Panarin is ‘a little bit angry’ at those who say he can’t produce without Patrick Kane

By Joey AlfieriSep 5, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
There were a few surprising moves during the off-season, but no transaction was more shocking than the Blackhawks trading Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Since coming into the league two years ago, Panarin had shown that he was a dynamic offensive talent that could produce on a nightly basis.

The 25-year-old scored 30 and 31 goals, and 77 and 74 points since coming to the NHL in 2015-16.

As good as he’d been for the ‘Hawks, management knew that once his contract expired after the 2018-19 season, there would be little chance of them being able to sign him to a long-term deal. That’s why they dealt him for Brandon Saad, who has four years remaining on his current contract.

Panarin spent most of his time in Chicago on a line with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov. Some have suggested that Panarin’s high offensive totals are inflated because he played with Kane. Understandably, those kinds of opinions annoy the Russian winger.

“Throughout my career, including Russia in my very last season, people always say I am playing because of somebody else,” Panarin said, per NHL.com. “Nobody remembers how I played prior to the last couple of years. I am used to it and I am not paying attention to it. I get a little bit angry at it.”

During his final year in the KHL, he scored an impressive 26 goals and 62 points in 54 games with St. Petersburg SKA. He was well-surrounded on that team, as Ilya Kovalchuk, Vadim Shipachyov (now with the Golden Knights) and Evgeny Dadonov (now with the Panthers) were all on the roster. But it was Panarin who led the team in goals and points in 2014-15.

“It should be noted that Patrick Kane had a couple of his best seasons of his career too playing with Artemi, so it goes both ways,” said Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen.

“He’s definitely not a one-dimensional player as a shooter. He’s also a great passer and creates offense by beating people 1-on-1 with his skill and speed and quickness, but also with a great pass. He’s shown that type of chemistry with Kane, who’s an excellent passer as well.”

Vinik, Lightning donate $1M for Hurricane Harvey relief

By James O'BrienSep 5, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
About a week ago, the NHL and NHLPA combined to donate $200K in the name of relief for Hurricane Harvey. The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they’re going a step further, donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to help fund relief for those affected by the natural disaster.

The donation appears to come directly from owner Jeff and his wife Penny Vinik, though the team also is arranging opportunities for fans to donate to the cause during Lightning games.

Here’s a statement from Vinik:

Check here for full details on how the team is trying to send more help toward the affected region.

Here’s hoping that Hurricane Irma doesn’t cause similar problems for the Lightning, Florida Panthers, and beyond. As far as that goes, the Bolts are keeping an eye on how the storm might disrupt certain team functions.

Anyway, this is a fantastic gesture by the Viniks during a challenging time. Good stuff.

Jaromir Jagr ponders 2018 Winter Olympics if no NHL deal surfaces

By James O'BrienSep 5, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT
Yes, his 45-year-old legs would likely need some accommodating, but for many in the hockey world, it remains outright maddening the Jaromir Jagr is basically still begging for an NHL deal.

It’s tough to come to grips with the idea of waving goodbye to a generational scorer when Jagr arguably remains skilled enough to help a team, yet Tuesday presented a tantalizing potential silver lining. What if Jagr suited up one last time* for the Czech Republic in the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Czech TV station Nova Sport’s Zdenek Matejovsky and also reporter Darina Vymětalíková passed along Jagr’s interesting comments, which can be found (and Google-translated) in full here.

That’s a pretty big “if,” mind you.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the 2018 Winter Olympics surface as at least a tangential option for aging players, whether it be Team Canada showing some interest in veteran stars Jarome Iginla and Shane Doan or Ryan Malone resurfacing seemingly in part to try to suit up for the U.S.

The difference here is that Jagr seems to have the most left – maybe by far – of all of those candidates.

It would be extremely cool to see, perhaps drawing parallels to Teemu Selanne’s fantastic swan song with Finland during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Would that top seeing Jagr in the NHL for at least one last run? That’s debatable, yet it’s easily the most palatable situation if Jagr’s NHL days really are over.

* – Actually, is it even safe to say this would be the last time? The guy’s a machine, after all.

Predators’ Johansen says he’s 100 percent, Bonino shows promise

By James O'BrienSep 5, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
The Nashville Predators didn’t just pass the second round for the first time in their history in 2016-17. They came within two wins of winning their first Stanley Cup, pushing the Pittsburgh Penguins hard even after Ryan Johansen‘s postseason ended with a freak injury and subsequent surgery.

One can bet that there are Predators fans who play the “What if?” game, imagining that scenario with a healthy Johansen around.

Those fans also got to entertain another scenario: how much better might the Predators be after plucking useful Penguins center Nick Bonino away in free agency?

Naturally, such dream sequences likely turn injuries “off,” but what about reality? Both Johansen and Bonino come into 2017-18 with question marks, yet early signs on Tuesday were very positive for both pivots.

Johansen was especially emphatic about his healthiness, as NHL.com’s Robby Stanley reports.

“I finished my rehab here in Nashville so we could get that out of the way and make sure I’m back to 100 percent as fast as I could,” Johansen said. “And then I just went through the usual summer process and getting ready for the start of the season. It feels good to be back to 100 percent and skating with the guys here getting ready for it all to start.”

Stanley notes that Bonino didn’t address the media on Tuesday, so for now, people must really on a vague-if-promising clip of him skating:

Injury rehab can be tricky, whether it comes down to Johansen’s emergency thigh surgery or a broken tibia that Bonino decided not to address with surgery in his own case. It’s plausible that there will be additional bumps in the road for both players as the season approaches and then progresses.

Still, good news is a whole lot better than bad news in situations like these, so the Predators have to be delighted by these early signs of optimism.

Jack Eichel confirms he has ‘no problem playing the year out’

By James O'BrienSep 5, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
On Monday, PHT passed along word from TSN’s Darren Dreger that Jack Eichel wouldn’t lose any sleep over entering the 2017-18 season without a contract extension from the Buffalo Sabres.

A day later, Eichel confirmed as much to reporters including the Buffalo News’ John Vogl.

“I have no problem playing the year out,” Eichel told reporters Tuesday in Buffalo. “If that happens, it happens. Obviously, I’m pretty adamant on staying a Sabre and staying in Buffalo, but it’s not something I can really control here. I can just control my play.”

Buffalo station WGR 550 provided full audio:

Vogl notes that Eichel’s agent believes that negotiations have slowed, but that there wouldn’t be an issue if the Sabres wanted to reconvene during the season itself.

As mentioned yesterday, it’s my opinion that the Sabres would probably be better off locking up Eichel sooner rather than later. The young forward would likely prefer to get that settled from the sheer standpoints of a) not answering questions about his contract all season and b) securing the peace of mind that comes with what would likely be a long-term deal in a violent sport where injuries can change the narrative in a heartbeat.

Injuries are also an argument for the Sabres putting this situation to rest.

Eichel was almost a point-per-game player in 2016-17, yet he missed more than 20 games, limiting his counting stats. He also has been shooting at around 10 percent for his career, so Eichel could theoretically light it up with the right puck and injury luck.

(This post goes into more detail about how Eichel could easily enjoy a big year if just a few things go right.)

Considering how much he can conceivably manage if his contract year goes swimmingly, it makes sense that Eichel wouldn’t panic about this situation. The Sabres are instead the ones who are most likely to benefit from getting this done as soon as possible.