Alex Chiasson will join Capitals on tryout contract

After the Calgary Flames decided to not extend him a qualifying offer this summer, veteran forward Alex Chiasson became an unrestricted free agent. He remained unsigned throughout the entire offseason but will get an opportunity to make the Washington Capitals roster when he joins the team in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

The team announced his tryout deal on Saturday morning.

Chiasson, 26, appeared in 81 games for the Flames during the 2016-17 season, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists. He has also spent time with the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators in his career, scoring 50 goals in 320 games.

It has been a slow offseason for the Capitals as the salary cap has taken a lot of depth from a team that won back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies. The only real addition to the lineup has been Devante Smith-Pelly. Because of those subtractions — combined with the lack of moves to replace them — there is an opening in the Capitals lineup for a player like Chiasson to potentially step in.

Earlier this week the team signed defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka to a tryout contract. The Capitals lost Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt off of their blue line this summer.