Getty

Back on track? Penguins hire Kevin Stevens as scout

Associated PressSep 9, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former star Kevin Stevens as a special assignment scout.

The 52-year-old Stevens was a three-time All-Star during his 15-year career with five teams, including eight with the Penguins. Stevens helped Pittsburgh to consecutive Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. His 17 goals during the 1991 playoffs remain a franchise record.

Stevens will be based in Boston and will scout amateurs and college free agents for Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford.

Stevens was sentenced to probation and fined $10,000 in May after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Report: Canucks’ Gaunce out until at least November

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

By far the biggest Vancouver Canucks news of Friday was the robust (and well-earned) contract for Bo Horvat (more on that here).

One smaller update might clarify the other bit of transaction news regarding the Canucks, too.

Earlier today, reports surfaced that Scottie Upshall was invited to training camp by way of a PTO. It wouldn’t be surprising if Upshall got that invite, in part, because Brendan Gaunce‘s recovery from shoulder surgery might lean toward the longer side of his rehab window.

TSN’s Blake Price reports that Gaunce, 23, isn’t expected to be available until early November (and could miss more time than that).

This could provide an opening for Upshall, fellow PTO invite Ryan White, and it may allow for a smoother landing as Brock Boeser looks to make the leap.

Gaunce is likely best served by coming back as close to 100 percent as possible, but you wonder if the Canucks are getting at least a bit antsy when it comes to his development. Gaunce’s two-year contract is a one-way deal, so there’s less motivation to rush back from that end.

#NHLMediaTour highlights: Doodles, trippy visuals, kids vs. stars

via NHL on NBC
By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

The NHL Media Tour (or most importantly, #NHLMediaTour) took place this week, and one could conclude that many of the aims were mundane.

… That said, bravo to all of those involved for coming up with dazzling visual displays, moments of hockey players facing kids in adorable ways, and doodles that seemed like they could have come from those kids.

Oh, and there were moments when hockey players were asked to pick up pucks with chopsticks. For, uh, reasons.

If you want to go down the rabbit hole, some of the best stuff can be found at the NHL on NBC Twitter and Instagram feeds, while #NHLMediaTour provides entertainment (though you’ll have to weed through a few weird bits here and there).

For the sake of your browser/scrolling convenience, this is far from a comprehensive collection of the best, funniest, and weirdest bits. Still, there should be a hearty helping of all of those things.

There were some really cool/trippy bits featuring players with team-related backgrounds, but this one of Jamie Benn for the Dallas Stars seems like it would fit in at a pro wrestling event or Pink Floyd laser light show.

USA Today’s Jimmy Hascup deserves a gold star (maybe hastily drawn by a pro athlete?) for asking players to draw their teams’ logos.

You can see the second part in this tweet. Russian Machine Never Breaks graded each bit of artistry.

(Aside: as my high school notebooks would attest, mine wouldn’t approach the Max Domi level.)

From Sidney Crosby to Connor McDavid to Charlie Coyle and beyond, there were some fun interactions between players and kids, sometimes on the ice.

Sid, meet kid. #NHLMediaDay

A post shared by NHL on NBC Sports (@nhlonnbcsports) on

Marc-Andre Fleury took the cake when it came to these clips, and it looks like he did so more than once.

Glorious.

Finally, here’s footage of the chopsticks bit which is remarkably random but admittedly pretty great.

Shea Weber races horse in delightfully odd McDonald’s ad (Video)

By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

There are plenty of reasons to compare Shea Weber to a horse, at least in figurative ways.

You may refer to him as a “horse” on the blueline, considering his rugged style and bulky workload. Perhaps it takes horse-like strength to fire a puck through a net with a memorable slapper at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Along the way, such parallels must have set off a light bulb for a very abstract thinker working for McDonald’s Canadian wing, as they decided to put together the bizarre-wonderful “Mighty” ad featuring Weber outracing a horse. Absorb that wonderful weirdness in the video above.

And, hey, there’s a making of video, too.

One might ultimately deem it “Certified Mighty Strange.”

Naturally, the Internet covered the joke bases here masterfully.

Islanders arena mess update: Bettman again shoots down Nassau talk

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The NHL held a Friday press conference to hype up the 2018 Winter Classic between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers, but the most interesting comments had little to do with an outdoor game.

(Although Jack Eichel watching the first-ever Winter Classic at age 11 is enlightening, and for most of us, a punch in our aging guts.)

While contract talks regarding Eichel came up – he again stated that playing out his contract year is no big deal – the other intriguing subject was not related to the Rangers or Sabres. Newsday’s Steve Zipay and Jim Baumbach report that, once again, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that he doesn’t think Nassau Coliseum would make sense for the New York Islanders, even as merely a temporary venue.

“Ultimately, whether or not the Islanders want to consider that and bring it to the league or something, you’ve had to ask them about it,” Bettman said. “But my gut reaction is it’s not a viable option.”

Before we try to dig through some of the dizzying aspects of the Islanders’ current situation, note that Bettman said that this is his gut reaction. He didn’t mark the situation downright as impossible altogether. Perhaps there would be room for convincing, though it sounds like it would be an uphill battle.

Even with that slightly optimistic aside in mind, it’s worth noting that it takes a lot of wind out of sails for Bettman to seem disinterested in the idea of merely having a few games at Nassau, as Baumbach also highlights. Such a thought makes Bettman’s latest comments that much more troubling than what he said back in April.

It’s no secret that the Islanders’ shaky arena situation is making a contract extension more difficult to work out with John Tavares. How many star players want to be a part of a team that resembles a struggling college student bouncing among friends’ couches?

As with many ownership and arena situations, things can be tricky. Getting a few positive breaks doesn’t necessarily guarantee that all will work out, especially with the scary timeline of Tavares only having one season remaining on his current contract.

Some dates to remember

It wasn’t all about killing hope for the Islanders fans back in April, as Bettman gave a tentative thumbs up to two possibilities: an arena on land near Belmont Park or one next to Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

The array of possible deadlines and hiccups can be confusing, but a few dates stand out as of today.

For one thing, a Belmont proposal would need to happen soon, as Sept. 28 could be an informative date in the process.

Zipay and Baumbach’s Newsday report notes that the state doesn’t have a timeline for a decision, and a Jan. 30 date that might sound far-off today could come frighteningly soon for the Islanders:

If either the Islanders or Barclays Center want to opt out of their 25-year license agreement, they are contractually obligated to do so by Jan. 30. That means that the Islanders may not know their longterm future when that deadline arrives.

In an ideal scenario where the Islanders get an arena plan in full motion, they’d likely still need to spend a significant chunk of time playing somewhere else as that arena is built. More realistic situations could call for increased certainty well into 2018.

With that in mind, two other key dates could be the 2017-18 trade deadline (usually late February/early March) and the summer of 2018, when Tavares’ current contract expires.

If they don’t know where they’re playing by the trade deadline, would that prompt them to avoid losing Tavares for nothing? Would they be able to move enough in the right direction to buy time in one way or another?

***

The Islanders’ arena situation is becoming winding and frustrating enough to feel in some ways like the Coyotes’ seemingly eternal issues. The added wrinkle for the Islanders is the threat of it scaring away Tavares.

This story is by no means over, but Bettman’s comments once again make it seem like the big events won’t take place on Long Island.

Check out that Newsday story for more details on this confusing and rather nerve-wracking situation.