Ovechkin amazed by rapid growth of hockey in D.C. area

Associated PressSep 8, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) Even though Alex Ovechkin doesn’t want to talk about the upcoming season just yet, he got a chance Thursday to survey evidence of his 12 seasons with the Washington Capitals.

Another pair of NHL-sized rinks is set to go up in the suburbs next year, a testament to the so-called Ovechkin effect on the growth of hockey in the area.

“I don’t think it’s an `Ovechkin effect,”‘ Ovechkin said. “But it is nice to be part of it. It’s nice to be involved. And it’s nice to see how fast it grows. It’s just an unbelievable feeling when you see the place gets crazy. It’s amazing.”

Ovechkin talked in front of a construction site for The St. James, a planned sports complex that will focus on hockey and other athletic opportunities for children. Hockey has taken hold significantly in the D.C. area since Ovechkin arrived as a precocious teenager in 2005 who barely spoke English.

“It was very interesting for me when I just came here from Russia to find a new world, a new place,” Ovechkin said. “It was kind of hard decision for me and my family to come to D.C. because I was 19 years old. It was a different world for me. Different culture, different people, different atmosphere. But as soon as I get in here I start to feel like everybody love me, everybody can’t wait to see me on the ice.”

The Capitals have yet to make it past the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs during Ovechkin’s tenure, but that love affair hasn’t wavered. The popularity of the sport continues to rise locally even as Washington enters an uncertain period of Ovechkin’s career.

Ovechkin turns 32 on Sept. 17 and has four years left on his 13-year contract. With training camp starting next week, there aren’t many chances left at that elusive Cup.

These days Ovechkin talks about the past as much as he does the future.

“As soon as I step on the ice, I always knew we we’re going to have a good team, we’re going to have a great organization and the fans are going to come and we’re going to have a hockey town,” Ovechkin said. “It was a huge honor for me to be a part of it and you can see where the organization’s grown up. I hope this building is gonna be growing up the same like when I came here. It’s going to be famous and it’s going to be huge.”

 

Canucks sign ‘foundational player’ Bo Horvat to six-year, $33 million contract (Updated)

By Joey AlfieriSep 8, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT
The Vancouver Canucks and restricted free agent Bo Horvat are closing in on a long-term contract extension, per TSN hockey insiders Bob McKenzie and Pierre LeBrun.

According to LeBrun, the deal will be for six years and it’ll come with an annual average value of $5.5 million ($33 million total).

Update: The Canucks made the announcement official via their Twitter account.

“Bo has quickly become a foundational player on our team and we’re thrilled for him to be a part of what we’re building here long term,” GM Jim Benning said in a release. “His commitment and work ethic have helped his game improve each season. He’s already a leader on our team and a young player fans can be excited to watch for years to come.”

Horvat was the only player on the Canucks’ roster to finish the season with 20 goals. The 22-year-old also led the team in scoring, as he accumulated 52 points in 81 games.

The new contract makes Horvat the fourth-highest paid player on the team behind the Sedins ($7 million each) and Loui Eriksson ($6 million).

“It’s a great feeling to be able to continue my career for six more seasons in Vancouver and I’m grateful to the Aquilini family and Canucks management group for making this possible,” Horvat said. “Since being drafted by the Canucks, I have been welcomed by fans with open arms and I’m incredibly proud and fortunate to call this city and province home. I couldn’t be more excited to help this team win.”

The move means that the Canucks now have 15 forwards under contract for the upcoming season. Vancouver also has over $1.987 million in salary cap space.

Report: Upshall to attend Canucks training camp on PTO

By Joey AlfieriSep 8, 2017, 9:04 AM EDT
Scottie Upshall has been searching for his latest NHL opportunity, and it sounds like he’s found one.

According to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy, Upshall has accepted a professional tryout from the Vancouver Canucks.

The 33-year-old spent the last two seasons with the St. Louis Blues. Last year, he had 10 goals, eight assists and 45 penalty minutes in 73 games.

“There’s a hunger with staying in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, helping a team get to the next level. I’ve done that my whole career,” Upshall told the Toronto Sun in August.

“I had a great year last year. It was my best year in five years. I played every game in the playoffs and had a lot of success playing a two-way game and being a penalty killer.”

You’d think that he’d have a decent chance of coming away with a contract on a rebuilding Vancouver team, but the Canucks currently have a lot of forwards on the roster. The Sedin twins, Loui Eriksson, Brandon Sutter, Sam Gagner, Sam Gagner, Derek Dorsett, Thomas Vanek, Sven Baertschi, Brock Boeser, Markus Granlund, Alexander Burmistrov, Brendan Gaunce, Anton Rodin, Reid Boucher, Michael Chaput and Jayson Megna all already have contracts going into training camp. That list doesn’t even include Bo Horvat, who is a restricted free agent right now.

A lot of those players can be sent to the minors with no cap repercussions, but that’s still a lot of players Upshall will have to beat out just to earn a contract.

Habs prospect Reway: ‘It’s going to be difficult’ in comeback from heart condition

Associated PressSep 7, 2017, 11:38 PM EDT
BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) Martin Reway was happy just to be on the ice with other prospects when the Montreal Canadiens opened rookie camp Thursday.

The 22-year-old Slovak missed a full season recovering from a heart problem, setting back the development of one of the most gifted players in the Canadiens’ system.

Reway would not say exactly what the illness was, other than it was a virus that put him in hospital for a month and required most of a year to overcome.

“After a long time, it’s a great opportunity for me to be back,” the 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward said. “I know it’s going to be difficult to get on track again but I’m working hard in practice here, trying to get better and I’m hoping it’s going to go as quickly as possible.”

The Canadiens are just as anxious to see what effect a year off has had on Reway, who dazzled while leading underdog Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2015 world junior championship.

He was drafted in the fourth round in 2013, while he was putting up 112 points in 90 games over two seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He later played for Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic and had a short stint with Fribourg in Switzerland before falling ill.

Doctors found a problem during a routine checkup a week before Reway was to leave for the Canadiens’ rookie camp last summer.

“I didn’t feel well so they kept me there and found out I had a serious problem with the heart, so I had to rest,” he said. “I had high fever. It happened so quickly I don’t know. I wasn’t able to do any workouts or any movements in the first three or four months. When you’re a hockey player, you know how hard it is to stop doing what you love. I had to rest up for a bit. But when you come back, you’re more excited, I think.”

Reway spent the season resting and resuming the economics studies he’d let slide when he joined Gatineau. He described his year as a “bore,” adding “I hope I’m not going to have to study any more because I’m not interested. I spent more time with my family. That was the positive part of the virus.”

Now he wants to make up for lost time. Reway received the green light by Canadiens doctors to resume skating five weeks ago and was working out with a Slovak team before heading to camp.

On the first day, he didn’t look up to full speed but said his fitness will come gradually. He’s to take part in the main camp next week. It would be a longshot for him to make the NHL club this season, so he’s expected to begin the season with team’s AHL affiliate, which starting this season will be based nearby in Laval.

“I was surprised that my hands weren’t as bad as I expected,” he said. “Obviously, the legs, the cardio, weren’t that good, but that’s understandable after a year of not playing.

“Now I think it’s getting better every day that I’m on the ice. I believed all the time that I was going to come back. Sometimes in life, the things that happen to you, you can’t change. You have to fight it. I’m really happy I came through. It’s a good experience for me and I hope nobody’s going to see the difference.”

Reway said no longer needs to take medication and is confident there should be no further problems with his heart.

Reway was among 23 prospects in camp. They leave Friday for a rookie tournament in Toronto against Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators hopefuls.

Erixon will attend Devils training camp on a PTO

By Cam TuckerSep 7, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
After spending the last two seasons in the American Hockey League, Tim Erixon will be given a chance to crack an NHL lineup for this season.

The 26-year-old defenseman has been signed to a professional tryout and will attend training camp with the New Jersey Devils, the team announced Thursday.

Selected 23rd overall by the Calgary Flames in 2009, Erixon has yet to make the leap to the NHL on a full-time basis. He played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for each of the last two years, scoring four goals and 17 points in 54 games this past season.

The Devils have added Mirco Mueller and college free agent Will Butcher to their defensive unit for the upcoming season. However, 23-year-old blue liner and restricted free agent Damon Severson remains without a contract, with training camps set to open next week.

Erixon has played in 93 career NHL games, with stops in New York, Columbus, Chicago and Toronto.

 