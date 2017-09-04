Getty

Capitals prospect Djoos trying to bulk up before season

By Adam GretzSep 4, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
After losing Karl Alzner, Kevin Shattenkirk and Nate Schmidt this offseason the Washington Capitals are going to have some big openings on their blue line, a development that presents a great opportunity for skilled prospect Christian Djoos to get his first look in the NHL.

Djoos, a seventh-round pick by the Capitals in 2012, is coming off of a monster season for the Capitals’ AHL team in Hershey that saw him record 58 points (13 goals, 45 assists) in only 66 games.

That production made him the third-leading scorer on the team and by far the team’s most productive defenseman.

He signed a two-year contract with the Capitals over the summer, with the first year of that contract being a two-way deal. But given the fact he would have to clear waivers before going back to the AHL it seems to be a solid bet that he is going to be on the Capitals’ roster to open the season, especially after the production he put on the board in the AHL this past season.

Before he gets to the NHL though the Capitals have had him spending his summer trying to add more weight to his frame.

Via CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Tarik El-Bashir:

“For sure, I need to get bigger,” he said. “We’re working on it every day here in the gym and back home over the summer. It feels good, getting bigger and stronger.”

The Capitals have him on a high calorie diet that requires him to eat much more than other players.

“You just got to eat everything almost,” he said. “Not the bad stuff but you gotta eat all the time. Just trying to do that every day.”

He then cracked: “I just got to keep eating, keep eating, work out, then maybe one day just explode and gain some pounds.”

Djoos spent last being listed at just 161 pounds, which would have made him the lightest defenseman in the entire NHL. According to the NHL’s database the only defensemen that were listed under 174 pounds were Kris Russell (170 pounds), David Warsofsky (170 pounds) and Jared Spurgeon (164 pounds).

In previous eras that lack of size would be a major hurdle for a player Djoos to navigate when it comes to getting a spot on an NHL roster, and for some teams it probably still would be, especially for a defenseman. Slowly but surely, however, though teams are starting to open up to “undersized” players and are more willing to overlook that if there is enough skill behind it. Given what Djoos has shown since coming to North America two years ago he clearly has the skill to make an impact.

The Capitals lost quite a bit off of their defense this summer, and with Brooks Orpik being another year older they are going to need players like Djoos and Dmitry Orlov, who is just starting a six-year, $30.5 million contract extension, to really take on big roles as puck-moving, offensive defenesmen.

Benning hopes to have Bo Horvat contract done this week

By Adam GretzSep 4, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT
Of the 11 restricted free agents that remain unsigned, Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat is probably one of the bigger names still in need of a new contract.

It sounds like he may be getting closer to getting one, at least according to general manager Jim Benning.

Benning appeared on Sportsnet 650 on Monday morning and said that talks between the team and Horvat are going well and that he hopes to have a contract completed by the end of the week.

Horvat, the Canucks’ top pick (No. 9 overall) in 2012 just completed his entry-level contract this past season and had his best season to date, finishing with a team-high 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 81 games. Since making his NHL debut three years ago Horvat has developed into one of the few bright spots for the Canucks and seems like he should be capable of being a steady top-six point producer.

The Canucks should have plenty of cap space to get him signed, even after adding Thomas Vanek in free agency this past week. It is now simply a matter of what sort of contract the Canucks are willing to give him at this point — a short-term bridge deal, or a long-term deal that locks him in place at a set salary.

Patrick Marleau thanks San Jose with full-page newspaper ad

By Adam GretzSep 4, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT
Shortly after Patrick Marleau signed a three-year contract in free agency with the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this summer, the San Jose Sharks took out a full-page newspaper ad in the Mercury News thanking Marleau for all of his contributions over the past 19 seasons.

This weekend Marleau returned the favor and took out a full-page ad of his own to thank the city of San Jose and the Sharks.

The ad included a statement Marleau made on social media following his departure from the Sharks.

That statement:

“Since June of 1997, San Jose has been my home, where my dreams of becoming an NHL player came true when I was drafted.

“During the last 20 years, I have had the unprecedented fortune to continue to play for this organization, make lifetime friendships, work with the best training staff, meet my wife and start our family, and play in front of incredible, enthusiastic fans. San Jose will always be my home; where my children will grow up, and the Sharks will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I have always felt appreciated and supported by everyone here and I want to thank you all — every one of the teammates I’ve had. Doug Wilson and everyone in the Sharks organization, training staff, current and past coaching staff, (owner) Hasso (Plattner), and all of the other past and present owners of the team, fans, friends and the people in this wonderful community.

“Without every single one of you, I would not have had the career I have had so far, and I know that.

“You all have my deepest respect, admiration and gratitude.”

During his time with the Sharks Marleau was not only one of the best players in franchise history, but also one of the most productive players in the NHL. In 1,493 regular season games with the team he tallied 1,082 points (508 goals, 574 assists) while his 68 playoff goals were the most in the NHL from the time he entered the league.

The Sharks were never able to win a Stanley Cup with Marleau, but they reached the Western Conference Finals four times and made the Stanley Cup Final during the 2015-16 season.

Now he moves on to Toronto where he will be joining one of the best and most exciting young teams in the league.

With a one-year deal, Duclair out to show he ‘can play at an elite level’

By Cam TuckerSep 3, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT
It’s a well-known point by now that Anthony Duclair‘s 2016-17 season had its share of difficulties.

His production dropped substantially, leaving him with only five goals and 15 points, down from the 20 goals and 44 points he had during his first full NHL season with the Coyotes. He scored on 19 per cent of his shots in 2015-16 and, not surprisingly, that figure fell to 6.6 per cent this past season.

He also spent time in the minors.

On Sunday, the Coyotes and Duclair signed a one-year deal worth a reported $1.2 million. The length of the deal would put the onus on the 22-year-old forward, a restricted free agent this summer, to prove himself this upcoming season. And that is how Duclair sees it, too.

From Arizona Sports:

Coyotes general manager John Chayka said on a conference call that the Coyotes offered Duclair and agent Kent Hughes three different contract options with varying term and average annual value. The dollar amount was lower on the longer-term deals so Duclair chose the one-year option.

“I just wanted to prove myself with this one-year deal,” said Duclair, who is still in Montreal but will arrive in Arizona on Friday. “Obviously, last season was a little rough for myself. It was a good learning experience but at the same time, I just wanted to prove this year that I can play at an elite level like I did my rookie season and hopefully have a better contract next summer.”

Duclair was the last remaining restricted free agent for the Coyotes to get under contract.

Horvat, Pastrnak highlight list of remaining restricted free agents

By Cam TuckerSep 3, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT
The dog days of August are over. The hockey world is ramping up for NHL training camp.

Seems like a perfect time to take a look at the key remaining restricted free agents, per CapFriendly, still looking to sign contracts for the upcoming season.

Josh Anderson, Blue Jackets:

Josh Anderson remains the lone restricted free agent for the Blue Jackets to sign, after they were able to get Alexander Wennberg under contract on Friday. Anderson, 23, finished his first full NHL season — the final year of his entry-level deal — with 17 goals and 29 points. After the Wennberg deal, the Blue Jackets have $7.987 million in cap space. According to the Columbus Dispatch, there had been a report stating Anderson would skate with a team in Switzerland if a deal with Columbus was not reached before training camp.

More from the Dispatch:

His agent, Darren Ferris, said in a text message that he had been misquoted and that Anderson is not set to practice in the Swiss National League.

“That is not the plan at this time,” Ferris said. “It is just an option.”

Earlier Friday, Kekalainen said he wasn’t worried about Anderson’s situation.

“He can skate wherever he wants,” Kekalainen said. “We just want him here when training camp starts, that’s all.”

Andreas Athanasiou, Red Wings:

Andreas Athanasiou is one of the promising young players for a Red Wings team that finished out of the playoffs last season. He scored 18 goals and 29 points in the final year of his entry-level contract. While Red Wings general manager Ken Holland has said the organization has made numerous offers to the 23-year-old forward, Athanasiou is, according to his agent, considering offers from the KHL. There were indications a couple of weeks ago that signing in Russia was a possibility.

“Andreas is evaluating the pros and cons of all the offers,” his agent Darren Ferris recently told MLive.com. “Andreas loves Detroit and especially the Detroit fans but he has to really consider the serious offers from the KHL he has before him. There is a considerable difference in the amount of money.”

Sam Bennett, Flames:

Sam Bennett garnered headlines during the 2015 Stanley Cup playoffs, as he entered the league at just 18 years of age. After a 36-point 2015-16 campaign, his first full season in the NHL, Bennett’s production dipped this past season with only 13 goals and 26 points. The Flames have about $7.165 million in cap space, so they certainly have room to get something done, with Eric Francis of Postmedia pointing out that the salary range for comparable contracts for Bennett should be about $2.5 to $3 million per year. With camp approaching, general manager Brad Treliving remained confident a deal would get done.

Marcus Foligno, Wild:

The Wild acquired Marcus Foligno, as well as Tyler Ennis, from the Buffalo Sabres at the end of June. However, they still haven’t signed the 26-year-old Foligno, who scored a career high 13 goals for Buffalo last season. Minnesota has only $2.14 million in available cap space. While he waits for his new contract, the physical forward has made his plans known for this upcoming season, aiming to score 20 goals in his first year with the Wild.

Bo Horvat, Canucks:

Bo Horvat led the Canucks in points last season — the final year of his entry-level contract. He’s due for a sizable raise, and the Canucks, after a busy summer for them, have about $5.3 million in cap space with Horvat still to sign. The biggest question now is whether a new contract will be long-term, or a bridge deal? Jason Botchford of The Province told TSN Radio that he heard Horvat’s new contract is a bridge deal. Team president Trevor Linden, a few hours later, told Ed Willes of The Province that there was “nothing at all” to that.

Petteri Lindbohm, Blues:

The Blues currently have one remaining restricted free agent to get signed for the upcoming season. That would be defenseman Petteri Lindbohm, who has split each of the last three seasons between the Blues and their former AHL affiliate in Chicago. Cracking the lineup full-time next season may be a tall order, given the club’s top-four defensemen are basically set, with plenty of competition for bottom-six and depth roles. Lindbohm’s three-year entry-level deal had an annual average value of $700,000.

David Pastrnak, Bruins:

Negotiations between the Bruins and Pastrnak’s camp were expected to continue Friday, according to the Boston Herald, with Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry, ready to make his client’s case for an eight-year deal. That left Bruins president Cam Neely to discuss the possible impact Leon Draisaitl‘s recently signed eight-year contract in Edmonton may have on these specific negotiations with Pastrnak. Having turned 21 years old in May, Pastrnak enjoyed an impressive offensive surge last season with 34 goals and 70 points.

Robbie Russo, Red Wings:

Robbie Russo, originally a New York Islanders draft pick, has spent the majority of his time in the Red Wings organization with its AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids. He’s been productive there, scoring seven goals and 32 points last season on a team that won the Calder Cup. He did break into the Red Wings lineup last season, appearing in 19 games without registering a point. The Red Wings have a pair of RFAs — Russo and Athanasiou — to get signed, but they have salary cap issues. Specifically, they are about $3.02 million over the cap.

Damon Severson, Devils:

Playing in his third NHL season, 23-year-old defenseman Damon Severson reached career highs in games played (80), assists (28), and points (31), emerging as a key piece on their blue line. While the contract situation has dragged into September, NJ Advance Media’s Chris Ryan recently told fans that he doesn’t anticipate it will continue into camp.

“The Devils and Severson have plenty of options for a contract, and they simply haven’t come to an agreement at this point,” Ryan wrote. “Worst case, the Devils and Severson will sign a one-year deal and do this all again next offseason, when Severson would be arbitration eligible. But expect for this to be resolved before camp opens.”

Tyler Wotherspoon, Flames:

Tyler Wotherspoon has been with the Flames organization since the 2011 NHL Draft, but has yet to emerge as a full-time player on their roster. Since turning professional, he has split each of the last four seasons between the NHL club and its minor league affiliate. He is one of two remaining RFAs for the Flames, after the club inked Brett Kulak. Calgary is already set with its top-four defensemen, while Michael Stone should fit in as the No. 5 blue liner. Matt Bartkowski is also on the roster, while Kulak played 21 games for the Flames last season to Wotherspoon’s four. Right now, it would seem the highest priority for Calgary is to get Sam Bennett signed.

Nikita Zadorov, Avalanche:

A recent report from Adrian Dater of BSN Denver stated that Nikita Zadorov and the Avalanche are about $500,000 apart, with the 22-year-old defenseman seeking about $2.5 million annually. Earlier this summer, it was reported that Zadorov had a “mutual agreement” with a club in the KHL but was waiting to receive a better offer from Colorado, which has only three defensemen under contract for the upcoming season.

*All financial figures courtesy CapFriendly.