With contract situation looming, winning Stanley Cups is the ‘bottom line’ for Doughty

By Cam TuckerSep 10, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

Keep an eye on Drew Doughty‘s contract situation.

The L.A. Kings defenseman now has only two years remaining on his current eight-year, $56 million deal and he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of this contract in 2019.

Doughty has been the centerpiece of the Kings’ blue line since joining the organization as the second overall pick in 2008, winning the Norris Trophy in 2016 and helping L.A. to its hockey rejuvenation with a pair of Stanley Cup championships and another lengthy playoff minus a title in 2013.

The success of that three-year stretch has since given way to more difficult times with one abbreviated playoff appearance in the last three years. For the organization, the disappointment of missing the 2017 post-season resulted in some big changes in the front office and coaching staff, with the dismissal of Dean Lombardi and Darryl Sutter.

That’s why Doughty’s contract situation will be of particular interest as the season goes along.

“My first love will always be L.A.,” Doughty told The Hockey News.

“It’s one of the best organizations in all of sports, not just hockey. It’s unbelievable. They treat us first-class, and it’s a good place to play. Living in Los Angeles, you can’t beat it. I’d love to re-sign in L.A. But if our team isn’t going in the right direction…I want to win Cups. I don’t give a s— where I play. I just want to win Cups, and that’s the bottom line.”

The Kings were once a dominant team in the West, but the landscape has also shifted of late with the rise of the Nashville Predators, the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames appear poised to take another step in their progression after an active summer.

It was also pointed out this summer at PHT that a number of key players for the Kings struggled last season and are only getting older, while locked into long-term contracts beyond the end of this Doughty deal in 2019.

Report: Sakic expects Duchene to report to Avalanche training camp

By Cam TuckerSep 10, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT
2 Comments

Matt Duchene‘s absence from voluntary practices earlier in the week set off speculation about whether or not he will report to Colorado Avalanche training camp.

For months, Duchene has been at the center of trade rumors but so far no deal has been made, although general manager Joe Sakic has previously maintained he’ll continue to listen to offers.

Much has been made about the relationship — or the perceived deterioration of the relationship — between the organization and Duchene, the third overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. But Sakic and the Avalanche appear to be working under the assumption the now 26-year-old forward will be at camp when it begins in a few days.

“He’s under contract and I expect him to be here on the 14th,” Sakic told BSN Denver. “He doesn’t have to be here ’til the 14th. Not everybody always come to camp early. It’s not for me to (say), but I assume on the 14th, he’ll be here.”

That certainly echoes the comments of team captain Gabriel Landeskog from earlier this week. Duchene’s agent Pat Brisson told TSN.ca at the time that, “All I want to say is, for the moment Matt is skating in Toronto.”

It’s been known for a while that there was a possibility Duchene could begin this season in Colorado, with pundits like Elliotte Friedman pointing out that the two years he has remaining on his contract could be a possible hindrance to any potential deals with other clubs.

Meanwhile, restricted free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov remains without a contract.

Blackhawks great Pierre Pilote dies at 85

By Cam TuckerSep 10, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Pierre Pilote, who won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1961 and the Norris Trophy three times, passed away Saturday.

He was 85 years old.

The Blackhawks confirmed his passing in a statement on Sunday.

“The Chicago Blackhawks offer our sincere condolences to the family of Pierre Pilote as we mourn his passing,” the organization wrote in a statement.

“Pierre was one of the most decorated defenseman in NHL history and was a valuable member of the 1961 Stanley Cup championship team. He will be remembered for his toughness, leadership and reliability on the ice, as proven by his captaincy and streak of 376 consecutive games played. We will forever be grateful for his incredible contribution to the Blackhawks and the game of hockey.”

He played 890 games in the NHL, scoring 80 goals and 498 points, while spending 13 of his 14 years in the league with the Blackhawks. He captained the Blackhawks from 1961 to 1968. He finished his career in 1969 following one season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

His No. 3 jersey was retired to the rafters at United Center in 2008.

“A consistent, durable, dependable defender who enjoyed the offensive aspects of the position, Pierre Pilote was a team captain, an eight-time post-season All-Star and a three-time Norris Trophy winner,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement.

“Mainstay of the Blackhawks’ 1961 Stanley Cup champion, Pierre also was a man of humor and great dignity and a proud member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. The National Hockey League mourns Pierre’s passing and sends heartfelt condolences to his family, teammates and many friends.”

Malcolm Subban ready to compete for Bruins’ backup goalie job

By Adam GretzSep 10, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Boston Bruins have a pretty wide open competition for the No. 2 goaltending job behind starter Tuukka Rask.

Competing for that spot are Anton Khudobin, the player that held that position for most of last season, Zane McIntyre, and 2012 first-round pick Malcolm Subban.

From the time he was drafted Subban was thought to be the future of the position in Boston but his stock seems to have dropped a bit in recent seasons and he now finds himself in danger of being passed over on the organizational depth chart. He spent the 2016-17 season in Providence where he split time with McIntyre, with McIntyre getting the better of the play, finishing with a .930 save percentage in 31 games (to a .917 save percentage for Subban in 32 games).

“I believe I can play,” Subban said this past week, via the Boston Herald. “I know my talent better than anyone else and I believe I can play. I want to come in to camp and prove that. Obviously, it’s easier said than done. Everyone in camp believes they can play or else they wouldn’t be here. I’m just trying to prove I can play in the NHL, or get an opportunity at least.”

Throughout his pro career Subban has posted okay numbers in the American Hockey, but nothing that really jumps off the page. He has only appeared in two NHL games with both of them ending badly for him, allowing a total of six goals on 22 shots in his two appearances. The most recent appearance came during the 2016-17 season when he allowed three goals on only six shots in an ugly loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The Bruins re-signed Subban — along with McIntyre — to a two-year contract this summer.

Solidifying the backup goalie spot should be a pretty big priority for the Bruins because it was a major sore spot during the 2016-17 season.

Even though his production has slipped a bit in recent seasons Rask can still be a top tier starting goalie in the NHL. But he has been counted on to carry a massive workload due to the lack of quality play behind him.

The Bruins managed to win just seven games last season when Rask did not start, while his backups managed to post a miserable .888 save percentage.

A capable backup that can give Rask a bit of a break during the season will not only give the Bruins a better chance to win when he is not in the lineup, it might also help improve his play simply because he would not be run into the ground.

Maurice sees Scheifele as future captain of the Jets

By Adam GretzSep 10, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Over the past two seasons Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has developed into one of the best offensive players in the NHL.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season his 61 goals and 143 total points place him 15th in the NHL, ahead of superstars like Alex Ovechkin, John Tavares, and Ryan Getzlaf. Along with Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers, he is one of the young players that is giving Jets fans a little bit of hope that the team might one day be able to climb out of the depths of mediocrity.

Coach Paul Maurice, who just signed a new contract extension to remain with the team this past week, sees more than just a great offensive player. He sees a future captain.

“Mark Scheifele is going to be the captain of this hockey team at some point in his career for sure,” said Maurice on Prime Time Sports this past week, via Sportsnet. “He is, in so many ways, the driver of that offense. Blake is a big part of it; Mark, as a centreman, certainly drives it.”

Here is more from Maurice:

“If you get a chance to spend some time with this guy, this is the guy you want your kids to grow up to be — he is that good a person,” Maurice said of Scheifele. “He does everything he possibly can to become a better hockey player and then does it with a smile on his face. There’s lots of those guys who grind through their life and kind of grumble about how hard they’ve got to work — Mark does all that, and enjoys every minute of it.”

Blake Wheeler is currently serving as the Jets’ captain after taking over the rule during the 2016-17 season. He replaced Andrew Ladd who was captain for six years before being traded during the 2015-16 season. Wheeler is under contract for two more seasons and will then be eligible for unrestricted free agency following the 2018-19 season.

Even with Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff getting new contract extensions this week the pressure is going to be on for the Jets to make some real noise this season in the Western Conference. They have a lot of talent throughout the roster and finally attempted to address their goaltending issues by adding veteran goalie Steve Mason in free agency. There is a lot of promise with this team when looking at the roster on paper. But there has to come a point where that promise turns into results. The Jets have qualified for the playoffs just one time since relocating to Winnipeg seven years ago.

The organization (even dating back to the Atlanta Thrashers days) is still looking for its first ever playoff win having been swept in the first round in its only two playoff appearances.