Getty

Tyler Johnson: Best shape of my life candidate?

By James O'BrienSep 2, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This may or may not become a running feature on PHT …

Ah, September.

For NHL fans, this month signals training camps, at least in non-lockout years. It also means that, for some weary readers, there will be a lot of stories about Player X being in the best shape of his life.

By no means is this a hockey-specific phenomenon. One imagines that somewhere, there are articles about dart throwers discovering yoga and totally changing the ways they aim at the board.

Assuming this trope surfaces again, let’s have fun with it. And part of having fun with it means taking a look at how certain stories might still transcend the trope enough to be interesting, or at least different.

Tyler Johnson provided the latest example, although credit him (or the author of the piece, the Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith) for not uttering the best shape of his/my life phrase.

Johnson, 27, has been plagued by injuries lately, particularly when it comes to hurting his wrist. His summer routine includes a mixture of the usual, like switching to the Keto diet …

“I changed everything,” Johnson said. “I changed the way I ate, the way I trained, the way I moved. I think it feels a lot better.”

… But there were also fancier elements, such as Johnson going as far as to take  an ASPI (Applied Science & Performance Institute) body science test.

The ASPI site is pretty nifty; it even has a DNA strand to let you know that things are about to get science-y.

So, it seems like Johnson is taking this seriously, which is nice for the Tampa Bay Lightning what with that costly contract extension and all. As a teammate of Steven Stamkos, you wonder if Johnson at least considered Gary Roberts’ intense training regimen as well, but maybe next year?

***

If you want a change of pace, Jonathan Toews actually took it easier this summer, positing that “might have overdone it” during previous off-seasons. More on that from CSN Chicago.

Wheeler almost seems desperate for Jets’ success

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 2, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

If you’re putting together a list of the most underrated scorers in the NHL, Blake Wheeler would probably rank close to the top.

For the last four seasons, he’s scored at least 26 goals, and he’s only missed three games during that entire span. The 31-year-old seems to be growing into his well-earned role as Winnipeg Jets captain about a year after he was given the “C.”

Of course, when you’re a team’s captain, you likely hear about it when … say, they’ve never won a single playoff game as a franchise.

As fantastic as Wheeler can be, that must eat at him. He expressed such a sentiment to reporters including the Winnipeg Free Press’ Jason Bell this past week.

“It’s gotta be this year, it just has to be,” Wheeler said. “We have enough talent. There’s no reason why we can’t push this to the next level this year. It’s going to be about getting this group together and figuring out how we have to play to win hockey games.”

Wheeler, like just about anyone, acknowledged that the Jets need better goaltending. On paper, the team addressed that issue by finally – mercifully – saying goodbye to Ondrej Pavelec while bringing in Steve Mason. The Mason – Connor Hellebuyck pairing stands as the best duo of Wheeler’s time with Winnipeg/Atlanta.

That could be faint praise, especially if Wheeler & Co. hang their goalies out to dry, as has been a problem for this Jets team at times.

Even if their defense struggles, the bar isn’t too high for an improvement in Winnipeg’s own end. The Jets’ team save percentage was the fourth-worst in the NHL in 2016-17. If the Jets can generate chances on par with their usual efforts – quite reasonable when you consider quality veterans such as Wheeler alongside rising young talent including Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers – then merely average goaltending might propel them to new heights.

Such a scenario would be ideal, as it’s likely that Wheeler isn’t the only one who’s losing patience with the glacial pace of the Jets’ improvement.

Blue Jackets face big cap decisions after Wennberg signing

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 2, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Aside from some concerns about his numbers being inflated by a robust Blue Jackets power play, the majority of the reviews were very positive for Alex Wennberg‘s new deal with Columbus.

(Read more about his six-year deal with a $4.9 million cap hit here.)

Locking up the intriguing 22-year-old talent settles a big question for the Blue Jackets, but after looking at their salary structure, some agonizing decisions remain. Let’s look at some of those situations and their cap future overall, with help from Cap Friendly’s always-helpful listings.

Commitments

Wennberg is signed through 2022-23, making his deal the longest-standing contract on the Blue Jackets’ roster right now. There are other significant deals, though.

The best one, for my money, is Seth Jones: his $5.4M cap hit runs through 2021-22. The 22-year-old is already starting to put together the numbers (career-high 12 goals and 42 points last season) that make him more than what he already was: a developing star. Even if he bounces somewhere between “very good” and “legit star,” just about any team would fork over $5.4M per year for Jones.

David Savard isn’t too shabby at $4.25M through 2019-20, standing as the only other blueliner with a lengthy deal for CBJ.

Wennberg’s deal stands along with two other forwards as far as lengthier contracts go. Nick Foligno ($5.5M through 2020-21) really improved his standing in the league last season, while Brandon Dubinsky ($5.85M through 2020-21) poses some concerns considering his rougher style and the fact that he’s already 31.

(Then again, you can have worse things on your resume than “Premium Sidney Crosby Disturber.”)

Contract years

Several Blue Jackets face especially fascinating fork-in-the-road seasons.

Cam Atkinson exploded with an All-Star output last season, finishing with career-highs in goals (35), assists (27), and points (62). Ten of his goals and 21 of those points came on that power play, and being that he’s already 28, Columbus might be right to see if he slips a bit before making a big investment.

That said, Atkinson probably ranks as an underrated player, or at least he once did. This marks four straight seasons with at least 21 goals and 40 points.

The question isn’t about Atkinson getting a raise, but instead the keys are “How much of a raise?” and “For how long?” Atkinson carries a $2.9M AAV and would be an unrestricted free agent.

(More on Atkinson’s contract year here.)

After a surprising 30-goal season in 2015-16, Boone Jenner went to 18 goals and 34 points last season. At 24, he’s in an interesting spot as an RFA carrying a $2.2M cap hit.

Ryan Murray ($2.825M) and Jack Johnson ($4.357M) round out the headliners among the contract years, with all due respect to Matt Calvert and Oliver Bjorkstrand.*

Both defensemen are intriguing. Murray, 23, has experienced a frustratingly stilted development thanks to injuries. Johnson, 30, draws plenty of criticism for his defensive play, and one would guess that Columbus would prefer to get a discount on another deal if they bring him back.

(Here’s hoping Johnson sticks around the NHL one way or another, considering his financial/familial mess.)

Huge decisions

As significant as those expiring deals are, the two-year contracts stand as the biggest choices.

A year after injuries and inconsistency made Sergei Bobrovsky‘s $7.425M cap hit look questionable, a brilliant Vezina year (albeit somewhat tainted by playoff struggles) make that price look like a borderline bargain. Still, “Bob” is 28, so he’ll be 30 at the end of his current contract. If he wants a significant raise on a fairly significant clip, will Columbus be on board?

There’s some room for intrigue, as Joonas Korisalo’s $900K deal goes away after two years, as well.

“Cost certainty” was a theme of the Blackhawks’ explanations for their sometimes-shocking summer swaps, and that thought stands out in what Columbus got back in trading Brandon Saad, whose $6M cap hit expires in 2020-21. Artemi Panarin, meanwhile, is only covered through 2018-19 at the same $6M clip.

If Panarin proves that he can generate a ton of offense without Patrick Kane, his price tag could be significant; he’d only be 27 and is slated for UFA status. *Gulp*

The good news is that Zach Werenski (or Zachary?) stands as a tremendous rookie-deal-steal at $925K for two more seasons. The bad part is that Werenski would be in line for a big raise in 2019-20 and beyond.

With Bobrovsky, Panarin, and Werenski all having two years remaining on their contracts, it’s clear that Columbus has some decisions to make, whether they hand out extensions in the summer of 2018 or wait until deals expire.

***

Considering how dour things seemed for Columbus just a summer ago, the outlook is a lot sunnier today.

Even so, GM Jarmo Kekalainen faces some crucial choices in the next year or two. Which ways would you lean?

* – Some Blue Jackets execs might root for a Bjorkstrand breakout in 2018-19.

Marner wants more clutch, defensive role with Maple Leafs

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 2, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Toronto Maple Leafs were propelled by the excellent play of rookies in 2016-17, and Auston Matthews wasn’t the only first-year-difference-maker.

There were times when people wondered if Mitch Marner was enjoying an even better freshman foray into the NHL, and while the ultimate argument – and Calder trophy – went to Matthews, that’s still quite the start.

Marner, 20, isn’t stopping there.

As The Toronto Sun’s Lance Hornby reports, Marner wants more.

Marner hopes to be on the ice in more “clutch” situations. He expects more teams to target the Leafs as a legitimate threat, much like Mike Babcock does. Marner also seeks more defensive responsibilities in 2017-18.

“You want to be out there to get a game tied so you can win it in overtime,” Marner said. “You want a bigger role, go out on every shift like it’s your last.

“Defense has always been important to me, it was always taught first. You’re always trying to see the guy coming in so they can’t back-door us.”

In his rookie season, Marner began 55.9 of his shifts in the offensive zone vs. 44.1 of them in his own zone. His possession numbers were solid but unspectacular, at least from the standpoint of limiting other players’ chances.

Also, much like Matthews and other young players, Marner barely registered any ice time on the penalty kill.

That honestly might be the smart way to play those guys, regardless of their ages. There’s a school of thought that you’re better off saving your best players for even-strength and man-advantage situations, so Marner could conceivably be better off with similar deployment even if his all-around game improves.

There’s also some argument about whether his diminutive size will keep him from heavier defensive assignments.

If nothing else, the clutch argument might be one area where Marner indeed gains some ground.

When the Leafs need a goal, they may very well be better off loading up with both Marner and Matthews on the same line. It would be even more interesting to see if Marner would be used often when Toronto is the one protecting a slim lead, instead.

Babcock is one-part progressive thinker, one-part old-school type, so perhaps it will take time for Marner to earn trust in those crucial situations. Excelling in those areas could force Babcock’s hand, though.

Oh, and in other news, Marner got a really clutch tattoo of Neptune this summer. Maybe this will slow down some of the heckling about him looking like a child?

Eh, baby steps, kid.

Can Patrick Maroon repeat his success for Oilers?

Getty
By Adam GretzSep 2, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Edmonton Oilers returned to relevance in the NHL this past season when they ended an 11-year postseason drought and not only advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but were just one game away from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

Connor McDavid, healthy for the full season, becoming arguably the best player in hockey and Leon Draisaitl taking a huge step forward were two of the biggest driving forces behind that success. Both of them were rewarded this offseason with massive, long-term contract extensions.

But the Oilers knew — or at least had pretty good reason to believe — that McDavid and Draisaitl, as highly skilled top draft picks, were going to be impact players.

They also needed a few other players to step up and they were able to get exactly that from one of McDavid and Draisaitl’s most common linemates, veteran forward Patrick Maroon.

Acquired in a February 2016 trade with the Anaheim Ducks, Maroon had an opportunity to play alongside two of the games best young players and ended up putting together a career year that saw him score 27 goals, a mark that was good enough for third-best on the team (behind only McDavid and Draisaitl).

In speaking with NHL.com this past week Maroon talked about how playing alongside those two players helped his spike in production.

“Obviously without those two I wouldn’t have the success I did, but sometimes you’ve got to give yourself some credit too,” Maroon, a St. Louis native, said recently after a workout at the St. Louis Blues practice facility. “Those two are very tremendous players, and for me I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing to stay with them.

“Obviously [Oilers coach] Todd McLellan had a really big part in that. He gave me an opportunity to play with those two. For me, I’ve just got to continue what I did last year, come [to training camp] in really good shape again, and hopefully good things fall into place again.”

There is no denying that playing alongside those two players helped. A lot. Prior to last season Maroon’s previous career high in goals was 12, which came during the 2015-16 season that he split with Anaheim and Edmonton. Eight of those goals came in the 16 games he played with the Oilers after he was acquired by the team, with some of them coming while playing alongside McDavid.

During the 2016-17 season 16 of Maroon’s 27 goals were directly assisted by either McDavid or Draisaitl, including six that both of them had an assist on. He also finished with a 15 percent shooting percentage that was a little above his normal career averages.

But even with all of that Maroon is still a good player, and the kind of player that can make everybody in the hockey world happy. He brings the size and physical play that the old school “grind them down” group adores, and he has also been a pretty consistently good possession player throughout his career, finishing as a better than 50 percent Corsi player in each of the past six seasons, including four seasons where he was better than 52 percent. Based on that it should not be a huge shock that with increased ice time (almost two additional minutes per game) and playing alongside two of the best offensive players in the league that his production skyrocketed.

As long as he gets an opportunity to play a similar role this season it would not be a stretch to expect him to finish close to the same numbers in 2017-18.