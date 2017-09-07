Getty

‘We want to win the Stanley Cup right now’: Seth Jones believes Jackets can make a run

By Joey AlfieriSep 7, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT
After finishing with the second-to-worst record in the Eastern Conference in 2015-16, the Columbus Blue Jackets stunned the hockey world by accumulating 108 points last season.

Unfortunately for Columbus, they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that doesn’t mean expectations aren’t sky-high for them.

“We want to win the Stanley Cup right now,” defenseman Seth Jones said, per NHL.com.

“We’ve come a long way, I’ll say that. When I got to Columbus you knew it was in the room. You knew the core. You knew the values of the team. You knew the leadership and you knew it was there. But last year, we definitely translated it to the ice.”

The Jackets were led by last season’s Vezina Trophy winner, Sergei Bobrovsky. With Bobrovsky between the pipes, a group of talented defensemen like Jones and Zach Werenski, and forwards like Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Brandon Dubinsky, Brandon Saad and Boone Jenner, Columbus was able to be competitive all year.

This off-season, they sent Saad to Chicago for Artemi Panarin, who is less imposing physically but more dynamic offensively.

Even with the addition of Panarin, the Blue Jackets are aware that they’ll need to bring their best effort forward every night if they want to be in the hunt for the Metropolitan Division.

“We’re not catching any teams off guard this year and we all know that,” Jones said.

“We came a long way from the year before. But it wasn’t good enough. We have to be that much better to be at the top of the league, where we want to be.”

By Joey AlfieriSep 7, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT
Last season didn’t go as planned for defenseman Jared Cowen.

After undergoing hip surgery for the third time, he was bought out by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and was forced to sit out the entire 2016-17 season.

This off-season, Cowen was able to land a professional tryout with the Colorado Avalanche, who have some gaping holes on their blue line.

Even though the Avs currently have just three defensemen signed to one-way contracts (Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie and Mark Barberio), Cowen knows he has a lot to prove if he wants to stick around for the year.

“I had few offers to select from, and the opportunity here — I know it’s not what they want, but good for me — there’s an opportunity to make the squad after not playing last year. I’m happy about that,” Cowen said, per the Denver Post.

“I just know I have a lot of work to do here to make it. Hopefully it works out.”

The 26-year-old was drafted ninth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. Unfortunately for him, injuries have always seemed to prevent him from taking the next step in his once promising career.

After playing 82 games in his first full NHL season, Cowen hasn’t been able to stay healthy. From 2012-13 to 2015-16, he only suited up in 166 of a possible 328 games.

The 6-foo-5, 240-pound rearguard is hoping that his days of sitting out due to injury are over.

“I’ve done a lot of rehab, more than I’d like, but hoping that’s all behind me now.”

Report: Skille agrees to terms with KHL’s Dinamo Minsk

By Cam TuckerSep 7, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
Jack Skille is on his way to Russia to continue his playing career, according to a report Thursday.

The former seventh overall pick spent last season with the Vancouver Canucks after making the club on a professional tryout last fall. He appeared in 55 games for a struggling Canucks team, scoring five goals and nine points while playing on a one-year contract.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of last season, the 30-year-old winger has since agreed to terms with Dinamo Minsk in the KHL, according to Igor Eronko of Sport-Express.

Skille has played 368 regular season games in the NHL, with stops in Chicago, Florida, Columbus, Colorado and Vancouver.

Report: George Parros will be new head of NHL’s Department of Player Safety (Updated)

By Joey AlfieriSep 7, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
Former NHL tough guy George Parros will reportedly become the key decision maker of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Stephane Quintal, who had been serving as the senior vice-president, has been the lead voice when it comes to suspensions over the last three years.

Update: The NHL has made this official, naming Parros as the new senior vice-president of player safety.

“George possesses one of the brightest and most innovative young minds in our game,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. “He has immersed himself in all aspects of Player Safety during the last 12 months and his selection to run this department not only will maintain the stability and consistency in decision-making that have been essential to the Department’s success but also will enable it to continue evolving in step with our game.”

Although Parros will now be in charge of handing out discipline, Friedman reports that Quintal will be staying in the department to help with Parros’ transition. Also, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Quintal will see his role expand within the league office.

Parros officially joined the Department of Player Safety on this date one year ago. At the time, he was named the director, player safety.

“It’s an interesting opportunity to not only watch a lot of hockey and remain in the sport, but kind of affect what’s going on in the sport in a way that things move forward,” Parros said last year, per NHL.com. “You’re trying educate the players, and the thing that best suits me for the job is that I’ve played the game for a long time and played as physical as anybody else, perhaps more so, and never once got fined or suspended.”

Prior to turning pro in 2002-03, he spent four years playing college hockey at Princeton University.

In his story, Friedman also mentioned that there could be more changes coming to the department, as Chris Pronger’s spot still hasn’t been filled by anyone. There are rumblings that recently retired forward Shane Doan could be in line to fill that role.

Tavares says contract situation is ‘more complicated’ than people realize

By Joey AlfieriSep 7, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT
It looks like the New York Islanders will go into this season with the face of their franchise set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

That doesn’t mean that John Tavares won’t sign an extension with the club at some point during the regular season, but as of right now, he hasn’t put pen to paper.

There’s no denying that Tavares is the most important player on the roster. Without him, the Islanders would be in a really, really, tough spot. Tavares knows that, management knows that and the fans know that better than anybody.

“Things are a lot more complicated than (the fans) think,” the Islanders captain said, per NHL.com. “I think everyone’s situation is different, everyone’s circumstances are different, but you look at some of the situations with guys in similar situations that I’m in, it doesn’t always happen the first day or that first month. It takes time. It’s a big decision in your life and you want to make sure you’re thorough and you understand everything going forward, so I think anybody making any decision like this in life would approach it the same way.”

Obviously, if he does hit the open market, every team would want to bring him into the fold. Players of his caliber just don’t hit free agency anymore. Even Steven Stamkos, who was days away from free agency last year, decided to stay in Tampa Bay instead of bolting to another club. Will Tavares do the same?

A franchise player who is a pending unrestricted free agent could easily become a distraction for the player and the team. The Islanders and Tavares will have to overcome that daily speculation from the media, which isn’t always easy.

“I think it becomes a distraction if you let it become a distraction. I don’t try to listen too much to what’s been written or said. I think you make your own judgments, you handle everything in your own way and you go out there and play the game that you’ve been playing since you were 3 years old. I think I’ve been here long enough, a lot of the guys know me and know who I am. I’m not going to try to change any of that.”