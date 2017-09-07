Gionta still considering options with NHL training camps approaching

With NHL training camps beginning next week and free agents either signing late-summer deals or professional tryouts, Brian Gionta is still without a team for the upcoming season.

His agent, Steve Bartlett, recently spoke to the Buffalo News about that, indicating interest in his client from teams, though specific details weren’t publicly revealed.

“Gio has not made any final decision on his future,” Bartlett told the Buffalo News. “We have had a number of teams that have indicated they would sign him, but he is not sure right now which if any offer he would accept.

“He will continue to prepare as though he will play, and we will see how things play out here over the next couple weeks.”

Gionta wrapped up a three-year, $12.75 million deal with the Buffalo Sabres at the end of last season, eventually making him a free agent at the beginning of July.

He’s now 38 years old, with 1,006 career regular season games played. His tenure in Buffalo included two seasons in which he hit 35 points, while scoring 15 goals last season.