramarossa, 24, split last season between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks. He had four goals and six assists in 49 games with Anaheim before claimed off waivers by the Canucks in March. Cramarossa had no points in 10 games with Vancouver.
The Flames have 12 forwards on one-way contracts as of right now. That doesn’t include players like Spencer Foo, Mark Jankowski and Hunter Shinkaruk, who are all on entry-level deals. So Cramarossa has his work cut out for him to make the roster.
VandeVelde spent the previous four years in the Philadelphia Flyers organization. The 30-year-old had six goals and 15 points in 81 games in 2016-17.
“We just felt we wanted as competitive a camp as possible and we’re bringing in (another) NHL body to see what he can do,” said Senators GM Pierre Dorion, per the Ottawa Citizen. “We still have some (training camp) room and he’ll compete with some of our younger kids to (try and) make our team.”