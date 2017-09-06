The ‘Canes will have a captain in 2017-18

For the first time in over a year, someone on the Carolina Hurricanes roster will have a “C” on their jersey when the season begins next month.

The ‘Canes, who haven’t had a captain since trading Eric Staal away in Feb. of 2016, used four alternates last year (Jordan Staal, Jeff Skinner, Victor Rask and Justin Faulk).

Although we don’t know who the captain will be just yet, head coach Bill Peters wants the decision to be made by the group, not just one person.

“It will be a group decision,” Peters said, per the News & Observer. “I think it’s important to get everybody’s ideas. When you ask people, not only do I ask them but I also ask them why? Give me an example of why you picked that guy. Give me another one. Give me an example of how he showed leadership.

“Someone is going to wear one, for sure. Our leadership group is fine and we’ve got real good candidates. They’ll all provide leadership whether they wear a letter or not.”

Staal, Skinner, Rask and Faulk are all quality candidates, but free-agent acquisition Justin Williams might also be in the mix. Williams is new to this group of Hurricanes, but this is his second go-round with the club. He was a big part of the Carolina team that won the Stanley Cup in 2006.

A decision is expected sometime before the start of the season.