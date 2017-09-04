Getty

Hardest working forwards, goalies in the NHL

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Earlier this evening, PHT pondered defensemen who carry big burdens from a variety of standpoints to celebrate Labor Day. Let’s wrap up the thematic fun by pondering some goalies and forwards who can be considered workhorses, too.

Busy in net

Many of these studies will go with the 2013-14 to 2016-17 range, but Cam Talbot‘s 2016-17 campaign deserves a mention because he really stood out in blowing everyone else away from a quantity standpoint while providing commendable quality.

Talbot topped all goalies with 73 games played, with Frederik Andersen coming in distant second at 66. Those weren’t breezy outings, either, as Talbot and Andersen both stood out in facing and stopping the most shots on goal.

Talbot: 1,946 saves, 2,117 shots faced
Andersen: 1,883 saves, 2,052 shots faced

No other goalie faced 2,000 SOG in 2016-17l Robin Lehner came in third with 1,910, while every other netminder was at 1,854 (Sergei Bobrovsky) or fewer.

What about that 2013-14 to 2016-17 range, though?

Only two goalies faced at least 7,000 shots: Tuukka Rask: 7,116 and Braden Holby: 7,011. A few names in the 6,000+ SOG range (15 goalies) are interesting because they seemed to face more pucks in a given night. Mike Smith came in fifth with 6,566 in 211 games and Ryan Miller faced 6,454 in 209 games, whereas other top guys were in that range with 230-250 GP.

Naturally, Henrik Lundqvist, Corey Crawford, Rask, and Holtby deserve special mention because they’ve seen a lot of postseason reps, too.

Forwards march

You can check out who comes in on top in sheer penalty-killing time from 2013-14 to 2016-17 here, but considering all-around duties is especially interesting for forwards.

During that span, Ryan Kesler logged the second-most PK time (789:32), logging 2:28 shorthanded time on ice per contest. He’s rare in being important on the power play (2:43 minutes per game) and even strength (15:19).

Kesler began just 33.4 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone versus a whopping 66.6 in the defensive zone, following up 2015-16’s escalation with an even more extreme disparity. Kesler’s managed impressive possession stats considering his usage, and he’s a hoss in the faceoff circle to boot.

Sean Couturier is another name that pops out, to little surprise. His 709:02 penalty-kill time ranks fifth, and while his zone starts aren’t as outrageous as Kesler, Couturier is still clearly being used as a stopper. Even if he levels out at his current offensive and defensive standards, he could really help the Flyers in crunch-time situations.

Patrice Bergeron enjoyed more of an offensive role (54.7 percent of his shifts started in the attacking zone in 2016-17, a significant departure), but he’s a perennial Selke contender for good reason. Bergeron is in the mix from a PK standpoint and truly stands out as a dominant faceoff-winner. He won the most draws (and almost 60 percent of them) from 2013-14 to 2016-17 and only trails Kesler when it comes to winning faceoffs in shorthanded situations. It’s also difficult to overstate just how much of a possession monster the guy is, whether he’s in more defensive situations or friendlier offensive scenarios.

Those three forwards are among the cream of the crop, but some other names deserve a mention: Adam Henrique, Tomas Plekanec, Frans Nielsen, and Anze Kopitar earn their reputations as versatile pivots.

***

Anyway, consider the players above to be a snapshot of some of the forwards and goalies who serve as the glue that holds teams together.

By no means is this a comprehensive study, as you can also consider shot blocking and penalties drawn as pieces of the puzzle. Again, you can check out defensemen who stand out in similar ways in this post from earlier today.

Eric Fehr thinks he can still play in the NHL

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Eric Fehr‘s unlikely to prove why he was a first-round pick (18th overall in 2003), but he’ll settle for keeping his fledgling NHL career alive.

The 31-year-old provided some interesting insight on trying to keep up with the youngsters in this interview with the Toronto Sun’s Paul Friesen, with some of his comments inspiring more confidence than others.

There’s even some stuff that could probably qualify for “best shape of my life” designation.

As Fehr stands on the sidelines, he believes he still has something to give at the NHL level.

“I feel like I have a lot of miles left,” Fehr said. “I’ve been injured so much, my games are relatively low, considering my age. I feel like I can play, and I’m super-excited for this season, the way the off-season training has gone.”

Fehr managed to avoid AHL duty in 2016-17, managing to play one regular-season game with the Toronto Maple Leafs and 52 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fehr’s experience and size would likely be his two biggest calling cards at this point. Fehr played in 23 games during the Penguins’ 2016 Stanley Cup run, which is the point he’d be wise to emphasize a lot more than being limited to three goals and one assist during that span.

One would guess that a PTO would be the best bet for Fehr, particularly as a forward who’s dealt with injury issues for years. He probably tops out as a depth forward at this point, so Fehr has some work to do to prolong his NHL career.

Celebrate Labor Day by pondering the ‘hardest working’ NHL defensemen

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
It’s Labor Day (or Labour Day), so hopefully you’re getting those last summer nights/hot dog grillings out of your system.

(Not just talking to you, Phil Kessel.)

With the holiday in mind, it seems sensible to get into the theme of things and ponder the “hardest working” players in hockey. For the record, these lists are based on stats, so feel free to project your own opinions about hustle/grit/other things that would show up on a John Cena t-shirt.

If nothing else, it’s refreshing to discuss some stats that don’t get as much attention.

Defensemen tend to be some of the biggest workhorses in the sport, so this first post will be devoted to them.

For forwards and goalies, check out this post.

Sheer volume

In maybe the least surprising development imaginable, Ryan Suter continues to stand out as a guy who just logs an inane amount of ice time.

Suter headlines a list of five players who’ve logged at least 8,000 minutes of regular-season ice time from 2013-14 through 2016-17.

1. Suter: 9,201:55
2. Drew Doughty: 8,906:33
3. Erik Karlsson: 8,897:18
4. Shea Weber: 8,116:20
5. Alex Pietrangelo: 8,055:50

(Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Roman Josi are very close behind them.)

Killing penalties is one of the toughest jobs, and it can be a very specialized one. Using the 2013-14 to 2016-17 standard, only one defenseman logged 1,000 penalty minutes. Meanwhile, six players logged at least 900.

1. Andy Greene: 1,115:48
2. Alex Pietrangelo: 996:28
3. Zdeno Chara: 986:38
4. Karl Alzner: 935:08
5. Jay Bouwmeester: 945:03
6. Francois Beauchemin: 900:15

(Big-minute guys Doughty and Weber also ranked up high in penalty killing.)

For a significant defenseman, Pietrangelo carries a considerable workload. Consider how much tougher his role has become over the last few seasons.

2013-14: 52.3 percent offensive zonne starts vs. 47.7 defensive
2014-15: 48.4 offense, 51.6 defense
2015-16: 46.9, 53.1
2016-17: 43.1, 56.9

Pietrangelo still manages to produce offensively, so the 27-year-old is quite the all-around gem.

Gritty leaders

However you feel about certain “grit” stats and how helpful they actually are for a team, it’s easy to admire players who put their bodies on the line.

Using the framework of 2013-14 to 2016-17, Kris Russell easily leads the NHL in blocked shots with 907, even doing so in 277 games while Dan Girardi comes in second place with 719 in 300 contests. Russell blocks a hearty 3.3 shots per game.

It’s easier to understand Girardi slowing down when you consider the bumps and bruises he likely endures. Girardi blocked 719 shots during that span, and he also delivered 690 hits. (Shea Weber is a similar bruiser: 637 blocked shots, 644 hits in 313 games.)

Karl Alzner piles up those grit stats while spending a lot of time on the PK, which is predictable but also commendable.

***

These stats don’t guarantee that the listed defensemen work “harder” than others. Still, it’s easy to get lost in possession stats and other considerations, and lose sight of how much effort goes into the dirty work in hockey.

If you’re bored and hockey-starved on this holiday, consider clicking around the above links to notice certain names that show up consistently. It might give you a greater appreciation for players you otherwise might have dismissed.

Report: No extension, no problem for Jack Eichel

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
It’s reasonable to assume that this has been a pretty good summer for Jack Eichel, at least in an indirect way.

Just look at the big, eight-year deals the Edmonton Oilers handed out. Whether it be Connor McDavid getting $12.5 million per year or Leon Draisaitl receiving $8.5M in AAV, each contract seems like it would be a small victory for Eichel’s camp.

FanRag’s Chris Nichols transcribed interviews Buffalo’s WGR 550 conducted with Darren Dreger and Alex Tanguay, providing some interesting perspectives on Eichel possibly entering the 2017-18 season without a contract extension locked down.

The most important takeaway likely comes from Dreger, who reports that Eichel would be OK with the idea of a contract year.

“My sense a week or even two weeks ago was that they were still very hopeful that they would get a settlement done here, they would reach an agreement prior to the start of the season,” Dreger said on WGR 550, via Nichols. “There’s still that possibility, but I’m now getting the sense that – certainly from the player’s perspective – he’s okay starting the season without this contract extension in place.”

Tanguay believes that the Sabres might be the greater beneficiary of Eichel playing out the year, but considering Eichel’s importance to Buffalo, it’s tough to imagine the second pick of the 2015 NHL Draft coming at a major discount.

The best is yet to come

Eichel enjoyed a strong rookie season, scoring 24 goals and 56 points in 81 games in 2015-16. Despite missing 20 games this past season, Eichel once again scored 24 goals and finished with 57 points, firing 249 shots on goal during that time.

Scoring 57 points in 61 games would translate to 76 points in an 82-game season. While you could argue that maybe fatigue would slow Eichel a bit in that scenario, it’s interesting to note that Eichel would have generated virtually the same results as Draisaitl did in 2016-17 (the Oilers forward had 77 points).

Beyond even those injury woes, Eichel hasn’t enjoyed a ton of puck luck yet in his career. Draisaitl, for example, scored 29 goals with a 16.9 shooting percentage. Eichel only connected on 10.1 and 9.6 percent of his high volume of shots in his first two seasons.

It’s plausible that the Sabres could make a big push toward competence as a team next season, and Eichel could see a big jump. Draisaitl himself went from 51 to 77 points, enormously improving his perceived value in the process.

(Eichel, for one, believes that Buffalo could make the playoffs.)

At 20, Eichel is easily in the range where a talented player could make a huge leap, especially if there’s the extra motivation of a contract year involved (whether he went through the full thing or the Sabres eventually decided to pony up).

Risk-reward

If healthy, Eichel seems likely to eclipse 30 goals and 70 points. What if he enjoys a hot streak, though? He boasts the opportunities and skills to reach as high as 40 goals and 80 points, possibly costing the Sabres extra millions in their gamble.

MORE: What might his contract look like?

And that, really, is the question: how much would the Sabres really stand to save in waiting? Eichel has reason to sign if there’s a fair deal, too, as an extension provides peace of mind in a violent sport where injury luck can be fickle.

In many cases, teams send a clear signal that their core guys are a priority, locking them up to extensions just about as early as possible.

Eichel is an integral talent for the Sabres, so they might as well treat him as such. It might just save them a few bucks in the process.

Reid Duke, Golden Knights’ first player, excited for start of training camp

By Adam GretzSep 4, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT
One of the more intriguing training camps to watch this month is going to be the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, simply because as the NHL’s newest team they are the ultimate unknown.

Starting with a blank slate and building an organization literally from the ground up it is going to be fascinating to see how the first roster unfolds and where they go in their growth of a franchise.

The player that is perhaps most looking forward to the opportunity is 21-year-old forward Reid Duke, who was signed to an entry-level contract back on March 6 to become the first player in the history of the franchise.

He talked to NHL.com this past week about the rare opportunity to be the starting point for a franchise.

“It’s amazing just being able to be there right from the beginning and watch everything unfold,” the 21-year-old said before a training session in his hometown Friday. “It’s so exciting. It really just makes you a fan of the game again. It’s incredible to see the reaction they’ve got, the acceptance from people that aren’t even really involved with hockey yet … just the ability to take a city that’s not exactly known for that and to change their perspective on what life can be like in Las Vegas. It’s really cool to be a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited to go there and be a go-to guy and really prove to them why they chose me.”

Before he gets to training camp, Duke will also be taking part in the team’s prospect camp this upcoming Thursday.

Duke was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth-round of the 2014 draft. He is an intriguing prospect for the Golden Knights because he has been a productive player in the Western Hockey League in recent seasons, and is coming off of a 37-goal, 71-point season in 2016-17 for the Brandon Wheat Kings.

He has no pro hockey experience and even though the Golden Knights are an expansion team with a bare bones roster he probably won’t make the team directly out of camp. But given the organizations lack of depth it seems reasonable to assume that we will see him at the NHL level at some point this season when injuries strike or veteran players on expiring contracts (the Golden Knights have a lot of them, especially at forward including James Neal, David Perron and Jonathan Marchessault) get traded.