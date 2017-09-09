Getty

A fantasy draft sleeper? McDavid hypes up newcomer Ryan Strome

Sep 9, 2017
Go through Yahoo’s Fantasy Hockey draft analysis and it will take a while to find Ryan Strome.

He currently has an average draft position of 167, right in between sophomore Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and Rangers forward J.T. Miller.

But Strome may soon see a boost to his ADP after Connor McDavid, the top-ranked player for obvious reasons, spoke highly of the 24-year-old forward as a potential fantasy draft sleeper heading into his first season with the Edmonton Oilers.

“I think it could be [Strome], honestly,” McDavid recently told NHL.com. “He’s a guy that is going to come in and I think he’s going to get a pretty good opportunity to play with some good players and maybe take a little bit of power-play time and help. I think he’s going to do well with it.”

The Oilers traded proven regular season scorer Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders in June, while getting Strome in return. The latter had 17 goals and 50 points in his sophomore season, but hasn’t been able to match that same production in the two years since, as he’s dealt with injury and was made a healthy scratch at times by former Islanders coach Jack Capuano.

The prospect of playing with McDavid and/or Draisaitl is an exciting one for Strome, but exactly where he fits into the lineup will be determined over the next few weeks.

His ability to play both wing and center should give Edmonton flexibility to move other forwards — particularly Leon Draisaitl — around the lineup. Draisaitl spent significant time last season on a line with McDavid but he can also play in the middle and may be used as the Oilers’ No. 2 center at times throughout the season.

David Pastrnak is a star and the Bruins should be willing to pay him like one

Getty
Sep 9, 2017
As training camps draw closer all eyes in the NHL are starting to turn to the situation in Boston where restricted free agent David Pastrnak remains unsigned.

According to general manager Don Sweeney, there is no timetable on when a deal is going to be reached and there seems to be a bit of a gap between the two sides when it comes to the type of contract Pastrnak is going to get.

The Bruins have reportedly offered a seven-year deal worth around $6 million per year, while Pastrnak would reportedly prefer a deal closer to the eight-year pact Leon Draisaitl received from the Edmonton Oilers. Given their ages and overall production to this point, as well as the market for RFA’s of that skill level, it is not a completely unreasonable ask.

There are a couple of problems for the Bruins here, and a big one is simply the optics of the situation.

The Bruins have a 21-year-old player that appears to be on the verge of stardom in the NHL. He not only can be a young, cornerstone offensive player, he already is one. They also have more than enough salary cap room to fit him in.

What keeps the Bruins from getting the benefit of the doubt in this situation (at least from this perspective) is the track record they have in dealing with young, cornerstone offensive players. They tend to toss them aside, having traded Joe Thornton, Phil Kessel, Blake Wheeler, Tyler Seguin and standout defenseman Dougie Hamilton all within the past 12 years (and with three different general managers completing those trades). It creates the perception that the organization as a whole doesn’t properly value high end talent and would rather trade it away — often times for pennies on the dollar — than pay market value to keep it.

The argument against paying Pastrnak a deal similar to the one Draisaitl received, for example, is that the team is paying for potential. He might not pan out. It might not be a great value.

Pastrnak at this point in his career has one monster season and a couple of half seasons where he flashed star potential.

But his production puts him in some pretty rare and special company when it comes to impact players.

Over the past 20 years there have only been 10 players that have appeared in at least 170 games and scored at least 59 goals by the end of their age 20 season: Sidney Crosby, Ilya Kovalchuk, Steven Stamkos, Marian Gaborik, Jeff Skinner, Evander Kane, Jordan Staal, Vincent Lecavalier, Nathan MacKinnon and … David Pastrnak. The only player on that list that really didn’t continue on the same path that they showed early on has been Kane, and a lot of that has been due to injury and health.

What stands out about Pastrnak on that list is how little ice time it has taken him to reach that level compared to some of the others. Via Hockey-Reference.

On a per-minute basis his production is off the charts for someone his age.

Players that produce at this level at this age tend to be good enough to sustain it.

It’s not paying for potential. It’s paying for what a player will do for you instead of what a player has done for you.

The Bruins have been fortunate to get some tremendous bargains with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron over the years, and giving Pastrnak $7-8 million per season right now might look like a little bit of an overpay. But not every contract has to be below market value. Plus, if Pastrnak continues on his current path — and there is every reason to believe that he will given what he has done so far, his ability to generate shots and his possession numbers — that contract, too, could look like a bargain in the near future.

Horvat believes he is ‘just scratching the surface’

Getty
Sep 9, 2017
1 Comment

The Vancouver Canucks were finally able to sign restricted free agent Bo Horvat to a new contract on Friday, giving him a six-year, $33 million contract.

The team is obviously excited about what Horvat has accomplished and what he is capable of in the future with general manager Jim Benning calling him a “foundational player.”

Horvat, the team’s first-round pick in 2012, chosen with the pick that was acquired in the Cory Schneider trade with the New Jersey Devils, had his best year to date in 2016-17 by scoring 20 goals and recording 32 assists, leading the team in both goals and total points. It was the first time since the 2005-06 season that a player other than Henrik or Daniel Sedin finished as the team’s leading scorer (Markus Naslund was the leading scorer that year).

Just now entering his age 22 season, Horvat should be entering the portion of his career where he is capable of his best hockey, and that has to be an encouraging sign for the Canucks given what he has already shown. His production has improved steadily across the board every year that he has been in the league and this past season he took a big step toward being a reliable top-line scorer.

He believes that he is just now starting to scratch the surface.

Here he is talking about his new deal on Friday, via Sportsnet’s Iian MacIntyre:

“I did,” he said today. “(But) I think them signing me to a long-term deal means that they they have a lot of support for me and they believe in me. I’m really humbled by that and, obviously, I respect them for that.

“I think I’m just scratching the surface. I’ve only been in the league three years. These next six years is where I can really step up my game and prove myself.”

He was one of just 11 players age 21 or younger to score at least 20 goals and record at least 50 points this past season, joining a list that included Connor McDavid, Austin Matthews, Patrik Laine, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jack Eichel, William Nylander, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Drouin.

The bad news for the Canucks as a team is that are still looking at what will probably be another long season in 2017-18, especially as the Sedins get one year closer to retirement.

But Horvat, assuming he continues to develop as he has over his first three years in the league, is at least one player that should provide a little bit of hope for the future.

Alex Chiasson will join Capitals on tryout contract

Getty
Sep 9, 2017
After the Calgary Flames decided to not extend him a qualifying offer this summer, veteran forward Alex Chiasson became an unrestricted free agent. He remained unsigned throughout the entire offseason but will get an opportunity to make the Washington Capitals roster when he joins the team in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

The team announced his tryout deal on Saturday morning.

Chiasson, 26, appeared in 81 games for the Flames during the 2016-17 season, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists. He has also spent time with the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators in his career, scoring 50 goals in 320 games.

It has been a slow offseason for the Capitals as the salary cap has taken a lot of depth from a team that won back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies. The only real addition to the lineup has been Devante Smith-Pelly. Because of those subtractions — combined with the lack of moves to replace them — there is an opening in the Capitals lineup for a player like Chiasson to potentially step in.

Earlier this week the team signed defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka to a tryout contract. The Capitals lost Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt off of their blue line this summer.

Back on track? Penguins hire Kevin Stevens as scout

Getty
Sep 9, 2017
1 Comment

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former star Kevin Stevens as a special assignment scout.

The 52-year-old Stevens was a three-time All-Star during his 15-year career with five teams, including eight with the Penguins. Stevens helped Pittsburgh to consecutive Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. His 17 goals during the 1991 playoffs remain a franchise record.

Stevens will be based in Boston and will scout amateurs and college free agents for Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford.

Stevens was sentenced to probation and fined $10,000 in May after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey