Sedins want to win Stanley Cup but only with Canucks

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT
Whether management wants to admit it or not, the Vancouver Canucks are in need of a rebuild. They have missed the playoffs in three of the past four years, their two best players — Henrik and Daniel Sedin — are one year older and entering their final year of their contracts, and the short-term prospects for the upcoming season seem less than optimistic.

Because of those points it’s natural to wonder about the future of the Sedins and whether or not the team might try to trade them, if the twins might be willing to move on, and if such a move would ever get completed.

In a Player’s Tribune article published on Monday Henrik and Daniel did their part to make it very clear where they intend to be and where they intend to finish their careers — Vancouver.

Some excerpts, first from Daniel.

But obviously we are not 26. We’re 36. And with one year left on our contracts, many people are asking us what the future holds. When the time is right, we will sit down with management and discuss it. People say our window for winning a Cup has closed, but we have said it before, and we will say it again. We won’t play anywhere else. If we are going to win a Stanley Cup, if we are going to achieve our dream, we’d only want it to be in Vancouver. If we did it anywhere else, I don’t think it would feel the same.

Later in the piece Henrik echoed a similar sentiment.

If we’re going to win a Cup, we only want it to be with Vancouver – that will never change. And if the moment has come and passed already, then so be it. This is my home. This is our home. This is our family’s home. Vancouver has given us so much and we’ve tried to give everything we have in return. So we will do our best to teach this new generation of young guys.

Makes it seem pretty clear what their intentions are should any of those discussions with management ever come up.

You can read the entire piece at the Player’s Tribune.

The Sedins have spent their entire careers playing in Vancouver ever since former general manager Brian Burke orchestrated a series of trades to secure the No. 2 and 3 overall picks in the 1999 NHL draft. During their careers they have been two of the best players in the league and one of the most dominant duos the league has ever seen. They have yet to get that Stanley Cup for Vancouver but did help lead the team to the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals and back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies, while each of them has won a league scoring title.

The unfortunate reality for them when it comes to the Stanley Cup dream, however, is that they may have in fact missed that window to win it. The team on the ice around them just isn’t particularly strong. They were second worst team in the league this past season and only made marginal changes to the roster. It is still a team that is probably several years away from being a serious Stanley Cup contender again.

Brent Burns vs. Connor McDavid in funny, destructive ‘shooting competition’

By James O'BrienSep 11, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid might be bland during interviews, but given the right time and place – and maybe, the right company – he shows that he can be fun, too.

You really can’t ask for much better company than San Jose Sharks defenseman/wildebeest Brent Burns, so kudos to CCM for putting together these great “shooting competition” spots.

The “CCM Carnival” features the two players aiming at a variety of amusement park-themed targets, with some great barbs thrown back and forth. Burns says that he’s heard all about McDavid’s speed, but what about his accuracy?

McDavid gets the better of the milk bottle portion, but the two stars evoke “Beavis and Butt-Head” in their wanton destruction of plates here:

(Someone, somewhere needs to make sure that “McDavid losing popcorn” moment becomes a situational GIF.)

The two continue the carnival theme with Oilers and Sharks teddy bears, along with a dunk booth moment that should be savored:

It’s sort of like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson bonding while filming a Converse sneaker commercial, only it doesn’t really seem like McDavid and Burns ever really hated each other (or even “sports-hated” each other).

In less comical Sharks news, the team added Brandon Mashinter via a one-year contract on Monday. Mashinter’s second stint with the Sharks will likely serve as either a depth forward on the main roster or a guy who would serve as a reliable call-up from the AHL.

No word on how well he can shoot at milk bottles.

(H/T to Fear the Fin.)

Stanley Cup odds: Penguins open training camp as favorites to win again

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
With NHL training camps opening this week the folks at Bovada released their latest Stanley Cup odds for the 2017-18 season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins open up as the odds on favorites (7/1) to win the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive year.

No team has won three Stanley Cups in a row since the early 1980s New York Islanders.

The Penguins underwent a lot of changes this offseason, losing Marc-Andre Fleury, Chris Kunitz, Nick Bonino, Trevor Daley, and Ron Hainsey off of their roster while, to this point, only adding Matt Hunwick, Ryan Reaves and Antti Niemi. They still have pretty big openings at their third-and fourth-line center spots. But they are still returning a great team overall and will be getting a healthy Kris Letang back after he missed the second half of the 2016-17 season and all of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup playoff run, as well as a full season from playoff standout Jake Guentzel.

Just behind the Penguins are the Edmonton Oilers who open as 9/1 favorites to win, the Chicago Blackhawks at 12/1, the Dallas Stars at 12/1 and the Anaheim Ducks, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals all at 14/1.

It’s a little surprising to see the Blackhawks so high given their questionable depth and the fact they haven’t been out of the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back years. The Dallas Stars are once again hyped up following a busy offseason full of blockbuster moves but it remains to be seen if this will be the year their performance on the ice matches the preseason hype.

The Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Las Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks all open up with the worst odds at 100/1.

Here are the complete odds, via Bovada.

Pittsburgh Penguins —  7/1
Edmonton Oilers — 9/1
Chicago Blackhawks — 12/1
Dallas Stars — 12/1
Anaheim Ducks — 14/1
Nashville Predators — 14/1
Tampa Bay Lightning — 14/1
Toronto Maple Leafs — 14/1
Washington Capitals — 14/1
Minnesota Wild — 18/1
New York Rangers — 18/1
Columbus Blue Jackets — 20/1
Montreal Canadiens — 20/1
Los Angeles Kings — 22/1
Boston Bruins — 25/1
Calgary Flames — 25/1
San Jose Sharks — 25/1
St. Louis Blues — 28/1
Florida Panthers — 40/1
Ottawa Senators — 40/1
New York Islanders — 50/1
Philadelphia Flyers — 50/1
Winnipeg Jets — 50/1
Buffalo Sabres — 66/1
Carolina Hurricanes — 66/1
Detroit Red Wings — 100/1
Arizona Coyotes — 100/1
Colorado Avalanche — 100/1
Las Vegas Golden Knights — 100/1
New Jersey Devils — 100/1
Vancouver Canucks — 100/1

Erik Karlsson won’t return until he is 100 percent

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT
Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson still has not resumed skating following offseason foot surgery, leaving his status for the team’s season opener on Oct. 5 in doubt.

It is possible he will not be back until later than that.

Karlsson said on Monday, via TSN’s Ian Mendes, that he will not return until he is 100 percent healthy “whether that is in October or November.”

The Senators play 12 games during the month of October.

Karlsson is one of the NHL’s best players and was a dominant force for the Senators on their run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. He has been the most electrifying and most productive defenseman in the league for the past six years now and is already a two-time Norris Trophy winner. He has finished second in the voting two other times, including this past season.

He is the one player in the Ottawa lineup that can take over a game any night, so they absolutely need him to be healthy if they are going to make the playoffs again and go on another deep run. It would hurt if he missed time early in the season, but they need him to be healthy long-term to have a chance to compete. So if that means sitting out a few games early in the year, then it is worth it.

Blackhawks add Mark Stuart, John Mitchell and Drew Miller on tryout contracts

Getty
By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
After adding defenseman Cody Franson on a tryout contract last week the Chicago Blackhawks are bringing in three more veterans on tryout deals for the start of training camp.

Forwards John Mitchell and Drew Miller, as well as defenseman Mark Stuart, were all part of their training camp roster that was announced on Monday morning. All three players will be in camp on tryout deals.

Mitchell, 32, appeared in 65 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, recording five points, while Miller recorded seven points in 55 games for the Detroit Red Wings.

Stuart was a member of the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.

Given the Blackhawks’ salary cap situation, as well as the fact that Marian Hossa will not be available, the team is going to have to find quality depth players anywhere it can, whether it be young prospects coming through the pipeline (Alex DeBrincat, for example) or trying to catch lightning in a bottle with a veteran on a “prove it” type of contract.

Given their recent resumes in the NHL Franson seems to be the player that would have the best chance of making the roster because he is clearly the best of the bunch. The Blackhawks lost Brian Campbell and Niklas Hjalmarsson from their defense this summer.