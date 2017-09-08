Shea Weber races horse in delightfully odd McDonald’s ad (Video)

By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

There are plenty of reasons to compare Shea Weber to a horse, at least in figurative ways.

You may refer to him as a “horse” on the blueline, considering his rugged style and bulky workload. Perhaps it takes horse-like strength to fire a puck through a net with a memorable slapper at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Along the way, such parallels must have set off a light bulb for a very abstract thinker working for McDonald’s Canadian wing, as they decided to put together the bizarre-wonderful “Mighty” ad featuring Weber outracing a horse. Absorb that wonderful weirdness in the video above.

And, hey, there’s a making of video, too.

One might ultimately deem it “Certified Mighty Strange.”

Naturally, the Internet covered the joke bases here masterfully.

Islanders arena mess update: Bettman again shoots down Nassau talk

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The NHL held a Friday press conference to hype up the 2018 Winter Classic between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers, but the most interesting comments had little to do with an outdoor game.

(Although Jack Eichel watching the first-ever Winter Classic at age 11 is enlightening, and for most of us, a punch in our aging guts.)

While contract talks regarding Eichel came up – he again stated that playing out his contract year is no big deal – the other intriguing subject was not related to the Rangers or Sabres. Newsday’s Steve Zipay and Jim Baumbach report that, once again, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that he doesn’t think Nassau Coliseum would make sense for the New York Islanders, even as merely a temporary venue.

“Ultimately, whether or not the Islanders want to consider that and bring it to the league or something, you’ve had to ask them about it,” Bettman said. “But my gut reaction is it’s not a viable option.”

Before we try to dig through some of the dizzying aspects of the Islanders’ current situation, note that Bettman said that this is his gut reaction. He didn’t mark the situation downright as impossible altogether. Perhaps there would be room for convincing, though it sounds like it would be an uphill battle.

Even with that slightly optimistic aside in mind, it’s worth noting that it takes a lot of wind out of sails for Bettman to seem disinterested in the idea of merely having a few games at Nassau, as Baumbach also highlights. Such a thought makes Bettman’s latest comments that much more troubling than what he said back in April.

It’s no secret that the Islanders’ shaky arena situation is making a contract extension more difficult to work out with John Tavares. How many star players want to be a part of a team that resembles a struggling college student bouncing among friends’ couches?

As with many ownership and arena situations, things can be tricky. Getting a few positive breaks doesn’t necessarily guarantee that all will work out, especially with the scary timeline of Tavares only having one season remaining on his current contract.

Some dates to remember

It wasn’t all about killing hope for the Islanders fans back in April, as Bettman gave a tentative thumbs up to two possibilities: an arena on land near Belmont Park or one next to Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

The array of possible deadlines and hiccups can be confusing, but a few dates stand out as of today.

For one thing, a Belmont proposal would need to happen soon, as Sept. 28 could be an informative date in the process.

Zipay and Baumbach’s Newsday report notes that the state doesn’t have a timeline for a decision, and a Jan. 30 date that might sound far-off today could come frighteningly soon for the Islanders:

If either the Islanders or Barclays Center want to opt out of their 25-year license agreement, they are contractually obligated to do so by Jan. 30. That means that the Islanders may not know their longterm future when that deadline arrives.

In an ideal scenario where the Islanders get an arena plan in full motion, they’d likely still need to spend a significant chunk of time playing somewhere else as that arena is built. More realistic situations could call for increased certainty well into 2018.

With that in mind, two other key dates could be the 2017-18 trade deadline (usually late February/early March) and the summer of 2018, when Tavares’ current contract expires.

If they don’t know where they’re playing by the trade deadline, would that prompt them to avoid losing Tavares for nothing? Would they be able to move enough in the right direction to buy time in one way or another?

***

The Islanders’ arena situation is becoming winding and frustrating enough to feel in some ways like the Coyotes’ seemingly eternal issues. The added wrinkle for the Islanders is the threat of it scaring away Tavares.

This story is by no means over, but Bettman’s comments once again make it seem like the big events won’t take place on Long Island.

Check out that Newsday story for more details on this confusing and rather nerve-wracking situation.

Flyers goalie prospect Anthony Stolarz out indefinitely (knee surgery)

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

A bumpy summer got a lot worse recently for Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Anthony Stolarz, as the team announced that he’s out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The 23-year-old already saw increased (albeit likely expected) resistance to his ascension up the goalie depth chart with the addition of veteran netminder Brian Elliott. Even when healthy, Stolarz would be positioned behind Elliott and Michal Neuvirth, and that’s without any other netminders leapfrogging him.

Now his growth gets stunted by this injury, although he still has time to get back in the mix when it matters the most. Both Elliott and Neuvirth are on two-year contracts, so it’s clear that the window is most likely to open after this coming season, anyway.

Stolarz put up solid numbers in the AHL, but the towering goalie’s limited NHL work was quite impressive; he went 2-1-1 while managing a splendid .928 save percentage in seven appearances with the Flyers in 2016-17. Such work inspired some (PHT included) to wonder if he might be worth a longer look with the big club.

That day might come, but it could be a while for the 45th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft. Stolarz signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers back in July.

This setback opens up a chance for Leland Irving, a goalie who hasn’t lived up to being the 26th pick of the 2006 draft.

Your wallet trembles at second run of NHL Funko pop dolls

Brent Burns figure via Funko
By James O'BrienSep 8, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
13 Comments

As stated when news of the first NHL set surfaced, Funko Pops! don’t quite hit my nerd buttons as much as they do for others. The duller ones look like non-profane “South Park” extras.

Oh, but even a non-believer can marvel at the figures that show extra personality/really capture the spirit of the personality they’re echoing.

So, that’s half the fun in picking favorites as the second edition was announced today.

Game 1: Which players can you make out from especially far away, like this tweet? Hint: most will probably guess the guy who was in this post’s main image.

Yep, the Brent Burns one is golden, especially since it opts for the “man bun” instead of the buns that showed up in ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

It’s remarkable how identifiable Brad Marchand‘s eyebrows apparently are, too.

Personally, the highlight might just be Erik Karlsson and his “silent movie villain” look:

via Funko

Anyway, it looks like fun stuff, especially if those figures are your jam. Or, really, even if they’re usually not.

(The minis might be too much for any human to resist.)

‘Going back to junior is not an option’: Sergachev feels ready to stick with Bolts

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 8, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mikhail Sergachev got his first taste of NHL action last season, when he played four games with the team that drafted him, the Montreal Canadiens.

But this 0ff-season brought about some major changes for the 19-year-old blue liner, as Montreal traded him to Tampa Bay for forward Jonathan Drouin.

After spending the month of October with the Canadiens last season, the team felt he needed to improve his game in junior, so they sent him back to the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, where he had 10 goals and 43 points in 50 regular season games. The Spitfires also hosted and won the Memorial Cup in 2017.

As magical as that championship run was for Sergachev and his teammates, the young defenseman is ready to take the next step in his career.

The ninth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft will face some competition in training camp. But with the players the Lightning currently have signed on the blue line, Sergachev should have a decent crack at making the final roster.

Victor Hedman, Anton Stralman, Brayden Coburn, Dan Girardi and Andrej Sustr are all locks to be on the team, but a strong camp could put Sergachev ahead of Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek (some would argue that Sergachev is already better than some of the guys that are “locks”).