Johansson knew Capitals had to ‘change something’ after another playoff disappointment

By Cam TuckerSep 3, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT
Change was coming to the Washington Capitals this off-season. Marcus Johansson completely understands why.

Despite another Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top regular season team and status as a Stanley Cup contender, the Capitals fell well short of their ultimate goal. A number of roster moves followed with key players departing by way of trades (Johansson to New Jersey), free agency (Justin Williams, Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk) or the expansion draft (Nate Schmidt).

A number of core players remain, but there should also be opportunities for prospects — like Nathan Walker of Australia — to fill out the remaining spots on the roster, particularly up front.

“That’s part of the game,” Johansson told the Washington Post of the Capitals’ off-season moves.

“Sometimes you have to change things and we had some good opportunities to win these past two years and we didn’t take them and I think this is what comes afterward. They have to change something and guys needed new contracts and stuff like that, so that’s the way it goes. There’s nothing more to say about it.”

Johansson joins a Devils team that had the third worst offense in the league last season, averaging only 2.20 goals-for per game.

The addition of Johansson to the lineup should help turn that in a positive direction. Selecting Nico Hischier first overall should have quite an impact, as well, particularly in the years to come. The Devils were also able to sign puck-moving college free agent defenseman Will Butcher, and he’ll have the chance to earn an NHL roster spot when training camp opens.

That said, for the moves New Jersey general manager Ray Shero has made to improve his team’s offense heading into the upcoming season, the Devils suffered a substantial loss a few weeks ago, as it was announced center Travis Zajac would be out four to six months following pectoral surgery.

Zajac’s most productive season was in 2009-10, but he’s still been a steady contributor to the Devils’ offense since then, with 45 points last season, including six goals and 12 points on the power play.

Report: Coyotes, Duclair close to finalizing one-year deal

By Cam TuckerSep 3, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT
With training camp approaching, Anthony Duclair is one of the few remaining restricted free agents in the league.

But he may soon have a new contract for the upcoming season.

That is according to a report from Craig Morgan of NHL.com on Sunday.

Duclair, now 22 years old, scored 20 goals and 44 points during his first full NHL campaign with the Coyotes in 2015-16. But last season, his production dipped (five goals and 15 points in 58 games) and he spent time in the minors before getting recalled to Arizona.

A one-year deal would certainly fall in line with what general manager John Chayka thought was ideal for both Duclair and the Coyotes when it came to his next contract. For the player, that should give him added motivation to rebound from a difficult season and show management that he can be a contributing member of the team’s future.

“That’s just the reality of the situation,” said Chayka in July. “I like ‘Duke’ as a player a lot, as a person a lot, but he had a rough year. I think it’s more just about getting him back on the horse, getting him going. For both the team and the player, short-term is the best.”

Mike Smith’s new Flames mask celebrates Calgary Stampede

By Adam GretzSep 3, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

With the NHL season quickly approaching it’s time to start seeing some of the new art that will be featured on goalie masks around the league, especially for goaltenders that are joining new teams.

After being traded to the Calgary Flames over the summer, Mike Smith needed to get a new design for his lid and ended up going with a celebration of the Calgary Stampede. Artist David Arrigo did all of the artwork, giving Smith an “over the top” celebration of the Stampede. The mask also features Smith’s children driving a chuck wagon.

Here is a quick look at it. You can see more at Arrigo’s website.

The Stampede is an annual 10-day rodeo (one of the largest rodeos in the world) that is held in Calgary every July. It is billed as “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

The Flames acquired Smith in an offseason trade with the Arizona Coyotes, one of two big moves the team made this summer in an effort to strengthen its defensive play. Smith will be playing behind what should be one of the best blue lines in the league this season and will be counted on to solidify a position that has been a revolving door over the past couple of years. The pressure will be on for him to have a strong season if the Flames are going to take the next step in their development from playoff team to Stanley Cup contender.

After missing last season due to heart problem, Canadiens’ Reway ready to return to ice

By Adam GretzSep 3, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens announced the 23 invites to their rookie camp over the weekend and it included a very interesting name — 22-year-old forward Martin Reway.

Reway, a fourth-round pick by the team in 2013, was sidelined for the entire 2016-17 season due an inflammation of the heart  that very nearly ended his playing career.

He resumed skating in March and will now have a chance to continue to chase his NHL dreams.

Reway was a productive, highly skilled player in the QMJHL but slid in the draft presumably due to his lack of size. After being selected by the Canadiens he ended up playing two years in Europe, including for Sparta Praha in the Czech league and Fribourg-Gotteron HC in Switzerland. He averaged better than a point-per-game for both teams over those two seasons.

When the Canadiens signed him to his entry level contract in May of 2016 general manager Marc Bergevin called him “a player with tremendous offensive skills.”

At this point he would seem to be a real long-shot to make the Canadiens’ roster this season but the fact he is even able to participate in the prospect camp and be back on the ice is pretty significant given where he was just one year ago.

The Canadiens’ rookie camp begins on Thursday before the prospects travel to Toronto to take part in a tournament with rookies from the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ron Hextall wants you to know this isn’t a rebuilding season for the Flyers

By Adam GretzSep 3, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
11 Comments

Coming off of their third non-playoff season in the past five years the Philadelphia Flyers are expected to have some young, inexperienced players take on some big roles this season.

You can call this upcoming season a lot of things for the Flyers, but one thing general manager Ron Hextall doesn’t want you to call it as a rebuild. Or a rebuilding season. Or anything have to do with the word “rebuild.”

He made that very clear when speaking to Sam Carchidi this past week.

An excerpt from Philly.com:

“You’re not rebuilding when you’re competitive,” Hextall said in a firm tone. “A rebuild, to me, is when you go to the bottom and you pick high, high, high – and essentially, you’re not trying that hard to win. That’s not in our DNA. We want to win. We want to win as many games as possible. We’re not going to go to the bottom of the league and pick first overall for four or five years. That’s no way to build culture. Our vision was to stay competitive, and build, and get younger — and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

He also later added, “How would you like to be a player going into an 82-game season knowing the team is rebuilding so basically has no expectations to win. Think about that. That’s not in our DNA.”

So don’t call it a rebuild, okay?

The 2016-17 season was kind of a bizarre one for the Flyers. They entered the year with some fairly high expectations after making the playoffs in 2015-16, but stumbled out of the gate by only winning nine of their first 22 games. Then in mid-November they started what would go on to be a 10-game winning streak that seemed to bring them back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. But as soon as that winning streak ended the bottom completely fell out on the season and they went just 19-22-6 the rest of the way.

They ended up finishing 19th in the overall league standings but made a massive move in the NHL draft lottery, jumping all the way up to the No. 2 overall spot where they could take Nolan Patrick.

Along with Patrick, the Flyers are going to lean on a lot of younger players this season, especially on defense with Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, Sam Morin and Robert Hagg all expected to play major roles at some point during the year.

But they still have a core of veteran players in place led by Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Wayne Simmonds, and recent additions Valterri Filppula (acquired before the trade deadline this past season) and Jori Lehtera (acquired over the summer for Brayden Schenn). They also attempted to fix their goaltending position by bringing in Brian Elliott to pair with Michal Neuvirth.

Given the overall veteran makeup of the roster it’s probably fair to not call it a rebuild, which kind of puts the Flyers in an odd spot. They have a lot of young players, but they haven’t totally torn the team down to the ground. But is this a roster that is going to compete in the Eastern Conference with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and even the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs? They’re probably in that blurry middle ground teams can sometimes get trapped in where they’re not rebuilding and they’re not really contenders.

Sometimes that can take longer for a team to get out of than a full scale rebuild.