Blackhawks add Mark Stuart, John Mitchell and Drew Miller on tryout contracts

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
After adding defenseman Cody Franson on a tryout contract last week the Chicago Blackhawks are bringing in three more veterans on tryout deals for the start of training camp.

Forwards John Mitchell and Drew Miller, as well as defenseman Mark Stuart, were all part of their training camp roster that was announced on Monday morning. All three players will be in camp on tryout deals.

Mitchell, 32, appeared in 65 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, recording five points, while Miller recorded seven points in 55 games for the Detroit Red Wings.

Stuart was a member of the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.

Given the Blackhawks’ salary cap situation, as well as the fact that Marian Hossa will not be available, the team is going to have to find quality depth players anywhere it can, whether it be young prospects coming through the pipeline (Alex DeBrincat, for example) or trying to catch lightning in a bottle with a veteran on a “prove it” type of contract.

Given their recent resumes in the NHL Franson seems to be the player that would have the best chance of making the roster because he is clearly the best of the bunch. The Blackhawks lost Brian Campbell and Niklas Hjalmarsson from their defense this summer.

Erik Karlsson won’t return until he is 100 percent

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT
Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson still has not resumed skating following offseason foot surgery, leaving his status for the team’s season opener on Oct. 5 in doubt.

It is possible he will not be back until later than that.

Karlsson said on Monday, via TSN’s Ian Mendes, that he will not return until he is 100 percent healthy “whether that is in October or November.”

The Senators play 12 games during the month of October.

Karlsson is one of the NHL’s best players and was a dominant force for the Senators on their run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. He has been the most electrifying and most productive defenseman in the league for the past six years now and is already a two-time Norris Trophy winner. He has finished second in the voting two other times, including this past season.

He is the one player in the Ottawa lineup that can take over a game any night, so they absolutely need him to be healthy if they are going to make the playoffs again and go on another deep run. It would hurt if he missed time early in the season, but they need him to be healthy long-term to have a chance to compete. So if that means sitting out a few games early in the year, then it is worth it.

The Sedins want to win a Stanley Cup … but only with Vancouver

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT
Whether management wants to admit it or not, the Vancouver Canucks are in need of a rebuild. They have missed the playoffs in three of the past four years, their two best players — Henrik and Daniel Sedin — are one year older and entering their final year of their contracts, and the short-term prospects for the upcoming season seem less than optimistic.

Because of those points it’s natural to wonder about the future of the Sedins and whether or not the team might try to trade them, if the twins might be willing to move on, and if such a move would ever get completed.

In a Player’s Tribune article published on Monday Henrik and Daniel did their part to make it very clear where they intend to be and where they intend to finish their careers — Vancouver.

Some excerpts, first from Daniel.

But obviously we are not 26. We’re 36. And with one year left on our contracts, many people are asking us what the future holds. When the time is right, we will sit down with management and discuss it. People say our window for winning a Cup has closed, but we have said it before, and we will say it again. We won’t play anywhere else. If we are going to win a Stanley Cup, if we are going to achieve our dream, we’d only want it to be in Vancouver. If we did it anywhere else, I don’t think it would feel the same.

Later in the piece Henrik echoed a similar sentiment.

If we’re going to win a Cup, we only want it to be with Vancouver – that will never change. And if the moment has come and passed already, then so be it. This is my home. This is our home. This is our family’s home. Vancouver has given us so much and we’ve tried to give everything we have in return. So we will do our best to teach this new generation of young guys.

Makes it seem pretty clear what their intentions are should any of those discussions with management ever come up.

The Sedins have spent their entire careers playing in Vancouver ever since former general manager Brian Burke orchestrated a series of trades to secure the No. 2 and 3 overall picks in the 1999 NHL draft. During their careers they have been two of the best players in the league and one of the most dominant duos the league has ever seen. They have yet to get that Stanley Cup for Vancouver but did help lead the team to the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals and back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies, while each of them has won a league scoring title.

The unfortunate reality for them when it comes to the Stanley Cup dream, however, is that they may have in fact missed that window to win it. The team on the ice around them just isn’t particularly strong. They were second worst team in the league this past season and only made marginal changes to the roster. It is still a team that is probably several years away from being a serious Stanley Cup contender again.

Canadiens will start Galchenyuk on wing, experiment with Drouin at center

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin met with the Montreal media on Monday morning and offered a look his team’s lineup could take shape this season.

The big question that always seems to be on the mind of Canadiens fans these days is what the team plans to do with talented forward Alex Galchenyuk — is he a center? Is he a wing? What exactly is the plan?

Well according to Bergevin on Monday the plan is to start him on the wing this season until further notice. Along with that, Bergevin also said that newly acquired forward Jonathan Drouin will get a shot at center, an experiment the team has been wanting to try ever since they traded for him from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this summer.

But the big story here is probably the Galchenyuk news because the Canadiens seem absolutely convinced that he can not play center. He has spent the first part of his career bouncing back and forth between the two positions and has had a lot of success down the middle offensively, but the team doesn’t seem to trust his play away from the puck.

Given the Canadiens’ need for a top-line center it still seems like it would be worth a shot to see if he can develop that aspect of his game, especially if they are willing to experiment with Drouin at the position given how little experience he has there beyond his last year of junior hockey. He is almost certain to have some growing pains as well, and if the Canadiens treat him the way they did Galchenyuk with such a short leash every time a mistake gets made they may never find an answer at the position.

In Galchenyuk and Droin the Canadiens have two outstanding young forwards that can be potential difference makers in their lineup.

They just don’t seem to have a position at this point for either one of them.

Devils sign Severson for six years, $25 million

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT
New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero wrapped up a pretty busy offseason on Monday morning with the report that the team has signed restricted free agent defenseman Damon Severson to a six-year contract.

The contract will pay him a total of $25 million.

Following the trade of Adam Larsson to Edmonton last summer, Severson took on a significantly larger role on the Devils’ blue line this season. He became a 20-minute per night play and basically replaced Larsson’s role and production on defense.

He appeared in 80 games for the Devils, averaging more than 20 minutes of ice-time per game, and scoring three goals to go with 28 assists. He is only 23 years old so he should just now be entering the prime of his career for the Devils. The contract might look like a bit of an overpay in the beginning, but if he continues on his current path and takes another step forward this year it should be a fair long-term deal for both Severson and the team.

With Severson’s deal now completed the Devils can enter training camp this week wrapping up a strong offseason that has seen them add Marcus Johansson, Brian Boyle, Drew Stafford, and the top pick in the draft, Nico Hischier.

Now that Severson is signed the top remaining restricted free agents are David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Marcus Foligno (Minnesota Wild), Nikita Zadorov (Colorado Avalanche) and Andreas Athanasiou (Detroit Red Wings).