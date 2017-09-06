Golden Knights unveil Pickard’s new fan-designed goalie mask

Brooks Laich has previously maintained that he wants another shot at making an NHL lineup. At 34 years of age, it appears he will at least get another opportunity.

According to Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider, Laich is expected to attend L.A. Kings training camp on a professional tryout.

After spending most of his career with the Washington Capitals, Laich was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2015-16 season.

Laich spent most of last season in the Maple Leafs organization but didn’t get into an NHL game, instead playing 27 times — with one goal and nine points — with the AHL Marlies.

He was placed on waivers by Toronto last October and cleared. He was eventually waived again, and seemed adamant at the time that he still had plenty to offer to a possible Stanley Cup contending team.

The Kings have missed the playoffs in two of the last three years, after a previous span of two Stanley Cup titles in three years.

Last season was particularly disappointing for the organization. As a result, the Kings have had a busy offseason, firing Dean Lombardi and Darryl Sutter and naming Rob Blake as general manager, Luc Robitaille as president and John Stevens as the head coach.

Following such significant turnover behind the bench and in the front office, the Kings are expected to bring in a few players on professional tryouts, including Laich, Brandon Prust, Chris Lee and Andrei Loktionov.