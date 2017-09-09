Getty

Horvat believes he is ‘just scratching the surface’

By Adam GretzSep 9, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT
The Vancouver Canucks were finally able to sign restricted free agent Bo Horvat to a new contract on Friday, giving him a six-year, $33 million contract.

The team is obviously excited about what Horvat has accomplished and what he is capable of in the future with general manager Jim Benning calling him a “foundational player.”

Horvat, the team’s first-round pick in 2012, chosen with the pick that was acquired in the Cory Schneider trade with the New Jersey Devils, had his best year to date in 2016-17 by scoring 20 goals and recording 32 assists, leading the team in both goals and total points. It was the first time since the 2005-06 season that a player other than Henrik or Daniel Sedin finished as the team’s leading scorer (Markus Naslund was the leading scorer that year).

Just now entering his age 22 season, Horvat should be entering the portion of his career where he is capable of his best hockey, and that has to be an encouraging sign for the Canucks given what he has already shown. His production has improved steadily across the board every year that he has been in the league and this past season he took a big step toward being a reliable top-line scorer.

He believes that he is just now starting to scratch the surface.

Here he is talking about his new deal on Friday, via Sportsnet’s Iian MacIntyre:

“I did,” he said today. “(But) I think them signing me to a long-term deal means that they they have a lot of support for me and they believe in me. I’m really humbled by that and, obviously, I respect them for that.

“I think I’m just scratching the surface. I’ve only been in the league three years. These next six years is where I can really step up my game and prove myself.”

He was one of just 11 players age 21 or younger to score at least 20 goals and record at least 50 points this past season, joining a list that included Connor McDavid, Austin Matthews, Patrik Laine, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jack Eichel, William Nylander, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Drouin.

The bad news for the Canucks as a team is that are still looking at what will probably be another long season in 2017-18, especially as the Sedins get one year closer to retirement.

But Horvat, assuming he continues to develop as he has over his first three years in the league, is at least one player that should provide a little bit of hope for the future.

Alex Chiasson will join Capitals on tryout contract

By Adam GretzSep 9, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
After the Calgary Flames decided to not extend him a qualifying offer this summer, veteran forward Alex Chiasson became an unrestricted free agent. He remained unsigned throughout the entire offseason but will get an opportunity to make the Washington Capitals roster when he joins the team in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

The team announced his tryout deal on Saturday morning.

Chiasson, 26, appeared in 81 games for the Flames during the 2016-17 season, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists. He has also spent time with the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators in his career, scoring 50 goals in 320 games.

It has been a slow offseason for the Capitals as the salary cap has taken a lot of depth from a team that won back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies. The only real addition to the lineup has been Devante Smith-Pelly. Because of those subtractions — combined with the lack of moves to replace them — there is an opening in the Capitals lineup for a player like Chiasson to potentially step in.

Earlier this week the team signed defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka to a tryout contract. The Capitals lost Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt off of their blue line this summer.

Back on track? Penguins hire Kevin Stevens as scout

Associated PressSep 9, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former star Kevin Stevens as a special assignment scout.

The 52-year-old Stevens was a three-time All-Star during his 15-year career with five teams, including eight with the Penguins. Stevens helped Pittsburgh to consecutive Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. His 17 goals during the 1991 playoffs remain a franchise record.

Stevens will be based in Boston and will scout amateurs and college free agents for Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford.

Stevens was sentenced to probation and fined $10,000 in May after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Report: Canucks’ Gaunce out until at least November

By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
By far the biggest Vancouver Canucks news of Friday was the robust (and well-earned) contract for Bo Horvat (more on that here).

One smaller update might clarify the other bit of transaction news regarding the Canucks, too.

Earlier today, reports surfaced that Scottie Upshall was invited to training camp by way of a PTO. It wouldn’t be surprising if Upshall got that invite, in part, because Brendan Gaunce‘s recovery from shoulder surgery might lean toward the longer side of his rehab window.

TSN’s Blake Price reports that Gaunce, 23, isn’t expected to be available until early November (and could miss more time than that).

This could provide an opening for Upshall, fellow PTO invite Ryan White, and it may allow for a smoother landing as Brock Boeser looks to make the leap.

Gaunce is likely best served by coming back as close to 100 percent as possible, but you wonder if the Canucks are getting at least a bit antsy when it comes to his development. Gaunce’s two-year contract is a one-way deal, so there’s less motivation to rush back from that end.

#NHLMediaTour highlights: Doodles, trippy visuals, kids vs. stars

By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
The NHL Media Tour (or most importantly, #NHLMediaTour) took place this week, and one could conclude that many of the aims were mundane.

… That said, bravo to all of those involved for coming up with dazzling visual displays, moments of hockey players facing kids in adorable ways, and doodles that seemed like they could have come from those kids.

Oh, and there were moments when hockey players were asked to pick up pucks with chopsticks. For, uh, reasons.

If you want to go down the rabbit hole, some of the best stuff can be found at the NHL on NBC Twitter and Instagram feeds, while #NHLMediaTour provides entertainment (though you’ll have to weed through a few weird bits here and there).

For the sake of your browser/scrolling convenience, this is far from a comprehensive collection of the best, funniest, and weirdest bits. Still, there should be a hearty helping of all of those things.

There were some really cool/trippy bits featuring players with team-related backgrounds, but this one of Jamie Benn for the Dallas Stars seems like it would fit in at a pro wrestling event or Pink Floyd laser light show.

USA Today’s Jimmy Hascup deserves a gold star (maybe hastily drawn by a pro athlete?) for asking players to draw their teams’ logos.

You can see the second part in this tweet. Russian Machine Never Breaks graded each bit of artistry.

(Aside: as my high school notebooks would attest, mine wouldn’t approach the Max Domi level.)

From Sidney Crosby to Connor McDavid to Charlie Coyle and beyond, there were some fun interactions between players and kids, sometimes on the ice.

Sid, meet kid. #NHLMediaDay

A post shared by NHL on NBC Sports (@nhlonnbcsports) on

Marc-Andre Fleury took the cake when it came to these clips, and it looks like he did so more than once.

Glorious.

Finally, here’s footage of the chopsticks bit which is remarkably random but admittedly pretty great.