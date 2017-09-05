Getty

Steven Stamkos expects ‘no restrictions’ heading into Lightning camp

Sep 5, 2017
Training camps aren’t here yet, but many players got back on the ice – or at least back on the ice with media members around – for the first time in ages on Saturday.

It’s no surprise, then, that the optimism is running high among returning NHL players on Tuesday. Even by that standard, Steven Stamkos‘ feedback is remarkably positive, right down to him expecting to participate in Tampa Bay Lightning training camp with “no restrictions.”

As Stamkos told reporters including the Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith, he realizes after years of puzzling injury woes and even surgery, that he doesn’t totally know what “100 percent is” any longer. There’s a certain weariness that comes from being a savvy veteran of injury/surgery rehabs, yet his excitement also seems palpable.

Maybe to the point that it might make it difficult for some to ignore the advice of PHT’s Cam Tucker in tempering expectations for the kind of player Stamkos can be in 2017-18.

Smith also transcribed some of Stamkos’ enthusiastic takes:

“I mean, it takes time,” Stamkos said. “Anytime you’re out for as long as I was, it’s going to take some time to get adjusted back to game speed. Nothing replicates a game until you get in that situation. Once you do that, then you’ll know how your body feels. When you go through something like that you have to find a way to put yourself in position to feel good and still find a way to be the player you know you can be. My expectations are that I’m going to get back to that player. Hopefully it’s right away. That’s the plan. We’ll see how it goes.”

Of course, Stamkos himself admits that his competitive nature pushed him to aim for too much, too soon before. He’s bright enough to acknowledge past mistakes, yet you wonder if that fire in his belly could inspire him to fly too close to the sun again.

To some extent, there’s really only so much he can do, anyway. Just about every player, even the seemingly bionic ones like Max Pacioretty, see ups and downs when they come back from injuries.

The Lightning probably won’t be too offended if they had to “settle” for, say, 80-percent-Stamkos next season. Especially if they get that guy for close to 82 regular-season games.

Jack Eichel confirms he has ‘no problem playing the year out’

Sep 5, 2017
On Monday, PHT passed along word from TSN’s Darren Dreger that Jack Eichel wouldn’t lose any sleep over entering the 2017-18 season without a contract extension from the Buffalo Sabres.

A day later, Eichel confirmed as much to reporters including the Buffalo News’ John Vogl.

“I have no problem playing the year out,” Eichel told reporters Tuesday in Buffalo. “If that happens, it happens. Obviously, I’m pretty adamant on staying a Sabre and staying in Buffalo, but it’s not something I can really control here. I can just control my play.”

Buffalo station WGR 550 provided full audio:

Vogl notes that Eichel’s agent believes that negotiations have slowed, but that there wouldn’t be an issue if the Sabres wanted to reconvene during the season itself.

As mentioned yesterday, it’s my opinion that the Sabres would probably be better off locking up Eichel sooner rather than later. The young forward would likely prefer to get that settled from the sheer standpoints of a) not answering questions about his contract all season and b) securing the peace of mind that comes with what would likely be a long-term deal in a violent sport where injuries can change the narrative in a heartbeat.

Injuries are also an argument for the Sabres putting this situation to rest.

Eichel was almost a point-per-game player in 2016-17, yet he missed more than 20 games, limiting his counting stats. He also has been shooting at around 10 percent for his career, so Eichel could theoretically light it up with the right puck and injury luck.

(This post goes into more detail about how Eichel could easily enjoy a big year if just a few things go right.)

Considering how much he can conceivably manage if his contract year goes swimmingly, it makes sense that Eichel wouldn’t panic about this situation. The Sabres are instead the ones who are most likely to benefit from getting this done as soon as possible.

Capitals might address some D departures with PTO for Jokipakka

Sep 5, 2017
In a move that’s only really a gamble for area copy editors/copy-paste-adverse fans, the Washington Capitals announced that they handed defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka a PTO invite for training camp.

Jokipakka deserves some credit for amassing 150 regular-season games of experience at the NHL level at the relatively young age of 26. That’s not bad for a guy who was drafted in the seventh round (195th overall) in 2011 by the Dallas Stars.

He’s bounced around a bit lately, going from the Stars to the Flames in 2015-16 and then from the Flames to the Senators in 2016-17.

Despite some solid experience, his stats speak mainly to him being a mundane presence.

That said, Jokipakka could at least be a feasible bottom-pairing or even seventh defensemen for the Capitals, if he can make the team. Washington has seen some gutting losses on the blueline in the departures of Karl Alzner, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Nate Schmidt, so it doesn’t hurt to look into a variety of options to try to stop the bleeding.

If only his defensive skills intimidating forwards as much as his name strikes fear into the heart of bloggers, writers, and copy editors alike …

Report: Athanasiou KHL rumors persist, Sam Bennett could go overseas too

Sep 5, 2017
TSN’s Darren Dreger provided two updates that sound pretty unsettling for the Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames when it comes to their respective negotiations with RFAs Andreas Athanasiou and Sam Bennett respectively.

Athanasiou, 23, has seen his name float around in KHL rumors already this summer, in part because the Red Wings are in such a tight cap situation.

Well, the bad news is that the rumblings are only growing stronger that he might go overseas, according to Dreger.

Ouch. Dreger’s report gets backup about the “probability” of a departure to the KHL here by the Detroit Free-Press’ Helene St. James.

Interestingly, Dreger also reports that Bennett is considering going overseas – though not necessarily to the KHL, although that might be the ideal option – because there’s a “sizable gap” between what Bennett and the Flames see as an appropriate deal.

There are some differences between the two players. Athanasiou is 23 and was a fourth-rounder; Bennett is 21 and was the fourth overall pick in 2014.

Even so, they’re both RFAs without a ton of leverage, and they likely believe that modest numbers set in 2016-17 are only the tip of the iceberg for their skill-sets.

As a fun coincidence, each player is from Ontario. This is a generalization, but in many situations, it’s more common for an international player to ponder going overseas – sometimes close to their birthplaces – when contract talks stall. This happens less frequently with North American players in the very beginning of their primes, at least when they have the choice.

In the case of Bennett in particular, such a contract might be modeled a lot like lockout-era deals, where he can get released from a pact if he comes to terms with the Flames.

For the Red Wings, they risk losing a speedy, if a bit raw, talent on a roster that could use more youthful optimism. The Flames have their sights set higher, so it would sting to be without Bennett, especially if he takes a much-anticipated leap forward to become a true difference-maker.

Stay tuned.

Kulikov trying to forget about last season’s ‘frustrating’ back injury

Sep 5, 2017
In professional hockey, freak injuries will happen, just ask Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

Kulikov, who spent last year with the Buffalo Sabres, hurt his back during a preseason game against Toronto. The injury forced him to go in and out of the lineup throughout the 2016-17 season.

After taking a hit from Colin Greening, the 26-year-old went into the boards (in front of the bench area). As Kulikov hit the wall, the door to the bench opened and his back smacked the corner of the opening (click here to watch the incident).

The lingering back pain caused him to play in just 47 games for the Sabres.

Kulikov is hoping that a fresh start in a new city will lead to some better luck when it comes to staying healthy. He signed a three-year deal with Winnipeg on July 1st, and he’s hoping to put last year’s injury troubles behind him.

“Definitely, I’m trying not to think about that a lot,” said Kulikov, per the Winnipeg Sun. “It just takes you out of your rhythm when you play 10 games and miss 20 and then play 10 and miss 20. You don’t get into a rhythm. You don’t get familiar with the system. Mentally, it’s hard because it’s always on your mind, that injury bugging you on a daily basis. A lot of the times it was frustrating during the season, having to go through rehab and then it happens again, going to rehab and it happens again. You just kind of couldn’t break that cycle, so that was the toughest part.”

It’s unclear how much Kulikov will play or who he’ll play with on his new team. Winnipeg has a number of quality blue liners on their roster, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of role head coach Paul Maurice gives his new defender.

The Russian rearguard has averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game in each of his last six NHL seasons.