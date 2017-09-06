Louis Domingue’s new goalie mask has been stolen

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Rangers have hired former players Brian Leetch and Brad Richards as advisers.
General manager Jeff Gorton announced the hires Tuesday. Leetch and Richards will work on prospect development and assist with on-ice development for the Rangers and their top affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack.
These are the latest moves in an offseason that already included former captain and assistant general manager Chris Drury taking over GM duties in Hartford and New York hiring longtime NHL head coach Lindy Ruff as an assistant on Alain Vigneault’s staff.
Leetch played parts of 17 seasons with the Rangers during his Hall of Fame career and was the top defenseman on the team that broke the franchise’s Stanley Cup drought in 1994. Richards played three seasons in New York from 2011-2014, helping the Rangers reach the 2014 Cup Final.
Francois Allaire, a goalie coach who made a huge impact on the sport of hockey, has retired after 32 years working in the NHL, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie.
Allaire’s most famous pupil was Patrick Roy, whom he worked with during his run as the first Montreal Canadiens goalie coach from 1984-1996. Roy is credited with popularizing the “hybrid butterfly” style, but Allaire deserves credit in sculpting that style as well, and in turn influencing many netminders (particularly French-Canadian ones).
As Corey Hirsch noted in a handy breakdown of goalie styles for Sportsnet in 2016, Allaire deserves some credit for modifying his methods once he mentored the likes of Jean-Sebastien Giguere with the Anaheim Ducks (and then the Toronto Maple Leafs). Allaire and Giguere employed a “blocking” technique that appealed to bigger goalies who might not be the most athletic of the bunch.
This style arrived when Allaire, in the early-2000s, took Jean-Sebastian Giguere of the Anaheim Ducks and adapted the Butterfly Hybrid he originally created. Allaire turned it into a style in which there would be very little chance for error, and even the least athletic goalies could successfully employ. It is all about using the centre of the body as the biggest blocking area and covering the ice at all times.
Allaire’s final years came with the Colorado Avalanche, overseeing the likes of Semyon Varlamov (likely with a good word from Patrick Roy).
Allaire also gets bonus points for being the target of Brian Burke’s ire during his Maple Leafs days. Allaire deserves credit for evolving his methods, yet at least some wondered if the game finally passed him by.
“The position has evolved in the last three to five years,” Burke said in 2012, via the Toronto Star. “Nobody plays the classic stand-up anymore either. Everything advances.”
Mile High Hockey notes that Allaire’s retirement comes to at least some surprise as it relates to his most recent employer, the Colorado Avalanche.
Lavoie and others argue for Allaire to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and it’s difficult to argue with that rationale, even if you give Roy and Giguere the bulk of the credit for their peak moments. Francois and his brother Benoit Allaire both made an impact on the sport, whatever way you slice it.
This post’s main image nicely captures something of a “goalie tree” for both Roy, and to some extent, Allaire. You can see Allaire himself in the Getty photo below:
Francois Allaire was also an author of hockey books, including “The Hockey Goalie’s Complete Guide: An Indispensable Development Plan” from 2009.
There were a few surprising moves during the off-season, but no transaction was more shocking than the Blackhawks trading Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Since coming into the league two years ago, Panarin had shown that he was a dynamic offensive talent that could produce on a nightly basis.
The 25-year-old scored 30 and 31 goals, and 77 and 74 points since coming to the NHL in 2015-16.
As good as he’d been for the ‘Hawks, management knew that once his contract expired after the 2018-19 season, there would be little chance of them being able to sign him to a long-term deal. That’s why they dealt him for Brandon Saad, who has four years remaining on his current contract.
Panarin spent most of his time in Chicago on a line with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov. Some have suggested that Panarin’s high offensive totals are inflated because he played with Kane. Understandably, those kinds of opinions annoy the Russian winger.
“Throughout my career, including Russia in my very last season, people always say I am playing because of somebody else,” Panarin said, per NHL.com. “Nobody remembers how I played prior to the last couple of years. I am used to it and I am not paying attention to it. I get a little bit angry at it.”
During his final year in the KHL, he scored an impressive 26 goals and 62 points in 54 games with St. Petersburg SKA. He was well-surrounded on that team, as Ilya Kovalchuk, Vadim Shipachyov (now with the Golden Knights) and Evgeny Dadonov (now with the Panthers) were all on the roster. But it was Panarin who led the team in goals and points in 2014-15.
“It should be noted that Patrick Kane had a couple of his best seasons of his career too playing with Artemi, so it goes both ways,” said Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen.
“He’s definitely not a one-dimensional player as a shooter. He’s also a great passer and creates offense by beating people 1-on-1 with his skill and speed and quickness, but also with a great pass. He’s shown that type of chemistry with Kane, who’s an excellent passer as well.”
Vinik, Lightning donate $1M for Hurricane Harvey relief
Here’s hoping that Hurricane Irma doesn’t cause similar problems for the Lightning, Florida Panthers, and beyond. As far as that goes, the Bolts are keeping an eye on how the storm might disrupt certain team functions.