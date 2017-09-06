Golden Knights unveil Pickard’s new fan-designed goalie mask

Being part of a new team calls for a newly designed goalie mask.
On Wednesday, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights unveiled Calvin Pickard‘s new mask, which is fan-designed by six different finalists and a grand prize winner from a team contest that ran last month.
From NHL.com:
“I received so many great designs and submissions that I couldn’t pick just one,” said Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Calvin Pickard. “My new Golden Knights mask incorporates elements from six different finalists, as well as a complete drawing from the grand prize winner. This was a fun and unique way to engage with the Golden Knights community.”
Grand prize winner Shawn Hickey submitted a design with a medieval knight overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and the Golden Knights primary logo on the crown of the mask. Both elements are featured on Pickard’s mask.
The Golden Knights selected Pickard with the first selection in the 2017 expansion draft. He was later joined in Vegas by veteran puck stopper Marc-Andre Fleury.
Brooks Laich has previously maintained that he wants another shot at making an NHL lineup. At 34 years of age, it appears he will at least get another opportunity.
According to Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider, Laich is expected to attend L.A. Kings training camp on a professional tryout.
After spending most of his career with the Washington Capitals, Laich was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2015-16 season.
Laich spent most of last season in the Maple Leafs organization but didn’t get into an NHL game, instead playing 27 times — with one goal and nine points — with the AHL Marlies.
He was placed on waivers by Toronto last October and cleared. He was eventually waived again, and seemed adamant at the time that he still had plenty to offer to a possible Stanley Cup contending team.
The Kings have missed the playoffs in two of the last three years, after a previous span of two Stanley Cup titles in three years.
Last season was particularly disappointing for the organization. As a result, the Kings have had a busy offseason, firing Dean Lombardi and Darryl Sutter and naming Rob Blake as general manager, Luc Robitaille as president and John Stevens as the head coach.
Following such significant turnover behind the bench and in the front office, the Kings are expected to bring in a few players on professional tryouts, including Laich, Brandon Prust, Chris Lee and Andrei Loktionov.
Erik Karlsson underwent foot surgery in June, with a four-month recovery period to follow.
That timeline automatically put his availability for the Senators’ season opener — since scheduled for Oct. 5 versus the Washington Capitals — in question, and his status remains unclear right now, as training camp approaches.
That is according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun:
While he may miss the season opener, Karlsson clearly stated a few months ago that he had no regrets playing through the injury during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Despite the injury, which included torn tendons in his left foot, the star defenseman was Ottawa’s best player throughout most of the post-season, as the Senators made it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.
So dominant was Karlsson that he actually received a Conn Smythe Trophy vote, despite the Senators not making the Stanley Cup Final.
“At the time, it was manageable and something obviously I could play through and play up to the standards that I thought I needed to be able to play and contribute for the team,” Karlsson told reporters during the NHL Awards media availability at the end of June.
“At the end of the day, I’m paying the price for it now but looking back, it’s not something I regret.”
With Hurricane Irma threatening to hit Florida, the Panthers and BB&T Center have pledged their support for the community and announced preparation plans for the storm.
From the Panthers on Wednesday:
During the storm, BB&T Center will serve as an emergency vehicle staging site for various public service entities, as well as a tactical operation site for Florida Power and Light. Post storm, BB&T Center has been identified as a Broward County Logistical Staging Area. BB&T Center stands willing and able to support any needs determined by the City of Sunrise and Broward County.
“We are here and ready to support our Florida family, Broward County and the City of Sunrise as the community prepares for Irma’s possible landfall,” said Florida Panthers Owner Vincent J. Viola. “Service to the community and family are in the DNA of our organization.”
BB&T Center has established a hotline at 954-835-8911. Individuals are encouraged to call the hotline for the most up to date information regarding BB&T Center.
The Panthers were slated to be one of four teams competing in a prospects tournament in Florida, beginning Saturday and running through to Tuesday. The Capitals, Lightning and Predators were also scheduled to take part in the event, however, it was officially cancelled Wednesday, with the storm threatening to strike Florida over the weekend.
Hurricane Irma, which has already slammed into Caribbean islands, is currently listed as a Category 5 storm.
A state of emergency has been declared in Florida.
“We encourage our fans, staff and members of our community to prepare wisely and stay safe throughout the duration of this storm,” said Panthers president and CEO Matthew Caldwell. “Our strength as a community will guide us the through the difficult times ahead.”
For the first time in over a year, someone on the Carolina Hurricanes roster will have a “C” on their jersey when the season begins next month.
The ‘Canes, who haven’t had a captain since trading Eric Staal away in Feb. of 2016, used four alternates last year (Jordan Staal, Jeff Skinner, Victor Rask and Justin Faulk).
Although we don’t know who the captain will be just yet, head coach Bill Peters wants the decision to be made by the group, not just one person.
“It will be a group decision,” Peters said, per the News & Observer. “I think it’s important to get everybody’s ideas. When you ask people, not only do I ask them but I also ask them why? Give me an example of why you picked that guy. Give me another one. Give me an example of how he showed leadership.
“Someone is going to wear one, for sure. Our leadership group is fine and we’ve got real good candidates. They’ll all provide leadership whether they wear a letter or not.”
Staal, Skinner, Rask and Faulk are all quality candidates, but free-agent acquisition Justin Williams might also be in the mix. Williams is new to this group of Hurricanes, but this is his second go-round with the club. He was a big part of the Carolina team that won the Stanley Cup in 2006.
A decision is expected sometime before the start of the season.