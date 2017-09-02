Getty

Cam Ward ready for backup role with Hurricanes

By Adam GretzSep 2, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT
For the better part of the past 12 seasons Cam Ward has been a constant in the Carolina Hurricanes’ net. He is the longest tenured member of the team and a Stanley Cup champion.

This season, however, his hold on the starting job seems to have finally come to an end with the arrival of Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks. The Hurricanes acquired Darling’s free agent rights in a trade, then acted quickly to sign him to a four-year, $16.6 million contract.

That is not a commitment you make to a player that you intend to sit on the bench, and Ward knows this.

In an interview with the News & Observer this week Ward talked about his new role with the team and how he is willing and ready to accept it after being a starter for more than a decade.

From the News & Observer:

“I’m realistic,” Ward said in an interview at Raleigh Center Ice. “I understand the situation. I know he was brought in here to sign a four-year deal for pretty good money not to be a backup.

“I know where I am in my career. … Certainly I’m a competitive guy and I still want to be able to play and I’ll do whatever I can to earn that ice time, but I’m hopeful he can make that next step. He deserves that.”

The unfortunate reality for Ward is that it is a move the Hurricanes had to make.

Goaltending has been one of the single biggest issues plaguing the Hurricanes in recent seasons, and Ward has been the key player at that position. He has not finished a season with a save percentage higher than .910 since the 2011-12 season. In the five years since then his .907 save percentage is 43rd out of 47 goalies that have appeared in at least 100 games, ahead of only Ondrej Pavelec, Ben Scrivens and Jacob Markstrom.

The Hurricanes have been assembling a talented, young roster in recent seasons and finally look like a team that is on the verge of becoming a player in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They have an outstanding young defense that has already made them one of the best shot suppression teams in the league, as well as some young high-end forward talent up front. The only ingredient that has been missing has been more consistent play in net.

The Hurricanes have also taken chances on backups Anton Khudobin and Eddie Lack over the years in the hopes they could push Ward and help solidify the position. None of them worked out.

Darling is the latest top backup that they have tabbed to be their solution in net. He has been one of the best backup goalies in the league in recent seasons and will be getting his shot to be a starter this season.

Can Patrick Maroon repeat his success for Oilers?

By Adam GretzSep 2, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT
The Edmonton Oilers returned to relevance in the NHL this past season when they ended an 11-year postseason drought and not only advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but were just one game away from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

Connor McDavid, healthy for the full season, becoming arguably the best player in hockey and Leon Draisaitl taking a huge step forward were two of the biggest driving forces behind that success. Both of them were rewarded this offseason with massive, long-term contract extensions.

But the Oilers knew — or at least had pretty good reason to believe — that McDavid and Draisaitl, as highly skilled top draft picks, were going to be impact players.

They also needed a few other players to step up and they were able to get exactly that from one of McDavid and Draisaitl’s most common linemates, veteran forward Patrick Maroon.

Acquired in a February 2016 trade with the Anaheim Ducks, Maroon had an opportunity to play alongside two of the games best young players and ended up putting together a career year that saw him score 27 goals, a mark that was good enough for third-best on the team (behind only McDavid and Draisaitl).

In speaking with NHL.com this past week Maroon talked about how playing alongside those two players helped his spike in production.

“Obviously without those two I wouldn’t have the success I did, but sometimes you’ve got to give yourself some credit too,” Maroon, a St. Louis native, said recently after a workout at the St. Louis Blues practice facility. “Those two are very tremendous players, and for me I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing to stay with them.

“Obviously [Oilers coach] Todd McLellan had a really big part in that. He gave me an opportunity to play with those two. For me, I’ve just got to continue what I did last year, come [to training camp] in really good shape again, and hopefully good things fall into place again.”

There is no denying that playing alongside those two players helped. A lot. Prior to last season Maroon’s previous career high in goals was 12, which came during the 2015-16 season that he split with Anaheim and Edmonton. Eight of those goals came in the 16 games he played with the Oilers after he was acquired by the team, with some of them coming while playing alongside McDavid.

During the 2016-17 season 16 of Maroon’s 27 goals were directly assisted by either McDavid or Draisaitl, including six that both of them had an assist on. He also finished with a 15 percent shooting percentage that was a little above his normal career averages.

But even with all of that Maroon is still a good player, and the kind of player that can make everybody in the hockey world happy. He brings the size and physical play that the old school “grind them down” group adores, and he has also been a pretty consistently good possession player throughout his career, finishing as a better than 50 percent Corsi player in each of the past six seasons, including four seasons where he was better than 52 percent. Based on that it should not be a huge shock that with increased ice time (almost two additional minutes per game) and playing alongside two of the best offensive players in the league that his production skyrocketed.

As long as he gets an opportunity to play a similar role this season it would not be a stretch to expect him to finish close to the same numbers in 2017-18.

Vanek should be able to help Canucks’ dreadful power play

By Adam GretzSep 2, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
The Vancouver Canucks added another veteran player to their roster on Friday night when they signed Thomas Vanek to a one-year, $2 million contract.

It is not a move on its own that is going to push the Canucks back into playoff contention on its, but it is fine value in free agency for a veteran forward that still has some ability and could potentially be flipped at the deadline for another prospect or draft pick if the Canucks are out of it. In the short-term one area that he might be able to help the Canucks on the ice is adding a little bit more spark to a power play unit that has been one of the worst in the NHL the past two seasons.

“That’s one of my specialties,” Vanek said, via NHL.com on Friday night, shortly after the signing was announced. “I think I am still very good in front of the net and tipping pucks and reading other players and finding that open space, so it’s definitely in my mindset to come in there and work for that power-play time.”

Since the 2005-06 season only Alex Ovechkin has scored more power play goals than Vanek’s 129. He scored five this past season in only 68 games split between the Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers. That is a pretty far drop from what he used to be able to do during his peak seasons in Buffalo, but keep in mind there were only two Canucks players (Daniel Sedin with six and Loui Eriksson with five) that scored five power play goals this past season.

The Canucks finished with the second-worst power play unit in the league this past season, converting on only 14.1 percent of their chances. Only the Colorado Avalanche (12.6 percent) were worse. In 2015-16 the Canucks were 27th at 15.8 percent. Over the two years combined their 15 percent success rate has been the worst in the NHL. That has helped contribute to a team that has been one of the lowest scoring teams in the league (29th in goals for each year).

Vanek scored 17 goals to go with 31 assists in his 68 games this past season with the Red Wings and Panthers. On a per-game level his production was the highest it had been in four years.

Bergeron says he’ll be ready for Bruins camp following off-season surgery

By Cam TuckerSep 1, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

With training camp quickly approaching, Patrice Bergeron has provided an optimistic outlook on his status, after the Selke Trophy winner underwent sports hernia surgery in the spring.

The Boston Bruins’ center had the operation in May after his team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs in the opening round.

“Still doing some rehab. I’ll be ready for camp,” said Bergeron, per NHL.com.

“I feel good. There’s still some restriction there that we have to work on, but overall, I feel pretty good. I feel good on the ice, I feel good in the gym. We still have to definitely do some treatments, but definitely I feel good and I know I’ll be ready for camp.”

So, overall, he’s feeling good.

That is … good news for the Bruins, who rely heavily on the 32-year-old Bergeron as an anchor at both ends of the ice and in numerous key situations, including faceoffs, where he cleaned up with a 60.1 winning percentage on draws.

True, Bergeron’s offensive numbers dipped last season, but he still contributed 21 goals and 53 points to help the Bruins qualify for the post-season.

The key takeaway though from the NHL.com report: With the surgery behind him, Bergeron is now pain-free for the first time since last fall, and that could perhaps help him to a quicker, more productive start out of the gate this season.

‘Don’t be afraid’ — Panthers’ Ekblad voices support for LGBT athletes

By Cam TuckerSep 1, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT
8 Comments

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has recently voiced his support of the LGBT community — and LGBT athletes in particular.

The 21-year-old Ekblad recently made the comments to Boca Raton Magazine, following an appearance in a Nike commercial supporting the LGBT community.

From Boca Raton Magazine:

“Don’t be afraid. You’ll be surprised by how many people are accepting,” he says, elaborating on how sports teams across the U.S., particularly hockey teams, have become friendlier in recent years—at least in official parlance—toward LGBT individuals.

Although homophobic talk still occurs in locker rooms, Ekblad believes that overall, society’s tolerance for and acceptance of LGBT people has progressed. Though Ekblad is not LGBT, he says he identifies as an ally, someone who is openly supportive of the LGBT community.

“Do I think it’s getting better? I think so. People are getting more educated and more understanding,” he says. “I would like to think the climate is getting better.”

Over the years, hockey figures like Brian Burke and Sean Avery have made it clear they are ready to support any player that comes out as openly gay, while a number of NHL players on different teams have taken part and marched in Pride parades throughout various cities across the league.