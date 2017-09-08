Brent Burns figure via Funko

Your wallet trembles at second run of NHL Funko pop dolls

As stated when news of the first NHL set surfaced, Funko Pops! don’t quite hit my nerd buttons as much as they do for others. The duller ones look like non-profane “South Park” extras.

Oh, but even a non-believer can marvel at the figures that show extra personality/really capture the spirit of the personality they’re echoing.

So, that’s half the fun in picking favorites as the second edition was announced today.

Game 1: Which players can you make out from especially far away, like this tweet? Hint: most will probably guess the guy who was in this post’s main image.

Yep, the Brent Burns one is golden, especially since it opts for the “man bun” instead of the buns that showed up in ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

It’s remarkable how identifiable Brad Marchand‘s eyebrows apparently are, too.

Personally, the highlight might just be Erik Karlsson and his “silent movie villain” look:

via Funko

Anyway, it looks like fun stuff, especially if those figures are your jam. Or, really, even if they’re usually not.

(The minis might be too much for any human to resist.)

A bumpy summer got a lot worse recently for Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Anthony Stolarz, as the team announced that he’s out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The 23-year-old already saw increased (albeit likely expected) resistance to his ascension up the goalie depth chart with the addition of veteran netminder Brian Elliott. Even when healthy, Stolarz would be positioned behind Elliott and Michal Neuvirth, and that’s without any other netminders leapfrogging him.

Now his growth gets stunted by this injury, although he still has time to get back in the mix when it matters the most. Both Elliott and Neuvirth are on two-year contracts, so it’s clear that the window is most likely to open after this coming season, anyway.

Stolarz put up solid numbers in the AHL, but the towering goalie’s limited NHL work was quite impressive; he went 2-1-1 while managing a splendid .928 save percentage in seven appearances with the Flyers in 2016-17. Such work inspired some (PHT included) to wonder if he might be worth a longer look with the big club.

That day might come, but it could be a while for the 45th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft. Stolarz signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers back in July.

This setback opens up a chance for Leland Irving, a goalie who hasn’t lived up to being the 26th pick of the 2006 draft.

Mikhail Sergachev got his first taste of NHL action last season, when he played four games with the team that drafted him, the Montreal Canadiens.

But this 0ff-season brought about some major changes for the 19-year-old blue liner, as Montreal traded him to Tampa Bay for forward Jonathan Drouin.

After spending the month of October with the Canadiens last season, the team felt he needed to improve his game in junior, so they sent him back to the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, where he had 10 goals and 43 points in 50 regular season games. The Spitfires also hosted and won the Memorial Cup in 2017.

As magical as that championship run was for Sergachev and his teammates, the young defenseman is ready to take the next step in his career.

The ninth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft will face some competition in training camp. But with the players the Lightning currently have signed on the blue line, Sergachev should have a decent crack at making the final roster.

Victor Hedman, Anton Stralman, Brayden Coburn, Dan Girardi and Andrej Sustr are all locks to be on the team, but a strong camp could put Sergachev ahead of Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek (some would argue that Sergachev is already better than some of the guys that are “locks”).

The Vancouver Canucks and restricted free agent Bo Horvat are closing in on a long-term contract extension, per TSN hockey insiders Bob McKenzie and Pierre LeBrun.

According to LeBrun, the deal will be for six years and it’ll come with an annual average value of $5.5 million ($33 million total).

Update: The Canucks made the announcement official via their Twitter account.

“Bo has quickly become a foundational player on our team and we’re thrilled for him to be a part of what we’re building here long term,” GM Jim Benning said in a release. “His commitment and work ethic have helped his game improve each season. He’s already a leader on our team and a young player fans can be excited to watch for years to come.”

Horvat was the only player on the Canucks’ roster to finish the season with 20 goals. The 22-year-old also led the team in scoring, as he accumulated 52 points in 81 games.

The new contract makes Horvat the fourth-highest paid player on the team behind the Sedins ($7 million each) and Loui Eriksson ($6 million).

“It’s a great feeling to be able to continue my career for six more seasons in Vancouver and I’m grateful to the Aquilini family and Canucks management group for making this possible,” Horvat said. “Since being drafted by the Canucks, I have been welcomed by fans with open arms and I’m incredibly proud and fortunate to call this city and province home. I couldn’t be more excited to help this team win.”

The move means that the Canucks now have 15 forwards under contract for the upcoming season. Vancouver also has over $1.987 million in salary cap space.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) Even though Alex Ovechkin doesn’t want to talk about the upcoming season just yet, he got a chance Thursday to survey evidence of his 12 seasons with the Washington Capitals.

Another pair of NHL-sized rinks is set to go up in the suburbs next year, a testament to the so-called Ovechkin effect on the growth of hockey in the area.

“I don’t think it’s an `Ovechkin effect,”‘ Ovechkin said. “But it is nice to be part of it. It’s nice to be involved. And it’s nice to see how fast it grows. It’s just an unbelievable feeling when you see the place gets crazy. It’s amazing.”

Ovechkin talked in front of a construction site for The St. James, a planned sports complex that will focus on hockey and other athletic opportunities for children. Hockey has taken hold significantly in the D.C. area since Ovechkin arrived as a precocious teenager in 2005 who barely spoke English.

“It was very interesting for me when I just came here from Russia to find a new world, a new place,” Ovechkin said. “It was kind of hard decision for me and my family to come to D.C. because I was 19 years old. It was a different world for me. Different culture, different people, different atmosphere. But as soon as I get in here I start to feel like everybody love me, everybody can’t wait to see me on the ice.”

The Capitals have yet to make it past the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs during Ovechkin’s tenure, but that love affair hasn’t wavered. The popularity of the sport continues to rise locally even as Washington enters an uncertain period of Ovechkin’s career.

Ovechkin turns 32 on Sept. 17 and has four years left on his 13-year contract. With training camp starting next week, there aren’t many chances left at that elusive Cup.

These days Ovechkin talks about the past as much as he does the future.

“As soon as I step on the ice, I always knew we we’re going to have a good team, we’re going to have a great organization and the fans are going to come and we’re going to have a hockey town,” Ovechkin said. “It was a huge honor for me to be a part of it and you can see where the organization’s grown up. I hope this building is gonna be growing up the same like when I came here. It’s going to be famous and it’s going to be huge.”

 