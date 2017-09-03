Getty

Mike Smith’s new Flames mask celebrates Calgary Stampede

By Adam GretzSep 3, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
With the NHL season quickly approaching it’s time to start seeing some of the new art that will be featured on goalie masks around the league, especially for goaltenders that are joining new teams.

After being traded to the Calgary Flames over the summer, Mike Smith needed to get a new design for his lid and ended up going with a celebration of the Calgary Stampede. Artist David Arrigo did all of the artwork, giving Smith an “over the top” celebration of the Stampede. The mask also features Smith’s children driving a chuck wagon.

Here is a quick look at it. You can see more at Arrigo’s website.

The Stampede is an annual 10-day rodeo (one of the largest rodeos in the world) that is held in Calgary every July. It is billed as “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

The Flames acquired Smith in an offseason trade with the Arizona Coyotes, one of two big moves the team made this summer in an effort to strengthen its defensive play. Smith will be playing behind what should be one of the best blue lines in the league this season and will be counted on to solidify a position that has been a revolving door over the past couple of years. The pressure will be on for him to have a strong season if the Flames are going to take the next step in their development from playoff team to Stanley Cup contender.

After missing last season due to heart problem, Canadiens’ Reway ready to return to ice

By Adam GretzSep 3, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens announced the 23 invites to their rookie camp over the weekend and it included a very interesting name — 22-year-old forward Martin Reway.

Reway, a fourth-round pick by the team in 2013, was sidelined for the entire 2016-17 season due an inflammation of the heart  that very nearly ended his playing career.

He resumed skating in March and will now have a chance to continue to chase his NHL dreams.

Reway was a productive, highly skilled player in the QMJHL but slid in the draft presumably due to his lack of size. After being selected by the Canadiens he ended up playing two years in Europe, including for Sparta Praha in the Czech league and Fribourg-Gotteron HC in Switzerland. He averaged better than a point-per-game for both teams over those two seasons.

When the Canadiens signed him to his entry level contract in May of 2016 general manager Marc Bergevin called him “a player with tremendous offensive skills.”

At this point he would seem to be a real long-shot to make the Canadiens’ roster this season but the fact he is even able to participate in the prospect camp and be back on the ice is pretty significant given where he was just one year ago.

The Canadiens’ rookie camp begins on Thursday before the prospects travel to Toronto to take part in a tournament with rookies from the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ron Hextall wants you to know this isn’t a rebuilding season for the Flyers

By Adam GretzSep 3, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Coming off of their third non-playoff season in the past five years the Philadelphia Flyers are expected to have some young, inexperienced players take on some big roles this season.

You can call this upcoming season a lot of things for the Flyers, but one thing general manager Ron Hextall doesn’t want you to call it as a rebuild. Or a rebuilding season. Or anything have to do with the word “rebuild.”

He made that very clear when speaking to Sam Carchidi this past week.

An excerpt from Philly.com:

“You’re not rebuilding when you’re competitive,” Hextall said in a firm tone. “A rebuild, to me, is when you go to the bottom and you pick high, high, high – and essentially, you’re not trying that hard to win. That’s not in our DNA. We want to win. We want to win as many games as possible. We’re not going to go to the bottom of the league and pick first overall for four or five years. That’s no way to build culture. Our vision was to stay competitive, and build, and get younger — and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

He also later added, “How would you like to be a player going into an 82-game season knowing the team is rebuilding so basically has no expectations to win. Think about that. That’s not in our DNA.”

So don’t call it a rebuild, okay?

The 2016-17 season was kind of a bizarre one for the Flyers. They entered the year with some fairly high expectations after making the playoffs in 2015-16, but stumbled out of the gate by only winning nine of their first 22 games. Then in mid-November they started what would go on to be a 10-game winning streak that seemed to bring them back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. But as soon as that winning streak ended the bottom completely fell out on the season and they went just 19-22-6 the rest of the way.

They ended up finishing 19th in the overall league standings but made a massive move in the NHL draft lottery, jumping all the way up to the No. 2 overall spot where they could take Nolan Patrick.

Along with Patrick, the Flyers are going to lean on a lot of younger players this season, especially on defense with Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, Sam Morin and Robert Hagg all expected to play major roles at some point during the year.

But they still have a core of veteran players in place led by Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Wayne Simmonds, and recent additions Valterri Filppula (acquired before the trade deadline this past season) and Jori Lehtera (acquired over the summer for Brayden Schenn). They also attempted to fix their goaltending position by bringing in Brian Elliott to pair with Michal Neuvirth.

Given the overall veteran makeup of the roster it’s probably fair to not call it a rebuild, which kind of puts the Flyers in an odd spot. They have a lot of young players, but they haven’t totally torn the team down to the ground. But is this a roster that is going to compete in the Eastern Conference with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and even the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs? They’re probably in that blurry middle ground teams can sometimes get trapped in where they’re not rebuilding and they’re not really contenders.

Sometimes that can take longer for a team to get out of than a full scale rebuild.

Owen Tippett thinks he has ‘the upside of Phil Kessel’

By James O'BrienSep 2, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
When it’s time for the NHL Draft, you’ll see people compare unproven prospects to very-much-proven stars. As usual as those comparisons can be as shorthand, they can often come across as comical.

It’s a lot more fun when the prospect makes the comparison for you.

In discussing his chances of making the immediate jump from being the 10th pick of this past draft by the Florida Panthers, Owen Tippett evoked the name Phil Kessel, as Sportsnet’s Luke Fox reported about a week ago.

“I have the upside of Phil Kessel—the speed, the shot, the way he can make plays. I also have some things I need to work on to be a 200-foot player,” Tippett said.

Ah, the 200-foot player talk. That might stand as the most interesting part of Fox’s piece, as it seems like a lot of effort was made to explain why a player would want to emulate Kessel, a prolific scorer and repeat Stanley Cup champion.

“Phil Kessel is a two-time Stanley Cup winner. Guy’s scoring 30-plus goals a year. Pretty good guy to want to play like,” Trainer Mike Nichol said. “People are quick to look at the fitness issue. Well, I’ve had Phil Kessel here in this gym. He’s unbelievably strong. For a hockey player, he’s world-class strong. Super powerful guy.”

It’s a “laser beam” shot that first links Tippett and Kessel, as observers believe that the would-be Panthers rookie can really pick the corners.

If nothing else, this is a reminder of another remarkable thing about Kessel: how quickly he became an NHL contributor. Kessel went from being the fifth pick of the 2006 NHL Draft to playing in the 2006-07 season, scoring 11 goals and 29 points in 70 games. He almost scored 20 goals the next season and then generated 36 goals and 60 points in 2008-09.

(He also survived testicular cancer in 2006.)

Can Tippett really manage that jump, even a more modest version of it? Well, the Panthers seem like they’re opening the door wide open for Tippett to do so. As a reminder, Panthers GM Dale Tallon said back in July:

“He’s going to get every opportunity,” Tallon said. “I don’t have any problem and [coach Bob Boughner] and our coaching staff don’t have any issues playing young guys. We’re building a team that’s going to be around for a long time and we’ll give him every opportunity to play this year.”

So, it sounds like Tippett will get his chance to reach that Kessel potential next season.

Wheeler almost seems desperate for Jets’ success

By James O'BrienSep 2, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
If you’re putting together a list of the most underrated scorers in the NHL, Blake Wheeler would probably rank close to the top.

For the last four seasons, he’s scored at least 26 goals, and he’s only missed three games during that entire span. The 31-year-old seems to be growing into his well-earned role as Winnipeg Jets captain about a year after he was given the “C.”

Of course, when you’re a team’s captain, you likely hear about it when … say, they’ve never won a single playoff game as a franchise.

As fantastic as Wheeler can be, that must eat at him. He expressed such a sentiment to reporters including the Winnipeg Free Press’ Jason Bell this past week.

“It’s gotta be this year, it just has to be,” Wheeler said. “We have enough talent. There’s no reason why we can’t push this to the next level this year. It’s going to be about getting this group together and figuring out how we have to play to win hockey games.”

Wheeler, like just about anyone, acknowledged that the Jets need better goaltending. On paper, the team addressed that issue by finally – mercifully – saying goodbye to Ondrej Pavelec while bringing in Steve Mason. The Mason – Connor Hellebuyck pairing stands as the best duo of Wheeler’s time with Winnipeg/Atlanta.

That could be faint praise, especially if Wheeler & Co. hang their goalies out to dry, as has been a problem for this Jets team at times.

Even if their defense struggles, the bar isn’t too high for an improvement in Winnipeg’s own end. The Jets’ team save percentage was the fourth-worst in the NHL in 2016-17. If the Jets can generate chances on par with their usual efforts – quite reasonable when you consider quality veterans such as Wheeler alongside rising young talent including Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers – then merely average goaltending might propel them to new heights.

Such a scenario would be ideal, as it’s likely that Wheeler isn’t the only one who’s losing patience with the glacial pace of the Jets’ improvement.