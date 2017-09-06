Okposo is ‘happy to be back’ after dealing with scary concussion-related symptoms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo happily looks to the future now that he’s fully recovered from concussion-related symptoms which nearly derailed his career in March.
Saying he’s not dwelling on the past, Okposo was eager to rejoin the Sabres after skating with numerous teammates for practice a little more than a week before the team opens training camp. Though he’s has been skating for much of the summer, Tuesday marked his first time on the ice in Buffalo since being hospitalized late last season.
“It was obviously a tough situation, a tough road,” Okposo said. “I’m just happy to be back and happy to be able to play again, and play at a high level.”
He acknowledged questioning if he would ever get better before he started feeling “clear” in May.
“It was definitely a scary thing,” Okposo said. “Your mind starts to question a lot of things.”
In a letter posted on the Sabres website in July, Okposo wrote he began losing weight and had difficulty sleeping after what he described as “a routine hit” in practice. He played one game before the symptoms worsened.
Okposo then spent nearly a week in Buffalo General Hospital’s Neuro Surgical ICU to be stabilized in April.
The 29-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota, had 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points in 65 games during his first season with Buffalo. Okposo signed a $42 million, seven-year contract with the Sabres in free agency last year.
With Hurricane Irma threatening to hit Florida, the Panthers and BB&T Center have pledged their support for the community and announced preparation plans for the storm.
From the Panthers on Wednesday:
During the storm, BB&T Center will serve as an emergency vehicle staging site for various public service entities, as well as a tactical operation site for Florida Power and Light. Post storm, BB&T Center has been identified as a Broward County Logistical Staging Area. BB&T Center stands willing and able to support any needs determined by the City of Sunrise and Broward County.
“We are here and ready to support our Florida family, Broward County and the City of Sunrise as the community prepares for Irma’s possible landfall,” said Florida Panthers Owner Vincent J. Viola. “Service to the community and family are in the DNA of our organization.”
BB&T Center has established a hotline at 954-835-8911. Individuals are encouraged to call the hotline for the most up to date information regarding BB&T Center.
The Panthers were slated to be one of four teams competing in a prospects tournament in Florida, beginning Saturday and running through to Tuesday. The Capitals, Lightning and Predators were also scheduled to take part in the event, however, it was officially cancelled Wednesday, with the storm threatening to strike Florida over the weekend.
Hurricane Irma, which has already slammed into Caribbean islands, is currently listed as a Category 5 storm.
A state of emergency has been declared in Florida.
“We encourage our fans, staff and members of our community to prepare wisely and stay safe throughout the duration of this storm,” said Panthers president and CEO Matthew Caldwell. “Our strength as a community will guide us the through the difficult times ahead.”
For the first time in over a year, someone on the Carolina Hurricanes roster will have a “C” on their jersey when the season begins next month.
The ‘Canes, who haven’t had a captain since trading Eric Staal away in Feb. of 2016, used four alternates last year (Jordan Staal, Jeff Skinner, Victor Rask and Justin Faulk).
Although we don’t know who the captain will be just yet, head coach Bill Peters wants the decision to be made by the group, not just one person.
“It will be a group decision,” Peters said, per the News & Observer. “I think it’s important to get everybody’s ideas. When you ask people, not only do I ask them but I also ask them why? Give me an example of why you picked that guy. Give me another one. Give me an example of how he showed leadership.
“Someone is going to wear one, for sure. Our leadership group is fine and we’ve got real good candidates. They’ll all provide leadership whether they wear a letter or not.”
Staal, Skinner, Rask and Faulk are all quality candidates, but free-agent acquisition Justin Williams might also be in the mix. Williams is new to this group of Hurricanes, but this is his second go-round with the club. He was a big part of the Carolina team that won the Stanley Cup in 2006.
A decision is expected sometime before the start of the season.
One of the major questions facing the Winnipeg Jets this off-season appears to now have an answer.
That question had to do with the futures of general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and coach Paul Maurice, as they entered the final year of their respective contracts.
According to reports on Wednesday, both Cheveldayoff and Maurice have been given contract extensions, with Darren Dreger of TSN adding they were multi-year deals.
The Jets have yet to make any official confirmation or announcement.
Since moving from Atlanta to Winnipeg for the beginning of the 2011-12 season, the Jets have made the playoffs only once.
Maurice took over from Claude Noel midway through the 2013-14 season and was behind the bench when Winnipeg advanced to the post-season the following year.
Cheveldayoff has been GM of the Jets since their move to Winnipeg.
While the team and its fans have endured missing the playoffs in five of the last six years, the organization has been able to stockpile plenty of young, talented prospects, with the likes of Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Jacob Trouba each making a significant impact on the roster since making it to the NHL.
This summer, the Jets took a step to try to improve their goaltending by signing free agent Steve Mason.
Trade speculation involving Matt Duchene has been rampant for months, with Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic recently confirming he’ll continue to listen to trade offers from other clubs.
According to multiple reports, Duchene was absent from a voluntary skate on Tuesday, as players hit the ice for a practice led by Avalanche team captain Gabriel Landeskog.
That has raised the question about whether the 26-year-old center — selected third overall by Colorado in 2009 — will be with the Avalanche when training camp opens next week.
From TSN.ca:
With Duchene languishing near the top of TSN’s Trade Bait board since early last season, the situation has hung over the centre and the Avalanche like a dark cloud.
Now, it seems possible Duchene’s relationship with the Avalanche may not heal with the benefit of a long summer.
When asked Tuesday night by TSN whether Duchene planned to report to Avalanche training camp, Duchene’s agent – Pat Brisson of CAA Sports – responded: “All I want to say is, for the moment Matt is skating in Toronto.”
Duchene did not return a request for comment. He attended a wedding in Vail, Colo., over the weekend, but spent most of the summer training in his hometown of Haliburton, Ont.
Duchene has tried to remain “relaxed” about trade rumors, which have persisted after he struggled offensively last season and the Avalanche suffered an overall embarrassing campaign with just 48 points. Colorado has regressed significantly from that 112-point 2013-14 season, with former coach Patrick Roy calling out the leadership group just a few months before he suddenly resigned.
“I talked a little bit with Dutchy. He’s not here; that’s not a secret,” Landeskog told the Denver Post. “But we’ll have to wait and see. As of right now, he’s a part of the Avalanche organization and we all expect him to be here when training camp starts. I don’t really know what else to tell you right now.”