Agent: Parenteau accepts PTO with Red Wings

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After splitting time between the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators last season, P.A. Parenteau has another opportunity in front of him.

The veteran forward will attend Detroit Red Wings training camp on a professional tryout, agent Allan Walsh announced via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The Red Wings have since announced the deal, while confirming that they have signed forward David Booth to a PTO, as well.

Parenteau is now 34 years old. A two-time 20-goal scorer during his career, Parenteau had 13 goals and 27 points with the Devils before he was acquired by the Predators ahead of their playoff run.

He recorded one assist in eight regular season games with Nashville and appeared in five post-season games.

The Red Wings, who are currently facing a salary cap crunch, have 11 forwards under contract for the upcoming season, per CapFriendly.

That doesn’t include restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou, who reportedly also has offers from teams in the KHL.

There is expected to be added competition for roster spots up front for Detroit when training camp opens, after standout AHL playoff performances from Tomas Nosek, Tyler Bertuzzi and Evgeny Svechnikov put them in position to perhaps crack the NHL roster in October.