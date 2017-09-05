Getty

Report: Athanasiou KHL rumors persist, Sam Bennett could go overseas too

By James O'BrienSep 5, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
TSN’s Darren Dreger provided two updates that sound pretty unsettling for the Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames when it comes to their respective negotiations with RFAs Andreas Athanasiou and Sam Bennett respectively.

Athanasiou, 23, has seen his name float around in KHL rumors already this summer, in part because the Red Wings are in such a tight cap situation.

Well, the bad news is that the rumblings are only growing stronger that he might go overseas, according to Dreger.

Ouch. Dreger’s report gets backup about the “probability” of a departure to the KHL here by the Detroit Free-Press’ Helene St. James.

Interestingly, Dreger also reports that Bennett is considering going overseas – though not necessarily to the KHL, although that might be the ideal option – because there’s a “sizable gap” between what Bennett and the Flames see as an appropriate deal.

There are some differences between the two players. Athanasiou is 23 and was a fourth-rounder; Bennett is 21 and was the fourth overall pick in 2014.

Even so, they’re both RFAs without a ton of leverage, and they likely believe that modest numbers set in 2016-17 are only the tip of the iceberg for their skill-sets.

As a fun coincidence, each player is from Ontario. This is a generalization, but in many situations, it’s more common for an international player to ponder going overseas – sometimes close to their birthplaces – when contract talks stall. This happens less frequently with North American players in the very beginning of their primes, at least when they have the choice.

In the case of Bennett in particular, such a contract might be modeled a lot like lockout-era deals, where he can get released from a pact if he comes to terms with the Flames.

For the Red Wings, they risk losing a speedy, if a bit raw, talent on a roster that could use more youthful optimism. The Flames have their sights set higher, so it would sting to be without Bennett, especially if he takes a much-anticipated leap forward to become a true difference-maker.

Capitals might address some D departures with PTO for Jokipakka

By James O'BrienSep 5, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT
In a move that’s only really a gamble for area copy editors/copy-paste-adverse fans, the Washington Capitals announced that they handed defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka a PTO invite for training camp.

Jokipakka deserves some credit for amassing 150 regular-season games of experience at the NHL level at the relatively young age of 26. That’s not bad for a guy who was drafted in the seventh round (195th overall) in 2011 by the Dallas Stars.

He’s bounced around a bit lately, going from the Stars to the Flames in 2015-16 and then from the Flames to the Senators in 2016-17.

Despite some solid experience, his stats speak mainly to him being a mundane presence.

That said, Jokipakka could at least be a feasible bottom-pairing or even seventh defensemen for the Capitals, if he can make the team. Washington has seen some gutting losses on the blueline in the departures of Karl Alzner, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Nate Schmidt, so it doesn’t hurt to look into a variety of options to try to stop the bleeding.

If only his defensive skills intimidating forwards as much as his name strikes fear into the heart of bloggers, writers, and copy editors alike …

Kulikov trying to forget about last season’s ‘frustrating’ back injury

By Joey AlfieriSep 5, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
In professional hockey, freak injuries will happen, just ask Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

Kulikov, who spent last year with the Buffalo Sabres, hurt his back during a preseason game against Toronto. The injury forced him to go in and out of the lineup throughout the 2016-17 season.

After taking a hit from Colin Greening, the 26-year-old went into the boards (in front of the bench area). As Kulikov hit the wall, the door to the bench opened and his back smacked the corner of the opening (click here to watch the incident).

The lingering back pain caused him to play in just 47 games for the Sabres.

Kulikov is hoping that a fresh start in a new city will lead to some better luck when it comes to staying healthy. He signed a three-year deal with Winnipeg on July 1st, and he’s hoping to put last year’s injury troubles behind him.

“Definitely, I’m trying not to think about that a lot,” said Kulikov, per the Winnipeg Sun. “It just takes you out of your rhythm when you play 10 games and miss 20 and then play 10 and miss 20. You don’t get into a rhythm. You don’t get familiar with the system. Mentally, it’s hard because it’s always on your mind, that injury bugging you on a daily basis. A lot of the times it was frustrating during the season, having to go through rehab and then it happens again, going to rehab and it happens again. You just kind of couldn’t break that cycle, so that was the toughest part.”

It’s unclear how much Kulikov will play or who he’ll play with on his new team. Winnipeg has a number of quality blue liners on their roster, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of role head coach Paul Maurice gives his new defender.

The Russian rearguard has averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game in each of his last six NHL seasons.

Red Wings’ new arena will officially open today

By Joey AlfieriSep 5, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT
The Detroit Red Wings’ new home is officially ready to go. Later today, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan and the Illitch family will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new $863-million Little Caesars Arena.

The first big event at Little Caesars Arena will be a Kid Rock concert that will take place on Sep. 12. Before then, the rink will play host to group tours and other events.

With the Red Wings and NBA’s Detroit Pistons making the move to Little Caesars Arena this year, it means that all four major sports franchises will play their games downtown (the NFL’s Detroit Lions and MLB’s Detroit Tigers already find themselves in that area).

According to the Detroit Free Press, the new rink will have a ton of cool memorabilia in it, including:

  • The wooden bench that generations of Red Wings players sat on in the old Joe Louis Arena has been installed in the Via, or concourse, at the new arena so fans can take selfies there with life-size images of Red Wings greats.
  • The original outdoor signage for Olympia Arena, the predecessor to Joe Louis Arena, has been installed in the Via after being held in storage for 40 years.
  • Multiple banners and statues of Red Wings and Pistons greats, as well as iconic Detroit entertainers such as Aretha Franklin and Eminem, are found throughout the arena and on the exterior.

Some other cool features include:

  • There’s the world’s biggest center-hung scoreboard measuring 5,100 square feet.
  • The entire ceiling of the arena has been fitted with lighting that can become a giant American flag during the national anthem or other scenes as needed.
  • There’s the Via, an internal street that reinvents the cramped concourse level at Joe Louis Arena as a spacious and inviting venue with multiple restaurants and other amenities under a clear roof. The Via may be opento the public even on non-game days.
  • Inside the Via, a giant wraparound “jewel skin” video screen can show game action and more.
  • New “gondola” seating will put some fans in the upper rows closer to the action than ever before.

The Wings will play their first game at Little Caesars Arena on Sep. 23, when they host the Boston Bruins for a preseason game. Their first regular season game at the new arena will be on Oct. 5, as the Minnesota Wild come to town.

Canucks, Sedins don’t want a trade

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
According to interviews with Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver, the Sedin twins don’t want to be traded from the Canucks and the feeling seems mutual from GM Jim Benning’s perspective.

“We’re not moving the Sedins unless they come to me at some point and they say, ‘Well, we want to move on,'” Benning told Sportsnet 650, via NHL.com’s transcription. “When we’ve talked to them, we’re not going to go to them and ask them to waive their no-trade. We’re not going to approach them for them to move on to another team.”

Again, this seems to be a shared perspective, as Daniel Sedin specifically said that they aim to retire with the franchise.

Let’s be honest, even if the Canucks want to trade away their identical icons, it wouldn’t be easy.

Granted, it’s easier in 2017-18 than it would have been before, as Daniel and Henrik Sedin‘s matching $7 million cap hits are set to expire. Not having to factor in those big numbers beyond the coming season – or however they would figure into matters around, say, the trade deadline – makes things more digestible.

Let’s ponder a few scenarios where this might work, even if these hypothetical situations aren’t necessarily all that probable.

Split up the Sedins?

When the Sedin twins were generating Hart-Trophy-level work, it was especially fascinating to imagine how effective they would be without each other. At 36, they’re no longer flirting with scoring titles and MVPs; it would be that much more of an adjustment for them to play on other teams this deep into their careers.

Every indication is that they wouldn’t want to do that. After all, it’s remarkable that the Sedins were drafted one after another and able to play for the same team for their entire careers.

But, let’s just say that they’d be OK with splitting up for a few months, maybe even agreeing to simply go back to Vancouver in 2018-19.

The logic is obvious: the $14M would go down to $7M, requiring far less strain to fit them under the cap ceiling. Most teams interested in “renting” a Sedin would probably be fairly close to the top, after all.

Getting out of cap jail, but not for free

How creative is Benning willing to get?

The Sedins’ $14M combined serve as a useful way of disposing of bad contracts. What kind of assets would, say, the Los Angeles Kings or Detroit Red Wings part with in order to get rid of some nagging deals while gaining quality players whose contracts will be off the books in the near future? The Canucks could gamble that, even with one or two Sedins in tow, said team might still provide quality picks.

Creativity would be key in part because the Canucks are already retaining salaries for Roberto Luongo and Jannik Hansen.

It’s ultimately difficult to imagine the Sedins wearing another team’s jersey, especially if they’re both wearing different ones.

The deeper you dive into imaginary scenarios, the more sense it makes to at least look into different possibilities. The Sedins seem to have a great attitude about helping the Canucks, but really, they might benefit Vancouver the most by landing them futures. There could be a “have your cake and eat it too” element for the Sedins, as they’d get a better chance to win a Stanley Cup.

Will it happen? Probably not, but maybe it should.